Egg Fried Rice

Chinese Egg Fried Rice (蛋炒饭) is a featured Chinese dish popular in all over the country. The ingredients are simple but taste is great.Basic fried rice recipes are quite popular all over China.

Chinese people stir fry rice with different side ingredients and seasonings. Thus there come different types of fried rice. I still remember that various types of fried rice such as fried rice with soy sauce  and Yangzhou fried rice are those dishes I love most.Among different types of those recipes, fried rice with beaten egg is the most popular and simplest recipe. This recipe is quite fitful for those office works and it can be used as the main part of breakfast.

Another important side ingredient for basic fried rice is green onions. Green onions are chopped into small pieces and add to the rice at the very last step. Only a small amount is desired. Besides, green onion chops also add a green color to the white and golden color.

The secret of making fried rice is that the cooked rice should be with an appropriate humidity—not too dry or too wet. Generally, we cook the rice firstly and then leave it aside for at least 6 hours in normal temperature. Then the most important technique is to break the cold cooked rice into single grains. Any chunk among the rice will spoil the taste.As for the numbers of eggs, adjust it according to the amount of rice. Usually I match one egg with a small bowl of cooked rice(1 small bowl equals around 2 cups).For today’s recipe, I use two bowls of cooked rice and so I use 2 large eggs.Chinese Egg Fried Rice

How to make fried rice perfectly

1. Stir-fry the rice to remove extra water contained even the rice is leftover before adding the egg.

2. Do a quick stir-fry just after pouring  the egg liquid. So the egg can wrapped on each of the rice grain.

Another advanced technique is to mix the egg with the rice previously. This is a extremely help tip for beginners. In the mixing process, with the help of egg liquid, the rice can be well separated.egg fried rice|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat oil, place the mixture and fry quickly. Until eggs are well cooked.

 

 

Other Chinese fried rice recipes to try

Fried Rice With Beaten Egg
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
10 mins
 
Perfect Chinese style Egg fried rice. This dish is the basic starting for Chinese egg fried rice dishes. You can add some vegetables if you like.
Course: staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: egg, Fried Rice
Servings: 2
Calories: 622 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1-2 green onions
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons cooking oil
  • 4 cups of cooked rice ,leftover is recommended
Instructions
  1. Wash the green onions and finely chop the green part only. Beat the eggs in a bowl. Set aside.
  2. Add the rice to wok firstly to fry until they separate with each other(use the slice to break any chunks ). Push the rice to one side of your wok. Heat up 2 tablespoons of cooking oil and pour the egg liquid.
  3. Mix the egg liquid with rice quickly. Add salt and continue cooking until the grains are wrapped by egg.
  4. Add half of chopped spring onions to stir-fry until aroma.
  5. Transfer to the serving bowls and garnish some chopped spring onions for decoration.
Nutrition Facts
Fried Rice With Beaten Egg
Amount Per Serving
Calories 622 Calories from Fat 180
% Daily Value*
Fat 20g31%
Saturated Fat 3g19%
Cholesterol 223mg74%
Sodium 1252mg54%
Potassium 214mg6%
Carbohydrates 89g30%
Fiber 1g4%
Protein 16g32%
Vitamin A 400IU8%
Vitamin C 1.4mg2%
Calcium 71mg7%
Iron 1.8mg10%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Comments

  1. 5 stars
    Thank you for this beautiful and simple recipe. I love reading recipes almost as much as I love to eat, and more than I like to cook, but this looks easy enough for me to try. I will continue to read your recipes and share them, too.

  2. It’s nice to find a simple and authentic Chinese recipe. But at what temperature did you cook this dish (medium? medium-high?)?

    I could probably guess successfully, but I would rather be sure. Thanks!

