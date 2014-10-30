Basic Chinese style homemade (handmade) Chinese noodles recipe. If you are searching for some idea about how to make yummy Chinese style noodle dishes, check Chinese noodle recipes.

It is really interesting when you make noodles at home. Chinese people especially people from the Northern provinces think this is just a routine for daily life. Homemade noodles usually provide a more chewy taste than store bought ones. If you visits Chinese friends, and they treat you with fresh handmade noodles, then I would love to congratulate you for a real friendship.

The basic steps are easy but there are lots of details for the perfect outcome.

Firstly about the basic ingredients:

For noodles, high gluten flour will be highly recommended for a chewy taste. But if you really do not care about the taste that much, all-purpose flour is quite Ok too.

About how much water;

Usually the dough for noodles should be tougher than steamed buns so for 250g flour, I would use around 120g of water. The ratio is slightly less than 2:1. However this is not a actuate number since different flours have different water-absorbing capacity. Usually high gluten flour has a higher water-absorbing capacity. So the rule is to add the water little by little and make some adjustment if necessary.

The toughness of the dough should be harder than steamed buns. You may feel difficult in kneading the dough at the very beginning. If you are not skilled in dealing with tough dough, rest it for around 10 minutes and then continue kneading until the dough is smooth.

If you use egg liquid to replace water partly or completely, then this will be homemade egg noodles.

Now let’s begin

Add flour, (egg) pinch of salt in a deep bowl. Pour in water step by step. Stir the flour with a tool. Stop pouring water when you see there is no dry flour in your bowl.

Grasp everything together and begin kneading the dough until your hand is clean, your bowl is clean and the dough has a smooth surface. Then keep kneading for another 10 minutes. Cover with a wet cloth and rest for around 30 minutes. After that, the dough will become slightly softer.

Transfer the dough to a floured operating board, should be large enough in picture 1. Roll it into a thick wrapper firstly as picture 2.

Roll the dough into rectangle or round wrapper with around 0.5 cm in thick, keeping remaining dough covered with flour (picture 3 and 4).

Fold the large dough wrapper around 5cm wide(picture 5) . Each time after folding up, spread the surface with flour. Cut the remaining part off.

Cut the folded dough into thin strips with a sharp and dry knife. (picture 6)

Spread flour on the surface before picking the noodle strips.

Unfold the strips one by one and then shake the extra flour off.

Here we are.

How to cook: cook the noodles in boiling water for around 4 minutes. Each time when the water is boiling in your pot, add around 1/4 cup of cold water, wait boiling again. Repeat the process once.

5 from 9 votes Print Homemade Noodles Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 40 mins basic homemade noodles recipe Course: staple Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: noodles Servings : 3 Calories : 305 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 250 g high gluten flour , around 1 cup+2/3 cup

120 g water , around 120ml, can be replaced by egg liquid partly or completely

Pinch of salt Instructions Add flour, pinch of salt in a deep bowl. Pour in water slowly. Stir the flour with a tool. Stop pouring water when there is no dry flour in the mixing bowl (depending on the flour you are using, the water absorption might be different. ) Knead the dough until your hand is clean, your bowl is clean and the dough is smooth. Then keep kneading for another 10 minutes. Cover with a wet cloth and rest for around 30 minutes. Transfer the dough to a large floured operating board. Roll it into a thick wrapper firstly. Roll the dough into paper-thin rectangle or round wrapper, keeping remaining dough covered with flour. Roll the dough into rectangle or round wrapper with around 0.5 cm in thick, keeping remaining dough covered with flour. Fold the large dough wrapper around 5cm wide. Each time after folding up, spread the surface with flour. Cut any irregular part if necessary. Cut the folded dough into thin strips with a sharp and dry knife. Spread flour on the surface before picking the noodle strips. Unfold the strips one by one and then shake the extra flour off. Cook them directly or refrigerated up to 7 days in air--tight bags. Nutrition Facts Homemade Noodles Amount Per Serving Calories 305 % Daily Value* Sodium 2mg 0% Total Carbohydrates 58g 19% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 11g 22% Iron 5.6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Cooked ! It tastes really good!