This crispy, savory pork and cucumber has a totally different texture from regular stir fry. It is featured by crispiness and crunchiness.

Summer is a great day for all kinds of fresh vegetables and melons. That one of the reason why I love this season. Cucumber is just in season and we harvest several ones each day. The most common way of serving cucumber for us is to make a smashed cucumber salad. But I want to present something new. But that's this recipe is developed.

I recommend removing the water content from the cucumber firstly, just like what we did in all dry pot dishes. The pork belly is fried until seared with a lovely crispy edges. Water form fresh cucumber may spoil the texture, so I squeeze the water out after the salt marinating. The marinated cucumber also has a lovely crunchy texture itself. The two ingredients combine so great together.

I also shared some of the most lovely cucumber dishes popular in China.

Smashed cucumber salad 拍黄瓜 is the most commonly served cucumber dish using very basic ingredients in home kitchen. Spicy pickled cucumber, this one is also marinated with a hot flavor and crunchy texture. Pickled cucumber with soy sauce and vinegar 酱黄瓜 is another great savory appetizer with a savory and sour flavor.

How to prepare the cucumber

Cut cucumber in middle and then remove the pulps. Then cut the cucumber melon into thick slices.

Add around ½ tablespoon of salt over the cucumber, mix well and set aside for 30 minutes. Then try to squeeze the water out.

Steps

Heat wok firstly and then add around 1 tablespoon of oil, sway the wok to help the oil cover the surface. Place pork slices in. Fry over middle to slow fire for 2-3 minutes until the pork belly is well seared and browned.

Remove the pork slices to the edges of the wok, and fry garlic, ginger and scallion white until aromatic. Add salt and light soy sauce. Mix well.

Place the marinated cucumber slices in. Turn up the fire and give everything a big stir fry.

Optionally, add some fresh chili at last.