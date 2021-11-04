China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Salt and Pepper Crispy Beef

Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Super easy salt and pepper crispy beef with shallow frying.

salt and pepper crispy beef|chinasichuanfood.com

This is a super friendly dish for starters. As a big fan of salt and pepper dishes, I highly recommend this shallow frying method since it is much easier comparing than regular pan-frying. Previously I brought lot of salt and pepper dishes. In my mind, there are lots of wonderful ingredients for salt and pepper. All meat, seafood and even mushrooms. They can be the most lovely side dish for your table.

Cooking Note

In order to keep the best shape, recommend cutting beef into thicker pieces than stir frying piece.

Heat the oil until hot before adding the beef. High temperature oil contribute a lot to the crispy shell.

You can further coating the beef with sweet and sour sauce or other sauces.

Instructions

Cut beef into 0.5 cm thickness pieces and then marinate with salt, soy sauce and pepper. Mix well and set aside for 15 minutes.

salt and pepper crispy beef|chinasichuanfood.com

Prepare a plate, place cornstarch (potato starch or sweet potato starch ). Then spread the beef slices in. Shake extra starch on surface.

salt and pepper crispy beef|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat oil until hot in a pan then spread the beef slices in. Cook until golden brown. Transfer out.

salt and pepper crispy beef|chinasichuanfood.com

Remove the oil, add garlic, scallion and ginger, fry until aromatic. Then return the fried beef. Add salt, pepper and chili powder.

salt and pepper crispy beef|chinasichuanfood.com
salt and pepper crispy beef|chinasichuanfood.com
salt and pepper crispy beef|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Salt and Pepper Crispy Beef

Easy salt and pepper crispy beef

Servings: 2
Calories: 280 kcal
Ingredients
  • 200 g beef , cut into piece
  • 1 scallion , cut into sections
  • 2 garlic cloves , shredded
  • 1 thumb ginger , shredded
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp. ground pepper
  • 1 tsp. chili powder , optional
  • oil for shallow frying
Marinating
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. white pepper
Instructions

  1. Cut beef into 0.5 cm thickness pieces and then marinate with salt, soy sauce and pepper. Mix well and set aside for 15 minutes.

  2. Prepare a plate, place cornstarch (potato starch or sweet potato starch ). Then spread the beef slices in. Shake extra starch on surface.

  3. Heat oil until hot in a pan then spread the beef slices in. Cook until golden brown. Transfer out.

  4. Remove the oil, add garlic, scallion and ginger, fry until aromatic. Then return the fried beef. Add salt, pepper and chili powder. Serve hot!

Nutrition Facts
Salt and Pepper Crispy Beef
Amount Per Serving
Calories 280 Calories from Fat 180
% Daily Value*
Fat 20g31%
Saturated Fat 8g50%
Trans Fat 1g
Polyunsaturated Fat 1g
Monounsaturated Fat 9g
Cholesterol 71mg24%
Sodium 1052mg46%
Potassium 398mg11%
Carbohydrates 5g2%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 19g38%
Vitamin A 804IU16%
Vitamin C 2mg2%
Calcium 50mg5%
Iron 3mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
salt and pepper crispy beef|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。