Liangfen (凉粉) is one type of Jelly noodles which are quite popular in western part of China. Generally, Liangfen is made with starch, pea starch, sweet potato starch or mung bean starch. In today’s recipe, I amusing mung bean starch to make mung bean jelly noodles. They are crystal, smooth and cool.

There is a famous dish in Sichuan province named as Beichuan Liangfen ( heart breaking jelly noodles). It is featured by the spicy taste. If you feel sad or heart breaking, go and taste it, then your sadness will go with wind since it is too spicy so that all the feeling you have is spicy taste.In addition to an easy Sichuan style dressing jelly noodle salad, those jelly noodles can be also stir-fried. Fried jelly noodle is a famous street food.

Cook’s note

You need to mix the starch with water and set aside for minutes until they are well combined.

Before pouring the mixture into the boiling water, stir the mixture once again in case the starch is settled to the bottom.

My favorite ratio of jelly noodles is 1:9 (starch vs water). But it can succeed with small adjustments. But you need to add at least 8 portions water or 10 portions water at most for each portion of starch. The more water you add, the more tender the jelly noodle can be.

You can also use roasted chili pepper sauce (烧椒汁) in the bok choy soup.

Ingredients

1 cup mung bean starch (around 120g)

4 and 1/2 cup water, divided

Instructions

In a large bowl, mung bean starch with 1 cup of water. Set aside until they are well combined.

In a pot, boil the left 3 and ½ cups of water in a larger pot. Turn down the fire firstly and then stir the starch mixture in slowly. Gently stir during pouring. Heat until the mixture turns transparent.

Transfer out and cool down completely.

Then cut into small strips. Mix well with the salad dressing.