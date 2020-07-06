China Sichuan Food

Easy handmade potato starch noodles, can be used for hot pot, soups, stir-fries and salad. I have made rice stick rice noodle with a noodle presser weeks ago. I get feedback saying that no noodle presser at home. Then I love to introduce an easy handmade version. This noodle is super chewy and performance really better for salad, stews, soups and hot pot. You will love this texture as long as you tried once. If you can’t find potato starch, follow this step and use potato instead of sweet potato starch to make homemade potato starch.

handmade potato noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Starch noodles have lots of versions including mung bean noodles, sweet potato starch noodles and potato starch noodles (土豆粉条). They have very different texture, much chewier than regular wheat noodles. I have made a rice noodle weeks ago using a noodle presser and this is a totally handmade version. You can also make a thin and round rice noodle version by using a noodle presser.

handmade potato noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  1. Adding oil can help to keep the dough moist and make the dough process much easier. There will be no oily taste in the final dough.
  2. Because of the gelatinization, the starch dough can be extremely sticky after adding hot water, plastic wrapper and a rubber can be good helpers.
  3. Kneading the dough for a long time gives the final noodle a smooth surface and avoids any breaks caused by bumps. So I recommend 8 minutes kneading.

Instructions

Add vegetable cooking oil in potato starch and then stir in hot boiling water. Wait for a while and then grasp al crumbs together to form a ball. Then continue kneading for 8-10 minutes. The dough can be extremely stretchable, smooth and without any small bumps. More kneading makes the dough better.

handmade potato noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Dust the operating board with starch and then flat the dough and roll out to a rectangle. Cut into 1 cm thick strips and then shape into longer ones.

handmade potato noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Bring a large pot of hot water to a boiling and then prepare a bowl of cold water at side. Add the starch noodles in. Cook until floating, then transfer to cold water.

handmade potato noodles|chinasichuanfood.com
handmade potato noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Prepare another small pan, add 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and fry garlic and scallions until aromatic. Place light soy sauce, cumin powder, chili oil, salt, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil and sesame seeds in. Add the potato noodles, and simmer for 3-5 minutes until the noodles are properly softened.

Finally mix in sesame seeds, green onion and corianders.

homemade potato noodles|chinasichuanfood.com
handmade potato noodles|chinasichuanfood.com
Handmade potato noodles

Easy handmade potato noodles (土豆粉)

Servings: 3
Ingredients
Noodle dough
  • 1 cup potato starch , or you can make it at home via this instruction, using potato instead of sweet potato.
  • 1/2 cup hot boiling water
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
Sauce
  • 3 cloves garlic , finely chopped
  • 2 leek scallions , white part and green part separated
  • 1-2 tbsp. Chinese chili oil
  • 2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. vinegar
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
  • 2 tbsp. cumin powder
  • pinch of salt to taste
  • 2 coriander ,finely chopped
Instructions

  1. Add vegetable cooking oil in potato starch and then stir in hot boiling water. Wait for a while and then grasp al crumbs together to form a ball. Then continue kneading for 8-10 minutes. The dough can be extremely stretchable, smooth and without any small bumps. More kneading makes the dough better.

  2. Dust the operating board with starch and then flat the dough and roll out to a rectangle. Cut into 1 cm thick strips and then shape into longer ones.

  3. Bring a large pot of hot water to a boiling and then prepare a bowl of cold water at side. Add the starch noodles in. Cook until floating, then transfer to cold water.

  4. Prepare another small pan, add 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and fry garlic and scallions until aromatic. Place light soy sauce, cumin powder, chili oil, salt, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil and sesame seeds in. And noodles and let is simmer for 3-5 minutes until the noodles are softened to taste. At last, mix with green onion and coriander. Serve directly.

homemade potato noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  1. Hi! I made these yesterday and right out of the pan they were so delicious! The texture was perfect, very chewy in a pleasant way. My gf loved them as well. However, we weren’t ready to eat so we let them sit on the stove for a while and ended up eating them an hour or so later when they were room temperature. The texture of the noodles changed and became too hard. We still enjoyed them, but they were so much better when I tried them right after cooking. Do you have to eat these right away or was is because they were cold? Or maybe there was another issue? I would love to hear your thoughts, thanks!!

    Reply

