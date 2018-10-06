China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Authentic Kung Pao Chicken

78 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Kung Pao Chicken (宫保鸡丁) in Chinese is a stir-fried dish with chicken cubes, dried chili pepper and deep-fried peanuts. The tender taste of the chicken matches great with the crispy peanuts with a combined sweet, sour and spicy taste.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Background of the dish

The name of Kung Pao comes from a court official Ding Baozhen in Qing dynasty. The hero official Ding is a foodie who especially loves stir-fried diced chicken. During the time of being served as governor in Sichuan province, he frequently treats his guest with this dish and add dried chili peppers because People in Sichuan loves to eat hot chili. Later on, he is granted the title Taizi Shaobao also known as Kung Pao, which means the protector of the crown price. People name this dish after him to memory him.In China, chefs usually use chicken thighs to make this dish rather than boneless chicken breasts. The meat of thighs is tenderer but requires more about the cutting skills.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

I made this world wide famous Kung Pao chicken every month. I know that it is all loved Chinese food by people around the world. The aroma bought by the combination of chili pepper flakes and Sichuan peppercorn is so fragrant. Kung Pao series dish is considered as one of the most popular one in Sichuan cuisine. Besides chicken, we also have Kung Pao Shrimp, Kung Pao tofu and my own creation: kong pao cauliflower  etc.

Cook’s Note

  1. About the sauce, the amount of cornstarch used in the mixed stir fry sauce (碗芡) can be slightly different based on the very single dish. For example, in this kung pao chicken, only a small amount is enough since the chicken cubes is coated with starch in the marinating process. In other veggie kung pao dishes, more cornstarch is needed to make the sauce thicker and consequently can attach to the main ingredients.
  2. Key step of this dish is to be quick and accurate. Transfer the chicken cubes to the edges of the wok (no heat part) until they begins to change color to get the tenderest chicken meat. And be quick after adding the stir frying sauce. 

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken legs, cut into small cubes
  • ½ cup of fried peanuts (or salt baked ones)
  • 2 leek onion (only white part), cut into small section.
  • 6~8 dried chili peppers (change the amount according how hot you wish it to be)
  • 3 tablespoons cooking oil
  • 1 teaspoon whole Sichuan peppercorn ( or you can use Sichuan peppercorn powder )
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese chili oil 
  • pinch of salt
marinating
  • a small pinch of salt
  • 2 tsp. dark soy sauce (for coloring)
  • 1 tbsp.cooking wine
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
Mixed Sauce
  • ½ tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • a small pinch of salt (around 1/3 tsp.)
  • 1 inch ginger grated
  • 1 tablespoon chopped green onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp.cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 teaspoon sugar

Instructions

If you use chicken thigh: remove the bones  by cutting a break on the top and then push the meat off with the help of a sharp knife. Kung Pao chicken | chinasichuanfood.com

Cut the meat into long strips and further into one bite cubes.

Kung Pao chicken | chinasichuanfood.com

Kung Pao chicken | chinasichuanfood.com

Transfer the chicken to a large bowl and marinating with salt, soy sauce, cooking wine and cornstarch.  This helps to add a basic taste and create a protecting shell for the chicken so we can produce the tenderest chicken.

Then cut the leek onion into 1cm sections, slice ginger and garlic.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat up oil in wok until hot, pour in cold oil and then heat until warm. Place the chicken cubes in and let them stay for 3-5 seconds until the starch begins gelatinization. Gently fry until all of the chicken cubes begin to change color.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Transfer the chicken cubes to the edges of the wok and empty the center. Add Sichuan peppercorn and dried chili pepper, fry until aromatic. Place in garlic, ginger and half of the scallion sections. Quickly fry to mix well.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Stir the sauce and pour in.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Fry until the sauce is well coated. Mix with the remaining leek onion white sections and fried peanuts. Transfer out immediately.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

You will get the tenderest Kung Pao chicken.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.comOther hot Sichuan dishes

  1. Chongqing Mala Chicken
  2. Mapo tofu
  3. Dan Dan noodles
  4. Twice cooked pork belly 
  5. Chinese cabbage stir fry
4.86 from 7 votes
Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Kung Pao Chicken
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
One of the most famous Sichuan dish–kung pao chicken, made with chicken breast.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: chicken, Kung Pao
Servings: 2
Calories: 635 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 chicken legs , remove skin and cut into small cubes (around 150g to 200g)
  • ½ cup fried peanuts , you may use roasted peanuts or salt baked ones
  • 2 leek onion , only white part, cut into small section.
  • 6 ~8 dried chili peppers , change the amount according how hot you wish it to be
  • 3 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1 tsp. whole Sichuan peppercorn , or you can use Sichuan peppercorn powder
  • 1 tbsp. Chinese chili oil
  • pinch of salt
marinating
Mixed Sauce
  • ½ tbsp. dark soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. a small pinch of salt
  • 1 inch ginger grated
  • 1 tbsp. chopped green onion
  • 2 garlic cloves , finely chopped
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tbsp. vinegar
  • 2 tbsp. water
  • 2 tsp. sugar
Instructions
  1. Prepare a small bowl; add all the seasonings for the sauce together.
  2. If you use chicken thigh: remove the bones by cutting a break on the top and then push the meat off with the help of a sharp knife.
  3. Cut the meat into long strips and further into one bite size cubes. Transfer the chicken to a large bowl and marinating with salt, soy sauce, water, cooking wine and cornstarch.
  4. Heat up oil in wok until hot, pour in cold oil and then heat until warm. Place the chicken cubes in and let them stay for 3-5 seconds until the starch begins gelatinization. Gently fry until all of the chicken cubes begin to change color.

