A classic Chinese steamed pork with preserved mustard, is a very popular Chinese party dish–Mei Cai Kou Rou. Pork belly provides enough fat which moisten the preserved vegetables and arouse the strong aroma.

We usually make this dish for family part, usually steam a large batch each time. It can match with almost every type of staple food in China including congee, steamed rice, steamed buns and noodles. Another reason why we usually make large batches is the the best flavor comes in the second day after the re-steaming.

Another important ingredient for this dish is the preserved mustard we call Mei Cai (梅菜). In China, we are able to find moistened preserved mustard but it might be unavailable outside China. However, you can buy dried preserved mustard. Try to search the highest quality as the lower quality mei cai may contain lots of sand, which will either cost a long washing time or spoil your final dish.

Ingredients

800g pork belly (around 2 lb.)

200g moistened preserved mustard (or 5 oz. dried mei cai, soaked and washed thoroughly)

dark soy sauce for coating

1 small thumb ginger

2 green onions

1 tbsp. cooking wine

water as needed

oil for frying

1 tbsp. minced ginger

2 star anises

2 bay leaves

1 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn

2 tsp. cornstarch +1 tbsp. water

Sauce

3 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tbsp. dark soy sauce

1 tsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder (or white pepper)

1 tsp. sesame oil

Instructions

Add pork belly in a pot with enough cold water, add green onion, slices of ginger, 1/2 teaspoon of Sichuan peppercorn and 1 tablespoon of cooking wine. Bring the content to a boiling and then simmer for 20 minutes. Then transfer the pork belly out and Poke as many holes as possible on the rind. Those small holes can bring the rind enough wrinkles.

Then brush dark soy sauce on the surface of the pork belly cube and set aside for 15 minutes. Pour oil in a pot (recommend 2 cm oil level). Drain with kitchen paper and fry the pork belly cube with rind downside. Cover a lid at the beginning so you won’t get yourself burnt by the hot oil. Fry for 6-8 minutes and then slightly fry the other sides too.

Transfer the pork belly out and soak in warm water for at least 30 minutes until the rind becomes slightly soft.

Cut the pork belly into 0.8 cm thick large slices. Lay those slices in the steaming bowls.

Soak the mei cai with cold water and wash carefully. Drain and set aside. Add around 1 tablespoon of oil in wok, fry minced ginger until aromatic, place Mei Cai in and fry until dry.

Mix all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Top the pork belly slices with mei cai and place 1 bay leaf, 1 star anise and 4-6 sichuan peppercorns on top in each steaming bowls. We make two bowls this time. Drizzle the sauce evenly.

Set up the steamers and steam for 1.5 hours to 2 hours. Then pour the sauce out so we can thick them in the next step. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer, and add the cornstarch to thicken it. Cover the bowl of pork with your serving plate and flip it over onto the plate. Pour the sauce over the dish and serve.

Note: You can make a stock along with the steaming process.

5 from 6 votes Print Mei Cai Kou Rou (Steamed Pork with Preserved Mustard) Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 4 hrs Total Time 4 hrs 20 mins Mei Cai Kou Rou Course: Main Course Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: Mustard, pork Servings : 4 Calories : 1143 kcal Author : Elaine

Nutrition Facts Mei Cai Kou Rou (Steamed Pork with Preserved Mustard) Amount Per Serving Calories 1143 Calories from Fat 1008 % Daily Value* Total Fat 112g 172% Saturated Fat 39g 195% Cholesterol 144mg 48% Sodium 1309mg 55% Potassium 890mg 25% Total Carbohydrates 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugars 2g Protein 22g 44% Vitamin A 4.3% Vitamin C 2.7% Calcium 5.8% Iron 16.6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

This dish is good with steamed rice or you can simply top the pork slices over noodles.