China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Pan-fried Tofu with Egg and Chive

20 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

pan-fired tofu with chives

Easy pan-fried tofu with egg and chive-a creative way to enjoy tofu.

In China, there is a famous dish named 蛋塌豆腐, literally mean pan-fried with with beaten egg. Elaine came across a very  interesting version with some chopped chive.

Tofu has been one of the most popular ingredients in Chinese cuisine. However, the embarrassing fact is that tofu is relatively hard to cook, as it cannot absorb seasonings well. Chinese chefs use different methods to help the seasonings attaching to tofu, for example using thickeners to wrap the seasonings as in the famous Mapo tofu recipe. This is a different method but a similar concept.

pan-fired tofu with chives

You will need

  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 3 Chinese chives-finely chopped
  • pinch of salt and pepper
  • 1 box of regular firm tofu, cut into 1cm thick slices
  • cornstarch for coating
  • oil for pan-frying

Ingredients for thedipping sauce

  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chicken stock or water
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped green onion
  • 1 fresh Thai pepper, chopped
  • 2-3 coriander leaves, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Finely chop the Chinese chives and then transfer to a small bowl. Crack an egg into it and mix well. Add a pinch of salt and pepper.

pan-fired tofu with chives

Remove the skin of the tofu and then cut the remainder into 1.5cm thick, 4 cm wide slices. Well coat it with cornstarch.

pan-fired tofu with chives

Dip it into the egg and Chinese chive mixture.

pan-fired tofu with chives

Add some oil into a pan and then place tofu slices one by one(be gentle and do not break the tofu slices). Fry until two sides becomes golden brown.

pan-fired tofu with chives

pan-fired tofu with chives

5 from 3 votes
Print
Pan-fried Tofu with Egg and Chive
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Easy Chinese pan-fried tofu with a soy sesame sauce.
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Pan-Fried, tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 311 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 egg , beaten
  • 3 Chinese chives , finely chopped
  • pinch of salt and pepper
  • 1 box of regular tofu , cut into 1.5cm thick slices
  • cornstarch for coating
  • oil for pan-frying
dipping sauce
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp. stock or pure water
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. finely chopped green onion
  • 1 fresh Thai pepper , chopped
  • 2-3 coriander , chopped
  • 1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds
Instructions
  1. Finely chop the Chinese chives and then transfer to a small bowl. Crack an egg into it and mix well. Add a pinch of salt and pepper.
  2. Remove the skin of the tofu and then cut the remaining part into 1.5cm thick, 4 cm wide slices.
  3. Coat the tofu slices with cornstarch and then dip it into the egg and Chinese chive mixture.
  4. Pour oil into a pan and lay the slices one by one. Turn on the heat and fry until both sides are golden brown.
  5. In a small dipping bowl, mix all the seasonings and serve with fried tofu.
Nutrition Facts
Pan-fried Tofu with Egg and Chive
Amount Per Serving
Calories 311 Calories from Fat 189
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 21g 32%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 111mg 37%
Sodium 1441mg 60%
Potassium 285mg 8%
Total Carbohydrates 16g 5%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 1g
Protein 15g 30%
Vitamin A 15.5%
Vitamin C 46.9%
Calcium 23.3%
Iron 24.9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

pan-fried tofu

pan-fried tofu

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  1. This is an amazing recipe I make it on a regular basis now, it’s quick, easy and nutritious.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。