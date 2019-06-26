China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Shrimp and Vegetable Stir Fry

Learn how to make a seasonal vegetables and shrimp stir fry within 20 minutes at home.

We are raining for quite a while. Last week, I made a bottle of chili oil and prepare to enjoy my summer cold dishes, but the temperature drops quickly and it is quite cool in the week. I love to make all kinds of quick stir-fries in cool days of summer. There are lots of fresh vegetables here, comparing with winter days. I can always make a wonderful dish with in 20 minutes by using fresh ingredients.

This is a light vegetable shrimp stir fry which combines extremely well. I believe the color is quite appealing too. I use very little seasonings in order to keep the original tastes of vegetables and mushrooms maximally. I choose asparagus, button mushroom, snow peas and bell pepper this time. You can choose your favorite vegetables. But choose those with less water content, since we want a clean look stir-frying dishes.

Cook’s Note

Do not skip sugar in the marinating process. It can stimulate the umami flavor of the shrimp.

When frying the shrimp firstly, transfer them out when the color begins to change. The shrimps are not well cooked since we will continue cooking later. This process helps to release some of the shrimp flavor into the oil, which will further make the vegetables delicious.

Be quick after returning the shrimp. Stir for about 10 seconds, otherwise the shrimps are easy to be overcooked.

Fish sauce is a great season for seafood dishes.


Instructions

Devine the shrimp and marinate with salt, white pepper and sugar. Set aside for 10 minutes.

Trim and cut the vegetables. Try to make them similar in size.

Heat around 1.5 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry the shrimp until they begin change color. Transfer out.

No need to clean the wok, pour in the left 1.5 tablespoons of cooking oil, fry garlic until aromatic. Place mushroom and bell pepper for around half minute until slightly seared and softened.

Add asparagus and snow bean pieces. Season with a small pinch of salt.  

Return the shrimp and drizzle the fish sauce and sesame oil. Quick fry (around 10 fries) and transfer out immediately.

Print
Shrimp and vegetable stir fry
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
2 mins
 

Easy shrimp and vegetables stir fry, a light dish for summer days.

Course: Chinese
Cuisine: Chinese cuisine
Keyword: shrimp, stir-frying
Servings: 3
Calories: 205 kcal
Ingredients
  • 20 peeled and deveined shrimp
  • 3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil , divided
  • 2 cloves garlic , finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp. fish sauce
  • a small pinch salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1/4 yellow bell pepper , cut into small pieces
  • 4  asparagus , remove the hard ends
  • 3 button mushrooms , cut into small piece
  • 6 snow peas , cut into halves
Marinating
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. ground white pepper
Instructions

  1. Devine the shrimp and marinate with salt, white pepper and sugar. Set aside for 10 minutes.

  2. Heat around 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in wok and fry the shrimp until they begin change color. Transfer out.

  3. No need to clean the wok, pour in the left 1 tablespoon of cooking oil, fry garlic until aromatic. Place mushroom and bell pepper for around half minute until slightly seared and softened.

  4. Add asparagus and snow bean pieces. Season with a small pinch of salt.  

  5. Return the shrimp and drizzle the fish
    sauce and sesame oil. Quick fry (around 10 fries) and transfer out immediately.

Nutrition Facts
Shrimp and vegetable stir fry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 205 Calories from Fat 162
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 18g 28%
Saturated Fat 12g 60%
Cholesterol 101mg 34%
Sodium 858mg 36%
Potassium 131mg 4%
Total Carbohydrates 3g 1%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 1g
Protein 9g 18%
Vitamin A 0.8%
Vitamin C 26.8%
Calcium 6.2%
Iron 5.3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

You may also like

Chinese Pantry

