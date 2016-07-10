China Sichuan Food

milk bread-China Sichuan Food

milk bread-China Sichuan Food

People in Asian countries love soft and fluffy bread.

China is changing so fast. Back to 20 years when I was still a girl, bakery seems quite far except the traditional egg cake. Bread, hamburger, cheese, even yogurt are all luxury food for us. KFC have been considered as high-level restaurants in China for years. But we can easily from food, wines and milk product from all over the world at the import food store several miles away. Lots of Chinese family kitchens have build-in ovens. So bread, baked buns, toast, cheese become more and more popular on our table along with our traditional Chinese dishes. We are enjoying free style meals everyday.

The milk bread introduced here is a very basic recipe I use daily if I do not have Tangzhong by hand. Japanese bakers influence Chinese baking a lot. In generally we love sweet, soft and golden brown bread and buns. In the past one year, I have failed lots of time at my own kitchen and I feel that pillow soft buns are so far from me. But in the new year of 2016, I made great progress and never failed again.

milk bread-China Sichuan Food

Ingredients

  • 300g (2 and 1/3 cup,without shifting the flour) bread flour
  • 50g (scant 4 tbsp.)sugar
  • 2g salt
  • 1 smaller egg
  • 160g milk (3.5% fat)
  • 1 and 1/2 teaspoon yeast
  • 30g (2 tbsp.) unsalted butter at room temperature

Egg wash

  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon water

Steps

In a stand mixer, add all the ingredients of the dough except butter, knead on low speed for 5-7 minutes.

milk bread-2

Then add butter in; continue kneading for another 7 to 10 minutes until you get a smooth, elastic and soft dough.

milk bread-3

But my favorite way is to transfer the dough out to a slightly floured board after 5 minutes and smash it against the operating board, grab it up and smash again. Repeat this process for 2-3 minutes and shape into a round ball. This can help to strong the gluten.

milk bread-5

Place in a large bowl and cover with a plastic wrapper and set aside for the first rise.

milk bread-6

Until it is doubled in size.

milk bread-7

Transfer the dough out and divide it into two halves. Press each halves to remove the inner bubbles and then shape into a round ball. Then divide one half of the dough into 8 portions and place them one by one in a cake mould.

milk bread-11

milk buns steps

My favorite method to set up proofing process is in the oven. I place a large bowl of warm water in the oven to ensure a qualified humidity.

milk bread

When the buns are almost doubled in size, pre-heat the oven to 170 degree C (350 degree F) and brush egg wash and garnish toasted sesame seeds.

milk bread

We love golden brown not dark browned buns, so I top the buns with silver papers when they are well colored. 

milk bread

milk bread

milk bread-China Sichuan Food

Comments

  1. Hi Elaine,
    I enjoy all yor recipe, and have had sucess in the ones I try. My main question is can I start the whole recipe in a bread maker from mixing the dough to the rising stage and then take out to form the buns?
    Thanks for your help.

    Reply

