Super easy salt and pepper crispy beef with shallow frying.

This is a super friendly dish for starters. As a big fan of salt and pepper dishes, I highly recommend this shallow frying method since it is much easier comparing than regular pan-frying. Previously I brought lot of salt and pepper dishes. In my mind, there are lots of wonderful ingredients for salt and pepper. All meat, seafood and even mushrooms. They can be the most lovely side dish for your table.

Cooking Note

In order to keep the best shape, recommend cutting beef into thicker pieces than stir frying piece.

Heat the oil until hot before adding the beef. High temperature oil contribute a lot to the crispy shell.

You can further coating the beef with sweet and sour sauce or other sauces.

Instructions

Cut beef into 0.5 cm thickness pieces and then marinate with salt, soy sauce and pepper. Mix well and set aside for 15 minutes.

Prepare a plate, place cornstarch (potato starch or sweet potato starch ). Then spread the beef slices in. Shake extra starch on surface.

Heat oil until hot in a pan then spread the beef slices in. Cook until golden brown. Transfer out.

Remove the oil, add garlic, scallion and ginger, fry until aromatic. Then return the fried beef. Add salt, pepper and chili powder.