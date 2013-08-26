Chinese Egg Fried Rice (蛋炒饭) is a featured Chinese dish popular in all over the country. The ingredients are simple but taste is great.Basic fried rice recipes are quite popular all over China.
Chinese people stir fry rice with different side ingredients and seasonings. Thus there come different types of fried rice. I still remember that various types of fried rice such as fried rice with soy sauce and Yangzhou fried rice are those dishes I love most.Among different types of those recipes, fried rice with beaten egg is the most popular and simplest recipe. This recipe is quite fitful for those office works and it can be used as the main part of breakfast.
Another important side ingredient for basic fried rice is green onions. Green onions are chopped into small pieces and add to the rice at the very last step. Only a small amount is desired. Besides, green onion chops also add a green color to the white and golden color.
The secret of making fried rice is that the cooked rice should be with an appropriate humidity—not too dry or too wet. Generally, we cook the rice firstly and then leave it aside for at least 6 hours in normal temperature. Then the most important technique is to break the cold cooked rice into single grains. Any chunk among the rice will spoil the taste.As for the numbers of eggs, adjust it according to the amount of rice. Usually I match one egg with a small bowl of cooked rice(1 small bowl equals around 2 cups).For today’s recipe, I use two bowls of cooked rice and so I use 2 large eggs.
How to make fried rice perfectly
1. Stir-fry the rice to remove extra water contained even the rice is leftover before adding the egg.
2. Do a quick stir-fry just after pouring the egg liquid. So the egg can wrapped on each of the rice grain.
Another advanced technique is to mix the egg with the rice previously. This is a extremely help tip for beginners. In the mixing process, with the help of egg liquid, the rice can be well separated.
Heat oil, place the mixture and fry quickly. Until eggs are well cooked.
- 1-2 green onions
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- 4 cups of cooked rice ,leftover is recommended
-
Wash the green onions and finely chop the green part only. Beat the eggs in a bowl. Set aside.
-
Add the rice to wok firstly to fry until they separate with each other(use the slice to break any chunks ). Push the rice to one side of your wok. Heat up 2 tablespoons of cooking oil and pour the egg liquid.
-
Mix the egg liquid with rice quickly. Add salt and continue cooking until the grains are wrapped by egg.
-
Add half of chopped spring onions to stir-fry until aroma.
-
Transfer to the serving bowls and garnish some chopped spring onions for decoration.
Comments
Erica says
Thank you for this beautiful and simple recipe. I love reading recipes almost as much as I love to eat, and more than I like to cook, but this looks easy enough for me to try. I will continue to read your recipes and share them, too.
Elaine says
Thanks Erica for trusting and leaving me a lovely comment. Happy cooking!
Chris says
It’s nice to find a simple and authentic Chinese recipe. But at what temperature did you cook this dish (medium? medium-high?)?
I could probably guess successfully, but I would rather be sure. Thanks!
Elaine says
Chris,
For fried rice, high fire is recommended, bringing better flavors to this dish.