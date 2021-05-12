China Sichuan Food

Starch Noodles Stir Fry with Shredded Cabbage

Sweet potato glass noodles stir fry with shredded cabbage-another super yummy and simple dish, easy to prepare but bring a big flavor.

Glass noodles also known as starch noodles are extremely popular since they have unique smooth texture comparing with regular wheat noodles. 

 In the previous ants climbing a tree, mung bean vermicelli is fried with minced beef. Vermicelli noodles (Cellophane noodles)are also known as glass noodles in Chinese. Usually, they are made from starch including mung bean starch, yams (like konjak, sweet potato and potato). For this recipe, you can use either sweet potato glass noodle or mung bean glass noodle. Sweet potato noodle is a more popular choice in Sichuan cuisine.  Let’s see how they look like.

To cook dried glass noodles, you need to pre-soak them either in cold water or warm water. Warm water can shorten the time. Usually the soaking process takes around 10-15 minutes with hot water. And drain them completely before frying.

Heat up cooking oil in wok; add garlic, ginger, green onion, dried pepper and Sichuan peppercorn to fry until aroma over slow fire. Do not get the garlic slices get burnt, otherwise the dish may come out slightly bitter.  And then fry cabbage until slightly soft.

And soaked noodles and all the other seasonings. Gibe a big stir fry and transfer out immediately.  Overcooking may break the noodles.

Glass Noodles Stir Fry with Shredded Cabbage
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Glass noodles (vermicelli)stir fried with shredded cabbage.
Course: staple food
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: noodles, stir fry
Servings: 3
Calories: 57 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • Half of a cabbage , shredded
  • 1 small bunch of glass noodles , I use sweet potato starch
  • 1 green onion
  • 2 cloves garlic , sliced
  • 2 slices of ginger
  • 2 dried chili pepper
  • 10 whole Sichuan peppercorn seeds , optional
  • 1 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1.5 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. dark soy sauce , optional only for coloring
  • Pinch of salt
  • Pinch of sugar optional
Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, soak the glass noodles with hot water until turns light or soft. Transfer out and drain.

  2. To shred the cabbage: remove the hard core and cut the half into shreds directly.

  3. Heat up cooking oil in wok; add garlic, ginger, green onion, dried pepper and Sichuan peppercorn to fry until aroma over slow fire.

  4. Place shredded cabbage to fry for around 1 minute until slightly soft.

  5. Add sweet potato starch along with salt, sugar and soy sauce. Fry for another minute and transfer out and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts
Glass Noodles Stir Fry with Shredded Cabbage
Amount Per Serving
Calories 57 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Fat 5g8%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Trans Fat 1g
Sodium 506mg22%
Potassium 54mg2%
Carbohydrates 2g1%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 1g2%
Vitamin A 130IU3%
Vitamin C 2mg2%
Calcium 10mg1%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Comments

  1. 5 stars
    This dish was WONDERFUL! Unfortunately, due to availability issues, I had to substitute a couple of things. Firstly, 1 used 1 fresh red chilli in place of 2 dried chilli peppers, Thai rice noodles instead of glass noodles, left out Sichuan peppercorn seeds as couldn’t find any and added 1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning instead. Loved it, loved it! 10/10! Thank you for a fantastic recipe I will be using again and again.

    • Thanks Brenda for your wonderful feedback. You are such a talented cook! Your version with fresh chilis and rice noodle seem quite appealing to me.

  2. 5 stars
    Gracias Elaine por compartir con nosotros sus deliciosas recetas, esto hace posible que podamos preparar nuestros alimentos sin ser expertos chefs, 🙏

  3. 5 stars
    This looks fantastic, just like the way mom makes it. Thank you for the recipe! I will make it tonight.

  4. 5 stars
    Just made this. Came out exactly like your pic. Tastes yumm and Sooper easy to make!! Thank you for sharing.

  5. 5 stars
    The visual photos add so much more to your recipes which I appreciate. Because this is my first time attempting this recipe to celebrate Chinese New Year. would you share the brand you prefer as it does make a world of difference. Thank you for your kind response.

    Reply

    • I will try to share my personal brand in the future recipes. I choose Lee Kum Kee for most of the common kitchen seasonings including soy sauce, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce and hoisin sauce.

  6. 5 stars
    I made the Glass Noodles Stir Fry with Shredded Cabbage for a Lunar New Year Dinner. My family & I loved it. I will definitely make this again.

