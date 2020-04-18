Learn how to make boba pearls with this simple tutorial with nature ingredients at home. Caution firstly, this is a time-consuming recipe due to the long time rounding process. Make this in your leisure time for example during watching TV. To make this chewy small balls, we only need three ingredients, brown sugar or dark brown sugar , tapioca starch and water. Sound quite easy and healthy.

You can use this homemade boba pearls to make a traditional Chinese style boba milk tea. My mom always complains milk tea brings her insomnia because of the tea included. And this is her new way of enjoying boba in milk — only using brown sugar syrup for flavoring. This is also a new star Chinese boba drinking on street.

Cook’s Note

Tapioca starch is the most commonly used option for chewy boba pearls. In Chinese, it is called as “木薯淀粉”. You can get is from amazon. Currently I have never tried other type. Making part of the tapioca starch gelatinization is the best way of holding all the flour together and form a dough for further steps. I get several failure report for this one, mainly caused by the over gelatinization or lack of gelatinization. If the starch is added directly to the boiling water or cold water, then we get a thing named as non-Newtonian fluid and can’t from a dough. So we add part of the starch in for the gelatinization. However if the starch is over heated or cooked, the pearls can’t hold the round shape and chewy texture after cooked. Becomes quite soft and shapeless. So please follow the steps exactly. I highly suggest watching the video and reading the recipe before starting since we do’t get too much time for thinking during the process. The cooked pearls should be used within hours. If you want to use next time, freeze them after the shaping.

Steps

In a small pot, slightly warm the water and dissolve brown sugar (or dark brown sugar). Let the liquid boil completely over slowest fire. Adding a cover can help to avoid too much water lost. Add 1/2 of the tapioca starch in and mix well (count: 6-7 seconds). Remove from heat for electric stove or turn off fire, then add the remaining tapioca starch and continue mixing until gathered. Be quick during this process.

Place the remaining flour on an operation board. Transfer the smooth paste in and knead into a dough with the help of a scraper blade. At first, it might be slightly sticky. Slightly dust the board during the kneading process until it becomes smooth, not sticky any more but still soft. Divide the dough into four parts and then shape one portion into thin and long log. Cut into small cubes.

Round each small squares to small balls (be patient and do not require prefect roundness). You can simple skip this process and save your self lots of time if you get no requirement for the shape. Longer shaping will make the balls more stable after boiled.

In a large plate, spread some flour and coat each ball with enough flour to avoid sticking to each other. Then shift the extra starch off. You can now package in air-tight bags and freeze for later use.

How to make a brown sugar boba drink| in a small pot, melt 1 slice of brown sugar slab and 1cup brown sugar with 100ml water in a small pot. Simmer until melted. Set aside to cool down.

How to cook the boba pearls| bring a large pot of water (at least 6 times of the volume of the pearls) and cook the pears for 20 to 30 minutes. Then transfer the balls into a cold water (they shrink to original size immediately). Drain and mix with 2 tablespoons of brown sugar syrup or honey to avoid sticky together.

How to assemble| drizzle some brown sugar syrup in serving cup, rotate the cup so the syrup can form marbles on the cup wall. Place boba pearls in. Pour in milk. Shake or stirring before enjoy.