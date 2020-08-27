Sichuan style shredded chicken salad in garlic sauce (蒜泥鸡肉). Weeks ago, I make this traditional Sichuan pork slices in garlic sauce and get lots of positive feedback about the sauce. This sauce is magic because of the Sichuan sweetened soy sauce. Sichuan sweetened soy sauce contains lots of aromatics and spices and enhance the flavor of the sauce greatly. Since I get a large batch that time and I treasure it very much, it is time to show more yummy dishes with this sauce.

This sauce is extremely delicious with a much more profound flavor comparing with other regular sauces. It can be used to make pork salad, chicken salad or even vegan salad like smashed cucumber.

This salad is extremely great for summer as it requires very little operation in front of the fire. One of the key step of making this chicken salad is to cook tender chicken. In a large pot, add scallion, ginger, Sichuan peppercorn and water. Heat to a boiling, let it simmer for 5 minutes and then turn off fire and stand for 10 minutes. Remember to remove the foams after boiling.

Once the meat can be insert through, it is just cooked.

Then shred the chicken by hand, add coriander sections and half of the sauce.

Transfer to serving plate with smashed cucumber. I always love to place some cucumber in the bottom of salad as a great supplement.

Spread the extra sauce on top and then drizzle some chili oil to create a beautiful salad dressing appearance.