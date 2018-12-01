China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Kung Pao Shrimp (Kung Pao Prawn)

18 Comments

This Kung Pao Shrimp is developed from authentic Sichuan style Kung Pao Chicken with a slightly spicy and sweet taste.

If you ever eat the most famous Chinese Sichuan dish—Kung Pao Chicken, I guess you love the taste of the sauce used in the recipe. Kung pao sauce is firstly used in the famous Kung Pao Chicken and then further developed into a type of flavor in China which can be used in many other recipes.  It goes well with different types of protein, chicken, shrimp and fish. It goes even better with vegetables and  mushrooms like  lotus root, cauliflower and king oyster mushrooms.

Kung Pao Shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

The development process of the special kung pao taste is quite similar with Chinese garlic sauce or Yu Xiang sauce (鱼香汁). When we get a closer looking on those two types of sauces, then we might find there are some similarities between the ingredients used in Kung Pao sauce and Chinese garlic sauce. The basic garlic, scallion and ginger are the same. Both vinegar and sugar are used. Chinese sauces are always quite confusing since only small differences, either ingredients themselves or the amounts, can cause big differences in final flavors. There aIn Kung Pao dishes, dried peppers are used to create a strong spicy taste while pickled red peppers  or fermented peppers are used in Chinese garlic sauces. There is a strong sweet and sour taste with a mild spicy taste in Chinese garlic sauce. While Kung Pao sauce has a strong spicy taste with a mild sweet and sour taste.

kung pao shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  1. About the sauce, the amount of cornstarch used in the mixed stir fry sauce (碗芡) can be slightly different based on the very single dish. For example, in this kung pao chicken or shrimp, small amount of cornstarch is enough since starch is previously used in the marinating process. In other veggie kung pao dishes, more cornstarch is needed to make the sauce thicker and consequently can attach to the main ingredients.
  2. Key step of this dish is to be quick and accurate.  Fry the shrimp only for a short time over high fire and be quick after adding the stir frying sauce as it thickens very quickly.

kung pao shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Detailed Steps

Devein the shrimp and then cut a small line on the back of the shrimp (for better flavoring). And then marinate the shrimp with light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, white pepper and cornstarch. Mix all the ingredients for kung pao sauce in a small bowl.

kung pao shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Cut all the ingredients and break chili pepper into halves. If you want to reduce the hotness, use whole dried chili peppers.

Heat oil in a pan and fry ginger, garlic, Sichuan peppercorn and dried chili pepper until aromatic. Then place the shrimp in. Fry for 20 seconds over high fire.

kung pao shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Place peppers and scallion. Continue frying until the peppers are slightly soft (around 20 seconds). Pour in kung pao sauce and place in the nuts. Mix well and transfer out immediately.

kung pao shrimp|chinasichuanfood.comkung pao shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Other Kung Pao Dishes

  1. Authentic Kung Pao Chicken
  2. Kung pao tofu
  3. Kung pao cauliflower
  4. Kung pao Mushroom
5 from 1 vote
kung pao shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com
Kung Pao Shrimp (Kung Pao Prawn)
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Kung Pao Shrimp developed from traditional Chinese kung Pao Chicken has a spicy yet slightly sweet taste.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Kung Pao, shrimp
Servings: 2
Calories: 543 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 300 g unshelled shrimp
  • 3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 7-15 dried chili pepper
  • 1 tsp Sichuan peppercorn
  • 3 garlic cloves , chopped
  • 1 thumb root ginger, chopped
  • 1/2 green pepper , cut into small pieces
  • 1/2 red bell pepper , cut into small pieces
  • 2 Chinese large scallion , white part only
  • 1/4 cup roasted peanuts or cashew
Stir-fry sauce
  • 1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. black vinegar
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 2 tbsp. stock or water
  • 1 tsp. sugar
Shrimp Marinating
  • 1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/8 tsp. ground pepper
  • 1 tsp. cornstarch
Instructions

  1. Devein the shrimp and then cut a small line on the back of the shrimp (for better flavoring). And then marinate the shrimp with light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, white pepper and cornstarch. 

  2. Mix all the ingredients for kung pao sauce in a small bowl.

  3. Cut all the ingredients and break only 2-3 whole chili pepper into halves. If you want to reduce the hotness, use whole dried chili peppers only.

  4. Heat oil in a pan and fry ginger, garlic, Sichuan peppercorn and dried chili pepper until aromatic. Then place the shrimp in. Fry for 20 seconds over high fire.

  5. Place peppers and scallion. Continue frying until the peppers are slightly soft (around 20 seconds). Pour in Kung Pao sauce and place in the nuts. Mix well and transfer out immediately.

Nutrition Facts
Kung Pao Shrimp (Kung Pao Prawn)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 543 Calories from Fat 315
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 35g 54%
Saturated Fat 20g 100%
Cholesterol 378mg 126%
Sodium 3061mg 128%
Potassium 404mg 12%
Total Carbohydrates 18g 6%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Sugars 2g
Protein 39g 78%
Vitamin A 28.5%
Vitamin C 57.5%
Calcium 25.4%
Iron 24.5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Kung Pao Shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  2. Just made this tonight with my friend! The sauce was just the right amount and had a nice depth of flavor. I added two green peppers for some extra veggie. Thanks for sharing this.

    Reply

  4. Excellent. I used honey in place of sugar, otherwise as written. It was outstanding. I served it over spaghetti squash in place of rice and it worked really well.

    Reply

  5. This looks amazing! I have a quick question: I use Tamari because it is gluten free. How would you substitute the dark and light soy sauce with tamari? Thank you!

    Reply

  6. I’ve been reading websites that offer advice to food bloggers. Their first suggestion is not to have obnoxious ads. Your site violates this advice. I’ve stopped using other sites because of this issue. I like you. I hope you will address the issue before you lose a lot of customers.

    Reply

    • Wanda,
      Thanks so much for giving me your suggestion about the ads. I understand that they are quite annoying. But the site is not a hobby now. We have put lots of time and energy in the site and I still need to pay necessary expenses. I hope I can figure out a way to find a balance. But a site with zero ads is hard to maintain.

      Reply

  7. Hi Elaine, can this recipe be used for kung pao chicken as well, adjusting the cooking time for chicken? I’ve never found a good kung pao chicken recipe. Thank you in advance!

    Reply


  9. Oh, I love this dish! I used to order it all the time when I lived in Changsha. Ma la do fu was my other great favorite. Hunan style is the very best! Thank you for posting this!

    Reply

  10. Hi there,

    It’s not clear or listed with the ingredients how much sugar or honey should be used for this dish, am I missing something?

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

