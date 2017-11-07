China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Easy Spring Roll Wrappers (Egg Roll Wrappers)

156 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Learn how to make spring roll wrappers (egg roll wrappers) at home with a simplified method, no dough kneading, no long time fermentation and only need 15 minutes to make.

I keep my promise and have been testing spring roll wrappers or egg roll wrappers at home in the last two weeks. And I finally figure out the key factors of paper thin and elastic spring roll wrappers, using the very traditional way. When I finally master the skills, my husband showed me his concern that the traditional method was hard to control and the readers might fail at the first attempts just like me. After so many times of cleaning up my cabinet surface, he strongly recommended that I should figure out a simplified version, the same as scallion pancakes. Since I think he offered a really great point. I started my journey and test again. So this is the result and it produces quite great results. The wrappers are slightly thicker than traditional version but thin enough and round enough! What’s better, I have matched those wrappers with several types of dishes. All of them tastes fabulous.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Note

  1. Keep slow fire when brushing the batter, so you have enough time to spread the batter as thin as possible.
  2. When all the brushing work is done, slightly turn up the fire and the wrapper can be cooked within 10 seconds.
  3. If there is any skins left on the pan, use a wet cloth to clean up.
  4. The cooked wrappers should be cooled down separately before overlapping, otherwise, they may stick to each other.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 200g all-purpose flour
  • 300ml water + 20ml more if necessary
  • 1/2 tsp. salt

Steps

Mix salt and all purpose flour and then pour in water. Keep stir until well combined.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Strain the batter to remove any lumps.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Prepare a non-stick pan and a small brush. Heat your pan over slowest fire and then quickly brush the batter on the pan to form a round skin. Slightly turn up the fire and heat the skin until white. Transfer to cool down aside.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Clean the pan with a wet cloth and then repeat the process until all the batter is finished. My favorite serving way is to either use it simply as Chinese spring roll wrappers or use as pancakes for roasted chicken, peking duck and moo shu pork.

Spring roll wrapper as peking duck wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Or use them for a spring roll.

Vegan Spring Rolls with Shredded Taro

Other homemade stuff from starch

4.95 from 34 votes
Print
Easy Spring Roll Wrappers
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Easy Chinese Spring Roll Wrappers
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Spring Roll, Wrapper
Servings: 25 spring wrappers
Calories: 29 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 200 g all-purpose flour
  • 300 ml water + 20ml more if necessary
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
Instructions
  1. Mix salt and all purpose flour and then pour in water. Keep stir until well combined.
  2. Strain the batter to remove any lumps.
  3. Prepare a non-stick pan and a small brush. Heat your pan over slowest fire and then quickly brush the batter on the pan to form a round skin. Slightly turn up the fire and heat the skin until white. Tear off the cool down aside.
  4. Clean the pan with a wet cloth and then repeat the process until all the batter is finished.

Recipe Video

Recipe Notes

The Nutrition Facts is based on each every wrapper.

Nutrition Facts
Easy Spring Roll Wrappers
Amount Per Serving
Calories 29
% Daily Value*
Sodium 38mg2%
Potassium 8mg0%
Carbohydrates 6g2%
Calcium 1mg0%
Iron 0.4mg2%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. 5 stars
    I’m making this recipe as I type this! It’s so much easier than I thought it would be! I’ve tried a few methods of pouring and using a spoon to make the wrapper or tilting the pan, but the brush is the easiest. You can really control how much batter goes into the pan and you can brush more on in specific spots if it’s too thin. The “brushed” edges don’t matter when you roll it up. I made a vegan filling ahead of time, and now I’m making the wrappers, filling them, and frying them in a separate pan all at the same time. It’s pretty simple process. I’m making a ton to put in the freezer for when I get cravings for spring rolls. Definitely a great recipe!

    Reply

    • Thanks Sarah. This is my tested easiest method for thin spring roll wrappers, although I master the traditional method now. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  4. Hi ! In terms of using brush for home made spring rolls , I experienced that bristles is coming out because of the heat , so pls advice me what kind of brush must i use .
    Thanks

    Reply

  7. Hi Elaine, Thank you for the post. I made today and they turned great although by the end I had to brush the pan with a little bit of oil cause they started sticking even cleaning the pan with a wet cloth. Any advice?
    Another question: I’m looking to make this rolls with rice flour. Will you come up with a recipe? Thank you

    Reply

  8. 5 stars
    This is really a life-saver.

    In any cooking that needs water, i use broth made from bones i have always in the fridge and freezer.
    Can i use that also in this recipe???
    Much more taste.
    thanks.
    LOUISE

    Reply

    • Water should be the best option for this one. I never tried to use broth. If you have a try, please let me know the result.

      Reply

  10. Fantastic recipe! I made it using gluten free flour as I can’t find GF spring roll wrappers. What a treat during the lockdown. Thanks from Janice-NZ

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。