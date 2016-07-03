Easy pan-fried tofu with egg and chive-a creative way to enjoy tofu.

In China, there is a famous dish named 蛋塌豆腐, literally mean pan-fried with with beaten egg. Elaine came across a very interesting version with some chopped chive.

Tofu has been one of the most popular ingredients in Chinese cuisine. However, the embarrassing fact is that tofu is relatively hard to cook, as it cannot absorb seasonings well. Chinese chefs use different methods to help the seasonings attaching to tofu, for example using thickeners to wrap the seasonings as in the famous Mapo tofu recipe. This is a different method but a similar concept.

You will need

1 egg, beaten

3 Chinese chives-finely chopped

pinch of salt and pepper

1 box of regular firm tofu, cut into 1cm thick slices

cornstarch for coating

oil for pan-frying

Ingredients for thedipping sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon chicken stock or water

1 tablespoon finely chopped green onion

1 fresh Thai pepper, chopped

2-3 coriander leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Finely chop the Chinese chives and then transfer to a small bowl. Crack an egg into it and mix well. Add a pinch of salt and pepper.

Remove the skin of the tofu and then cut the remainder into 1.5cm thick, 4 cm wide slices. Well coat it with cornstarch.

Dip it into the egg and Chinese chive mixture.

Add some oil into a pan and then place tofu slices one by one(be gentle and do not break the tofu slices). Fry until two sides becomes golden brown.