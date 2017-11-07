Learn how to make spring roll wrappers (egg roll wrappers) at home with a simplified method, no dough kneading, no long time fermentation and only need 15 minutes to make.
I keep my promise and have been testing spring roll wrappers or egg roll wrappers at home in the last two weeks. And I finally figure out the key factors of paper thin and elastic spring roll wrappers, using the very traditional way. When I finally master the skills, my husband showed me his concern that the traditional method was hard to control and the readers might fail at the first attempts just like me. After so many times of cleaning up my cabinet surface, he strongly recommended that I should figure out a simplified version, the same as scallion pancakes. Since I think he offered a really great point. I started my journey and test again. So this is the result and it produces quite great results. The wrappers are slightly thicker than traditional version but thin enough and round enough! What’s better, I have matched those wrappers with several types of dishes. All of them tastes fabulous.
Note
- Keep slow fire when brushing the batter, so you have enough time to spread the batter as thin as possible.
- When all the brushing work is done, slightly turn up the fire and the wrapper can be cooked within 10 seconds.
- If there is any skins left on the pan, use a wet cloth to clean up.
- The cooked wrappers should be cooled down separately before overlapping, otherwise, they may stick to each other.
Ingredients
- 200g all-purpose flour
- 300ml water + 20ml more if necessary
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Steps
Mix salt and all purpose flour and then pour in water. Keep stir until well combined.
Strain the batter to remove any lumps.
Prepare a non-stick pan and a small brush. Heat your pan over slowest fire and then quickly brush the batter on the pan to form a round skin. Slightly turn up the fire and heat the skin until white. Transfer to cool down aside.
Clean the pan with a wet cloth and then repeat the process until all the batter is finished. My favorite serving way is to either use it simply as Chinese spring roll wrappers or use as pancakes for roasted chicken, peking duck and moo shu pork.
Or use them for a spring roll.
Other homemade stuff from starch
- 200 g all-purpose flour
- 300 ml water + 20ml more if necessary
- 1/2 tsp. salt
-
Mix salt and all purpose flour and then pour in water. Keep stir until well combined.
-
Strain the batter to remove any lumps.
-
Prepare a non-stick pan and a small brush. Heat your pan over slowest fire and then quickly brush the batter on the pan to form a round skin. Slightly turn up the fire and heat the skin until white. Tear off the cool down aside.
-
Clean the pan with a wet cloth and then repeat the process until all the batter is finished.
Recipe Video
The Nutrition Facts is based on each every wrapper.
Comments
Sumi says
Wow today i tray this is realy easy and simple very nice too
Elaine says
Thanks, Sumi!
Jan cranitch says
I love it can’t wait to make it
Thankyou for sharing 💕
gazira midzi says
wow, that nice to learn some of chinese dishes
Debbie says
That’s amazing! What a lovely little video, I shall try this next week for spring rolls for friends coming to dinner….
Elaine says
Happy cooking！ Debbie.
Yarli says
Hi,
Thank You for sharing this simple and awesome video. Can I prepare spring rolls with these sheets and freeze them? And alter when I wish to can I bake or deep-fry the spring rolls
Elaine says
I have not tried frozen them yet. But I believe it can be frozen. Slightly brush a little bite more oil to avoid sticky.
maria says
Freezable so can be had anytime a craving hits! Lay them apart in a tray, Freeze for an hour and transfer to a ziplock bag. This way they wouldn’t stick. We fry direct from freezer – guten Appetit!
For a crunchier version, use half a cup of corn flour for every cup of all purpose flour.
emmanuel says
that’s great,and thank you,Ill try to teach my 12 years old daughter to make this v ery simple homemade wrappers,,,since she is making cakes , this is very easy to her.,,,,,,,hav e a nice all day.
Elaine says
emmanuel,
Thanks! It is always good ideas to teach the young generation making dishes. Happy cooking and I am happy to know you and your daughter love it.
Nithya says
How many days can we store the sheet in refrigerator
Elaine says
Hi Nithya,
Up to 48 hours.
Miriam Vogl says
HI, what stuffing would you recommend for the not fried rolls.
Greetings from Vienna
Miriam
Elaine says
Mariam,
You can use shredded potato, cucumber and lettuce and other common ingredients for a basic salad on your side. And then make a matching dipping sauce just like peking duck sauce and Thai chili sauce. Happy cooking!
Joseph says
Wow! Super technique. Thank you
Elaine says
Thank you and happy cooking! Joseph.
sheng says
I’ve seen other video with egg. without egg is it ok?
Elaine says
Sure. In most of Chinese versions, we do not include egg.