  5. Transfer the chicken cubes to the edges of the wok and empty the center. Add Sichuan peppercorn and dried chili pepper, fry until aromatic. Place in garlic, ginger and half of the scallion sections. Quickly fry to mix well. 

  6. Add the remaining onion sections and pour the sauce in (pre-stir the sauce just before using).  At last mix in fried peanuts.  Transfer out immediately as long as everything is well combined. 

Recipe Notes

If you are using Sichuan peppercorn powder, add it along with the deep-fried peanuts.

When frying the Sichuan peppercorn, use slow fire and be patient. Over-fried Sichuan peppercorn brings a bitter taste.

Nutrition Facts
Kung Pao Chicken
Amount Per Serving
Calories 635 Calories from Fat 432
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 48g 74%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 39mg 13%
Sodium 1968mg 82%
Potassium 665mg 19%
Total Carbohydrates 34g 11%
Dietary Fiber 8g 32%
Sugars 10g
Protein 20g 40%
Vitamin A 69.5%
Vitamin C 9.5%
Calcium 7%
Iron 17.3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Kung pao chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • Lilian,
      Yes, 1 teaspoon of salt is too much for this. I just add a very small pinch and that’s a wrong detail and have already updated this. Yes, you can use chicken stock instead of water.

      Reply


  2. Great recipe. If you want it to taste like the Gong Bao Jie Ding served in northern China, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of honey, corn syrup or maple syrup to the dish before serving.

    Reply


  3. Wow…… finally i will stop calling my favorite chinese restaurant. I definitely will cook it. Thank you…..if i want to add meat and shrimp, when i i mix it?

    Reply

  4. Hello, it says 3 table spoon of cooking oil and 4 tablespoons of cooking oil. Which is the chilli oil? And do I first use 4 tablespoons heat up and then add the 3 tablespoons? Sorry if this is a stupid question.

    Greetings out of the Netherlands.

    Reply

    • Sorry Mark. I made a serious mistake.
      Actually, you need to heat 3 tablespoons of cooking oil firstly for frying the chicken and only 1 tablespoon of chili oil to lighten the color.

      Reply

      • Thanks a lot! With the update on your recipe I have just made it! I had a lot of soy sauce because of the marinate, do you actually throw the marinade in the wok or just try to put the chicken in without it?

        Anyway this was my first recipe in my wok. Before using this wok I used a western wok with a nonstick coating. I love this new pan so much more it’s only 1mm thick so it fires up really fast! I think this recipe really is a keeper! I disliked the dried chili’s though it has a weird texture so next time I’ll just fish them out. Or I’ll try adding in one or two fresh ones?

        Thanks a lot for the help and I’ll be sure to keep watching your blog.

        Reply

  5. I just ran across your website a few days ago and you have done a great job on it. This was an excellent version of Kung Pao chicken. So much better than the mild sweetened up versions found typically in the states. I added a few more dried chilies and sichuan peppercorns and it was just about perfect. I’m looking forward to cooking your tofu with black bean sauce tonight.

    Thanks, Robert.

    Reply

    • Thank you Robert. Most of my recipes are authentic Chinese version. In general, the real Chinese version is less sweet than American version. I even found Sichuan dishes in Shanghai are quite sweet and less spicy too. Dishes are always customized locally.
      Happy Cooking and I hope you love the tofu with black bean sauce version too.

      Reply

  6. One small but powerful word of advice: teaspoon, not tablespoon when adding Szechuan pepper 😂 my mouth is still numb! Very very tasty, though. I’ll make this again; only properly…

    Reply

    • 😂 I am so sorry for your numbed mouth, Matt! I searching about the Sichuan pepper, but only find teaspoon, no tablespoon. Can you specify which line lead you to this mistake.

      Reply


  8. Yum. We sometimes add douboujang and maybe sesame oil to sauce as well. We also added celery, some fresh chili peppers in addition to dried, and dried black mushrooms. A flavor and texture explosion. Delicious

    Reply

  10. You say: “Then cut the leek onion into 1cm sections, slice ginger and garlic.”

    Is this the ginger and garlic from the mixed sauce? The ingredients list says “grated ginger” and “finely chopped garlic” but here you say to slice them. There is no ginger or garlic listed for the main ingredients. I am so confused.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。