China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Scallion and Ginger Fish

Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Fish is one of my favorite dish in hot summer days when other meat look less appealing. I don’t like stir-frying very much because stir frying involves lots of wok in front of the fire. I choose a much easier and happy to cook method, simmering.

Previously, I introduced this oyster chicken wings. You get a claypot or casting iron pot, place the aromatics in the bottom and the lovely ingredients on top. This actually is called simmering but different from the traditional meaning. The water content of the bottom ingredients will form a faint vapor which can further cook the ingredients by simmering. Once you tried this method, you want to keep lots of claypot or casting iron pot at home.

ginger and scallion fish|chinasichuanfood.com

It not only easy to carry out, this method can also presents very lovely tender texture of the meat.

Instructions

Cut the fish into chunks and then place in salt, white pepper, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce ginger slices and scallion section. Mix well and marinate for 1 hour in fridge. Covered please. Or you can even prepare this in previous night. Marinating can five the fish chunks an even flavor.

ginger and scallion fish|chinasichuanfood.com

Add around 2 teaspoons of cornstarch and mix well. Cornstarch can make the fish super tender after cooked.

ginger and scallion fish|chinasichuanfood.com

In a claypot or casting iron pot, add 1 tablespoon of oil and fry garlic, scallion white and ginger cubes until aromatic.

ginger and scallion fish|chinasichuanfood.com

Place the fish chunks on top. Cover the lid and cook with medium fire for 10 mins. Then add chili peppers and fresh scallion sections, cover and rest for another 3 mins.

ginger and scallion fish|chinasichuanfood.com

Then we get super tender and full of flavor simmered scallion and ginger fish. That’s so simply.

ginger and scallion fish|chinasichuanfood.com
ginger and scallion fish|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Scallion and Ginger fish

A new method simmered fish with ginger and scallion

Servings: 2
Calories: 279 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 fresh water fish, cut into large chunks , I use bass this time
Marinating
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/8 tsp. ground white pepper
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. dark soy sauce , for darken the color
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 2 tsp. corn starch
For simmering
  • 1 whole garlic , peel the skin of the cloves
  • 3 scallion , cut into sections
  • 2 thumb ginger , cut into small dices
  • 2 fresh Thai chili pepper , cut into circles
Instructions

  1. Cut the fish into chunks and then place in salt, white pepper, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce ginger slices and scallion section. Mix well and marinate for 1 hour in fridge. Covered please. Or you can even prepare this in previous night. Marinating can five the fish chunks an even flavor.

  2. Add around 2 teaspoons of cornstarch and mix well. Cornstarch can make the fish super tender after cooked.

  3. In a claypot or casting iron pot, add 1 tablespoon of oil and fry garlic, scallion white and ginger cubes until aromatic.

  4. Place the fish chunks on top. Cover the lid and cook with medium fire for 10 mins. Then add chili peppers and fresh scallion sections, cover and rest for another 3 mins.Then we get super tender and full of flavor simmered scallion and ginger fish. That’s so simply.

Nutrition Facts
Scallion and Ginger fish
Amount Per Serving
Calories 279 Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Fat 4g6%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Cholesterol 125mg42%
Sodium 1006mg44%
Potassium 850mg24%
Carbohydrates 8g3%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 52g104%
Vitamin A 215IU4%
Vitamin C 11mg13%
Calcium 47mg5%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
ginger and scallion fish|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。