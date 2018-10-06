China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Authentic Kung Pao Chicken

78 Comments

Kung Pao Chicken (宫保鸡丁) in Chinese is a stir-fried dish with chicken cubes, dried chili pepper and deep-fried peanuts. The tender taste of the chicken matches great with the crispy peanuts with a combined sweet, sour and spicy taste.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Background of the dish

The name of Kung Pao comes from a court official Ding Baozhen in Qing dynasty. The hero official Ding is a foodie who especially loves stir-fried diced chicken. During the time of being served as governor in Sichuan province, he frequently treats his guest with this dish and add dried chili peppers because People in Sichuan loves to eat hot chili. Later on, he is granted the title Taizi Shaobao also known as Kung Pao, which means the protector of the crown price. People name this dish after him to memory him.In China, chefs usually use chicken thighs to make this dish rather than boneless chicken breasts. The meat of thighs is tenderer but requires more about the cutting skills.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

I made this world wide famous Kung Pao chicken every month. I know that it is all loved Chinese food by people around the world. The aroma bought by the combination of chili pepper flakes and Sichuan peppercorn is so fragrant. Kung Pao series dish is considered as one of the most popular one in Sichuan cuisine. Besides chicken, we also have Kung Pao Shrimp, Kung Pao tofu and my own creation: kong pao cauliflower  etc.

Cook’s Note

  1. About the sauce, the amount of cornstarch used in the mixed stir fry sauce (碗芡) can be slightly different based on the very single dish. For example, in this kung pao chicken, only a small amount is enough since the chicken cubes is coated with starch in the marinating process. In other veggie kung pao dishes, more cornstarch is needed to make the sauce thicker and consequently can attach to the main ingredients.
  2. Key step of this dish is to be quick and accurate. Transfer the chicken cubes to the edges of the wok (no heat part) until they begins to change color to get the tenderest chicken meat. And be quick after adding the stir frying sauce. 

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken legs, cut into small cubes
  • ½ cup of fried peanuts (or salt baked ones)
  • 2 leek onion (only white part), cut into small section.
  • 6~8 dried chili peppers (change the amount according how hot you wish it to be)
  • 3 tablespoons cooking oil
  • 1 teaspoon whole Sichuan peppercorn ( or you can use Sichuan peppercorn powder )
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese chili oil 
  • pinch of salt
marinating
  • a small pinch of salt
  • 2 tsp. dark soy sauce (for coloring)
  • 1 tbsp.cooking wine
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
Mixed Sauce
  • ½ tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • a small pinch of salt (around 1/3 tsp.)
  • 1 inch ginger grated
  • 1 tablespoon chopped green onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp.cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 teaspoon sugar

Instructions

If you use chicken thigh: remove the bones  by cutting a break on the top and then push the meat off with the help of a sharp knife. Kung Pao chicken | chinasichuanfood.com

Cut the meat into long strips and further into one bite cubes.

Kung Pao chicken | chinasichuanfood.com

Kung Pao chicken | chinasichuanfood.com

Transfer the chicken to a large bowl and marinating with salt, soy sauce, cooking wine and cornstarch.  This helps to add a basic taste and create a protecting shell for the chicken so we can produce the tenderest chicken.

Then cut the leek onion into 1cm sections, slice ginger and garlic.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat up oil in wok until hot, pour in cold oil and then heat until warm. Place the chicken cubes in and let them stay for 3-5 seconds until the starch begins gelatinization. Gently fry until all of the chicken cubes begin to change color.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Transfer the chicken cubes to the edges of the wok and empty the center. Add Sichuan peppercorn and dried chili pepper, fry until aromatic. Place in garlic, ginger and half of the scallion sections. Quickly fry to mix well.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Stir the sauce and pour in.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Fry until the sauce is well coated. Mix with the remaining leek onion white sections and fried peanuts. Transfer out immediately.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

You will get the tenderest Kung Pao chicken.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.comOther hot Sichuan dishes

  1. Chongqing Mala Chicken
  2. Mapo tofu
  3. Dan Dan noodles
  4. Twice cooked pork belly 
  5. Chinese cabbage stir fry
Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com
Kung Pao Chicken
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
One of the most famous Sichuan dish–kung pao chicken, made with chicken breast.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: chicken, Kung Pao
Servings: 2
Calories: 635 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 chicken legs , remove skin and cut into small cubes (around 150g to 200g)
  • ½ cup fried peanuts , you may use roasted peanuts or salt baked ones
  • 2 leek onion , only white part, cut into small section.
  • 6 ~8 dried chili peppers , change the amount according how hot you wish it to be
  • 3 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1 tsp. whole Sichuan peppercorn , or you can use Sichuan peppercorn powder
  • 1 tbsp. Chinese chili oil
  • pinch of salt
marinating
Mixed Sauce
  • ½ tbsp. dark soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. a small pinch of salt
  • 1 inch ginger grated
  • 1 tbsp. chopped green onion
  • 2 garlic cloves , finely chopped
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tbsp. vinegar
  • 2 tbsp. water
  • 2 tsp. sugar
Instructions
  1. Prepare a small bowl; add all the seasonings for the sauce together.
  2. If you use chicken thigh: remove the bones by cutting a break on the top and then push the meat off with the help of a sharp knife.
  3. Cut the meat into long strips and further into one bite size cubes. Transfer the chicken to a large bowl and marinating with salt, soy sauce, water, cooking wine and cornstarch.
  4. Heat up oil in wok until hot, pour in cold oil and then heat until warm. Place the chicken cubes in and let them stay for 3-5 seconds until the starch begins gelatinization. Gently fry until all of the chicken cubes begin to change color.

  5. Transfer the chicken cubes to the edges of the wok and empty the center. Add Sichuan peppercorn and dried chili pepper, fry until aromatic. Place in garlic, ginger and half of the scallion sections. Quickly fry to mix well. 

  6. Add the remaining onion sections and pour the sauce in (pre-stir the sauce just before using).  At last mix in fried peanuts.  Transfer out immediately as long as everything is well combined. 

Recipe Notes

If you are using Sichuan peppercorn powder, add it along with the deep-fried peanuts.

When frying the Sichuan peppercorn, use slow fire and be patient. Over-fried Sichuan peppercorn brings a bitter taste.

Nutrition Facts
Kung Pao Chicken
Amount Per Serving
Calories 635 Calories from Fat 432
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 48g 74%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 39mg 13%
Sodium 1968mg 82%
Potassium 665mg 19%
Total Carbohydrates 34g 11%
Dietary Fiber 8g 32%
Sugars 10g
Protein 20g 40%
Vitamin A 69.5%
Vitamin C 9.5%
Calcium 7%
Iron 17.3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  1. You say: 1 tsp. whole Sichuan peppercorn , or you can use Sichuan peppercorn powder

    Are we supposed to crush the whole peppercorns first before measuring? 1 tsp whole peppercorns can’t have the same mass as 1 tsp peppercorn powder since the whole peppercorns are mostly air. (at least mine are. They are just the hull, not the seed inside and are very lip numbing)

    • Kenyoni,
      For this one, I still recommend using whole Sichuan peppercorn seeds. It creates strong aroma but less numbing feeling.

