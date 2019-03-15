How to make famous Hong Kong style sago dessert at home with easy steps and two serving ways. Sago (西米) is made from sago palm tree stem starch. Although not native to China, we love to cook this as a dessert. Raw sago has a pure and lovely white color and cooked sago presents a lovely transparent color. Unlike the chewy boba balls made from tapioca starch, sago is much softer.

In China, a dessert shop originated from Hong Kong has bought sago into our attention. One of their top popular dessert is mango sago (Chinese Name: 杨枝甘露). Traditional Hong Kong style mango sago use mango, coconut milk, cream, grapefruit or pomelo. Now, those yummy, soft and transparent pearls are served with other popular dessert ingredients (grassy jelly, tofu pudding, taro balls) in lots of restaurants as a basic dessert for form a great combination of flavors and texture. Cook a sago dessert at home is easy and can be quite enjoyable in warm days.

Cook’s Note

Cooking sago with a larger amount of water and higher fire (keep the liquid boiling) can save your time of stirring and watching. By the way, do not wash the sago pearls. Never cook sago along with your dessert. They can turn your dessert soup cloudy and starchy. Sago should be rinsed before adding to desserts for a clean texture and soaked in liquid after cooked.

How to cook sago

1/2 cup sago

water

Bring a large pot of water to a boiling on medium to high fire. Place sago in.

Use high fire to re-boil the liquid and then use medium fire and keep the liquid boiling during the whole process. Give several stirs to make sure the pearls not sticky to the bottom.

Cook for 20 minutes and cover the lid and let it stay for another 15 to 20 minutes. Check whether the peals are completely transparent. In most cases, they should be well cooked and transparent. If not, continue cooking with high fire for several minutes until well cooked.

Strain and rinse under running cold water to remove residual starch.

During the time of cooking sago, blend the mango smoothie and tune the coconut milk. Once the sago is well rinsed, assemble as soon as possible.