A classic Chinese steamed pork with preserved mustard, is a very popular Chinese party dish–Mei Cai Kou Rou. Pork belly provides enough fat which moisten the preserved vegetables and arouse the strong aroma.
We usually make this dish for family part, usually steam a large batch each time. It can match with almost every type of staple food in China including congee, steamed rice, steamed buns and noodles. Another reason why we usually make large batches is the the best flavor comes in the second day after the re-steaming.
Another important ingredient for this dish is the preserved mustard we call Mei Cai (梅菜). In China, we are able to find moistened preserved mustard but it might be unavailable outside China. However, you can buy dried preserved mustard. Try to search the highest quality as the lower quality mei cai may contain lots of sand, which will either cost a long washing time or spoil your final dish.
Ingredients
- 800g pork belly (around 2 lb.)
- 200g moistened preserved mustard (or 5 oz. dried mei cai, soaked and washed thoroughly)
- dark soy sauce for coating
- 1 small thumb ginger
- 2 green onions
- 1 tbsp. cooking wine
- water as needed
- oil for frying
- 1 tbsp. minced ginger
- 2 star anises
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn
- 2 tsp. cornstarch +1 tbsp. water
Sauce
- 3 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. dark soy sauce
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder (or white pepper)
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
Instructions
Add pork belly in a pot with enough cold water, add green onion, slices of ginger, 1/2 teaspoon of Sichuan peppercorn and 1 tablespoon of cooking wine. Bring the content to a boiling and then simmer for 20 minutes. Then transfer the pork belly out and Poke as many holes as possible on the rind. Those small holes can bring the rind enough wrinkles.
Then brush dark soy sauce on the surface of the pork belly cube and set aside for 15 minutes. Pour oil in a pot (recommend 2 cm oil level). Drain with kitchen paper and fry the pork belly cube with rind downside. Cover a lid at the beginning so you won’t get yourself burnt by the hot oil. Fry for 6-8 minutes and then slightly fry the other sides too.
Transfer the pork belly out and soak in warm water for at least 30 minutes until the rind becomes slightly soft.
Cut the pork belly into 0.8 cm thick large slices. Lay those slices in the steaming bowls.
Soak the mei cai with cold water and wash carefully. Drain and set aside. Add around 1 tablespoon of oil in wok, fry minced ginger until aromatic, place Mei Cai in and fry until dry.
Mix all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Top the pork belly slices with mei cai and place 1 bay leaf, 1 star anise and 4-6 sichuan peppercorns on top in each steaming bowls. We make two bowls this time. Drizzle the sauce evenly.
Set up the steamers and steam for 1.5 hours to 2 hours. Then pour the sauce out so we can thick them in the next step. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer, and add the cornstarch to thicken it. Cover the bowl of pork with your serving plate and flip it over onto the plate. Pour the sauce over the dish and serve.
Note: You can make a stock along with the steaming process.
Recipe Video
This dish is good with steamed rice or you can simply top the pork slices over noodles.
Comments
Delphine B says
Hi Elaine,
I’m French and i’m really fond of sichuan cook, as my family.
It’s very difficult to learn the principles of stranger cooking way, but it’s the big step i want to do. You’re website is really one of the most clear and learner.
Thank you so much for the time you’re giving to the little palawan like me 🙂
This recipe is the next i’will try to do with my son … i’ll give you our result !
Elaine says
Delphine,
I believe you will love it. It is a very classic Chinese steamed dish.
Fioon yong says
Hi Elaine,
Very tempting. May i ask if the dried mei cai used is sweet or salt type?
Thank you
Elaine says
Actually both works. In Cantonese cuisine, sweet version is commonly used while in Sichuan cuisine, we love the salty mei cai.
John says
Good recipe though I think one that does not involve deep frying the pork belly in 2cm of oil to be preferable as disposing of cooking oil is a bit problematic for home cooking. But there is a more serious problem, the nutritional information is for the entire recipe not for a serving and did not include the serving weight which presumably should be in excess of 1 kg as the two main ingredients total 1 kg. It would be nice if you would at least include the weight of the finished product so we can enter the amount we eat by grams into our diet trackers.
Elaine says
John,
I agree that deep-frying is not friendly in home cooking. That’s why this dish is not cooked at home frequently. I just want to show the most authentic version of Mei Cai Kou Rou. Or you can also save the oil by water boiling (give up the texture).
The dish is for around 4 people and the nutritional information is actually based on 4 portions.