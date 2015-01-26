Homemade floss is fluffy, savory popular Chinese snack you may find topped at congee or stuffed in soft buns.I have posted this shredded pork tenderloin around one year ago. There is the real and inspiring version of shredded pork tenderloin—Meat floss.
Meat floss has an interesting name in Chinese language: 肉松 literally means fluffy meat. The most impressive image in my mind is the soft floss buns. Just with one bite, you can taste the savory pork floss and the super soft buns.
In China, pork floss is the most common one. However chicken and fish can also be used to make meat floss. I use pork for today’s recipe. And since no preservative substance used, larger batches are not recommended.I use bread maker to make the process easier. If you do not have it on hand, use a larger pan to fry the shredded meat for around 20 minutes to 40 minutes. It is just a hard task.
Cut the pork into large chunks, cook in boiling water to remove the impurities. And then add ginger, green onion, star anise and light soy sauce to cook until soft.
Cook down and then shred by hand. Add other sauces and use bread maker to start the simmering and frying process.
Use bread maker and wait for around 1 hour and 30 minutes, then here we are.
Super great Savory Snack--Homemade five spice meat floss.
- 300 g pork sirloin or tenderloin
- 2 green onions cut into short sections
- 5 slices of ginger
- 10 Sichuan peppercorn seeds
- 1 star anise
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 1 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder or as needed
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil , olive oil
Wash the pork and then cut into larger chunks around 3 to 4 cm.
Cook them in boiling water for around 5 minutes to remove the impurities. Transfer out and wash again.
In high pressure cooker or a large pot, add ginger, green onion, star anise, soy sauce and Sichuan peppercorn and pork; pour enough water to cover the pork meat. Add 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce too. For high pressure cooker, cook for around 20 minutes until the pork is soft. If you use pot to simmer, simmer them for 40 minutes and add slightly more water (3 cm higher) and check the water level from time to time. Add hot water if necessary (make sure the pork is covered with water).
Transfer out and cool down; finely shredded by hand.
Place everything in bread-maker, add all the other sauces and select Jam mode. Wait for around 1 hour and 30 minutes or so to finish the process.
Firstly use a standard-mixer with cake beater hook to break the pork meat and then stir-fry in a deep fry pan with the stir-fry sauce for around 20 minutes to 30 minutes until the meat floss becomes fluffy enough.
To store: keep them in airtight container for no more than 1 week.
Comments
Betty says
Thanks Elaine for your prompt reply. After the last failure with pan fry method, I had bought the bread machine with the JAM mode just for this specific meat floss recipe. I followed your recipe precisely except I was using chicken breast instead of pork, Hic hic hic, it was another failure, the chicken turned out crispy and dry and NOT FLOSSY at all. To be honest, I’ve tried with the chicken 5 times but never got the flossy/fluffy texture instead kept getting the dry and a bit crispy texture. Can you PLEASE help? Have you tried the chicken breast before? Whenever you have a chance, can you please try and let me know?
very much appreciated,
Sri says
Hi, do you have recipe for spicy meat floss?
Elaine says
Sri,
I have not made spicy meat floss at home because in most cases, I make this for my daughter and she has no spice tolerance.
june says
what is your bread machine brand?
Elaine says
It should be Media. But I did not use it for a long while.