Homemade floss is fluffy, savory popular Chinese snack you may find topped at congee or stuffed in soft buns.I have posted this shredded pork tenderloin around one year ago. There is the real and inspiring version of shredded pork tenderloin—Meat floss.

Meat floss has an interesting name in Chinese language: 肉松 literally means fluffy meat. The most impressive image in my mind is the soft floss buns. Just with one bite, you can taste the savory pork floss and the super soft buns.

In China, pork floss is the most common one. However chicken and fish can also be used to make meat floss. I use pork for today’s recipe. And since no preservative substance used, larger batches are not recommended.I use bread maker to make the process easier. If you do not have it on hand, use a larger pan to fry the shredded meat for around 20 minutes to 40 minutes. It is just a hard task.

Cut the pork into large chunks, cook in boiling water to remove the impurities. And then add ginger, green onion, star anise and light soy sauce to cook until soft.

Cook down and then shred by hand. Add other sauces and use bread maker to start the simmering and frying process.

Use bread maker and wait for around 1 hour and 30 minutes, then here we are.