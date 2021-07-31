Fish is one of my favorite dish in hot summer days when other meat look less appealing. I don’t like stir-frying very much because stir frying involves lots of wok in front of the fire. I choose a much easier and happy to cook method, simmering.

Previously, I introduced this oyster chicken wings. You get a claypot or casting iron pot, place the aromatics in the bottom and the lovely ingredients on top. This actually is called simmering but different from the traditional meaning. The water content of the bottom ingredients will form a faint vapor which can further cook the ingredients by simmering. Once you tried this method, you want to keep lots of claypot or casting iron pot at home.

It not only easy to carry out, this method can also presents very lovely tender texture of the meat.

Instructions

Cut the fish into chunks and then place in salt, white pepper, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce ginger slices and scallion section. Mix well and marinate for 1 hour in fridge. Covered please. Or you can even prepare this in previous night. Marinating can five the fish chunks an even flavor.

Add around 2 teaspoons of cornstarch and mix well. Cornstarch can make the fish super tender after cooked.

In a claypot or casting iron pot, add 1 tablespoon of oil and fry garlic, scallion white and ginger cubes until aromatic.

Place the fish chunks on top. Cover the lid and cook with medium fire for 10 mins. Then add chili peppers and fresh scallion sections, cover and rest for another 3 mins.

Then we get super tender and full of flavor simmered scallion and ginger fish. That’s so simply.