Pan-fried Peppers with Garlic and Chinese Black beans

I love to introduce a very interesting and easy to prepare side dishes here, pan-fried fresh peppers with garlic and Chinese fermented black beans. Fresh peppers usually are used as side ingredients, but they can be super good with the right seasonings.

I am a big fan of fresh peppers, either hot ones or milder ones. Pan-frying is possibly the most quick way of cooking fresh peppers. It is a super good side dish and a good vitamin supplier.

Fermented black beans also known as dou-chi is a fermented product popular in Sichuan and Cantonese cuisines. And the best partner of fermented black beans is garlic. I have posted a super yummy black bean sauce mainly flavored with garlic. This combination can work super well in steamed dishes like steamed chicken with black beans or steamed ribs. Then I also find they present lovely flavor in stir frying dishes.

What type of peppers to use

  • For this recipe, I highly recommend using peppers with a middle hot level. Hotter peppers is much stronger in aroma. But bell peppers can work too.
  • Keeping the black bean as whole can help to avoiding over salted flavor.
  • Use a turner to press the green peppers to get beautiful tiger skin.

Instructions

Peel the garlic and then pat with knife firstly. Cut into halves. Don’t cut the garlic too small.

Remove the seeds of the peppers, clean well and then pat with knife firstly and cut into sections.

Heat wok or pan until really hot. Add the pepper directly into the wok and press them with a turner. This helps to increase the surface of the tiger skin.

Transfer the peppers to another side of the wok. Leave some empty space and then add oil, garlic and fermented black beans. Fry until aromatic. Mix well.

Add light soy sauce, salt and sugar. Mix well and serve hot.

Pan-fried peppers with Garlic and Fermented Black Beans

Servings: 2
Calories: 170 kcal
Ingredients
  • 10 shishito peppers
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 1 tbsp. fermented black beans
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
Instructions

  1. Heat wok or pan firstly. Add the green peppers in to sauté until the skins become slightly crinkly. Turn the peppers from time and time to water the cooking process. 

  2. Remove the peppers to the edges of the wok and leave an empty space. Add oil with garlic and fermented black beans. Fry until aromatic.

  3. Add salt, sugar and light soy sauce. Mix well and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts
Pan-fried peppers with Garlic and Fermented Black Beans
Amount Per Serving
Calories 170 Calories from Fat 144
% Daily Value*
Fat 16g25%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Trans Fat 1g
Polyunsaturated Fat 4g
Monounsaturated Fat 9g
Sodium 950mg41%
Potassium 52mg1%
Carbohydrates 6g2%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin A 1IU0%
Vitamin C 3mg4%
Calcium 19mg2%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
