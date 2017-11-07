Learn how to make spring roll wrappers (egg roll wrappers) at home with a simplified method, no dough kneading, no long time fermentation and only need 15 minutes to make.
I keep my promise and have been testing spring roll wrappers or egg roll wrappers at home in the last two weeks. And I finally figure out the key factors of paper thin and elastic spring roll wrappers, using the very traditional way. When I finally master the skills, my husband showed me his concern that the traditional method was hard to control and the readers might fail at the first attempts just like me. After so many times of cleaning up my cabinet surface, he strongly recommended that I should figure out a simplified version, the same as scallion pancakes. Since I think he offered a really great point. I started my journey and test again. So this is the result and it produces quite great results. The wrappers are slightly thicker than traditional version but thin enough and round enough! What’s better, I have matched those wrappers with several types of dishes. All of them tastes fabulous.
Note
- Keep slow fire when brushing the batter, so you have enough time to spread the batter as thin as possible.
- When all the brushing work is done, slightly turn up the fire and the wrapper can be cooked within 10 seconds.
- If there is any skins left on the pan, use a wet cloth to clean up.
- The cooked wrappers should be cooled down separately before overlapping, otherwise, they may stick to each other.
Ingredients
- 200g all-purpose flour
- 300ml water + 20ml more if necessary
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Steps
Mix salt and all purpose flour and then pour in water. Keep stir until well combined.
Strain the batter to remove any lumps.
Prepare a non-stick pan and a small brush. Heat your pan over slowest fire and then quickly brush the batter on the pan to form a round skin. Slightly turn up the fire and heat the skin until white. Transfer to cool down aside.
Clean the pan with a wet cloth and then repeat the process until all the batter is finished. My favorite serving way is to either use it simply as Chinese spring roll wrappers or use as pancakes for roasted chicken, peking duck and moo shu pork.
Or use them for a spring roll.
Other homemade stuff from starch
Recipe Video
The Nutrition Facts is based on each every wrapper.
Comments
Theresah says
It is easy and quick to make
Elaine says
Thank you!
Sarah O. says
I’m making this recipe as I type this! It’s so much easier than I thought it would be! I’ve tried a few methods of pouring and using a spoon to make the wrapper or tilting the pan, but the brush is the easiest. You can really control how much batter goes into the pan and you can brush more on in specific spots if it’s too thin. The “brushed” edges don’t matter when you roll it up. I made a vegan filling ahead of time, and now I’m making the wrappers, filling them, and frying them in a separate pan all at the same time. It’s pretty simple process. I’m making a ton to put in the freezer for when I get cravings for spring rolls. Definitely a great recipe!
Elaine says
Thanks Sarah. This is my tested easiest method for thin spring roll wrappers, although I master the traditional method now. Happy cooking!
Nellie says
Thank you for this recipe, Elaine! I would also like to know the traditional version as well.
Elaine says
I have already posted the traditional version. Check here.
Bea says
Hi ! In terms of using brush for home made spring rolls , I experienced that bristles is coming out because of the heat , so pls advice me what kind of brush must i use .
Thanks
Elaine says
Bea, I use plastic brush. High quality and soft one.
maria says
I use a silicone brush.
Rowena says
Hi, can I use other kind of flour like potato instead of the all purpose flour?
Elaine says
High gluten flour may works too. But cake flour is not a good option.
Dee says
Thank you so much for this recipe. I tried it and it came out very well. Thank you!
Elaine says
Dee,
Thank you for your lovely feedback.
Carlos says
Hi Elaine, Thank you for the post. I made today and they turned great although by the end I had to brush the pan with a little bit of oil cause they started sticking even cleaning the pan with a wet cloth. Any advice?
Another question: I’m looking to make this rolls with rice flour. Will you come up with a recipe? Thank you
Elaine says
I am not sure about the rice flour version. But will list in the testing list of 2020. Thank you!
LOUISE says
This is really a life-saver.
In any cooking that needs water, i use broth made from bones i have always in the fridge and freezer.
Can i use that also in this recipe???
Much more taste.
thanks.
LOUISE
Elaine says
Water should be the best option for this one. I never tried to use broth. If you have a try, please let me know the result.
Jayati Bali says
I was a bit leery about trying out this style, but this was sooooooooooo good! Thank you!
Elaine says
Thanks Jayati for the feedback!! Happy to know that my shortcut works so fine for others.
Janice Marie says
Fantastic recipe! I made it using gluten free flour as I can’t find GF spring roll wrappers. What a treat during the lockdown. Thanks from Janice-NZ
Elaine says
Thank you Janice for the feedback. I know that gluten free flour can work fine too. Good luck!