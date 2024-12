12308 shares





Learn how to make spring roll wrappers (egg roll wrappers or lumpia wrappers) at home with a simplified method, no dough kneading, no long-time fermentation, and only need 15 minutes to make. The actual shortcut way!

Spring Roll Wrappers

Spring roll wrappers are thin, translucent, and edible paper made from flour and water. It is different from rice paper wrappers. They are commonly used in many East Asian cuisines, such as Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese, to make spring rolls.

Spring roll wrappers need to be thin as pepper so they are delicate and crispy when fried or soft and chewy when served fresh. The thickness of the wrapper can also affect the overall texture and taste of the spring roll.

How Spring Roll wrappers are made traditionally

The traditional way of making spring roll wrappers need lots of kneading, smashing, and practice drawing the round circle. If you are interested in the process, go ahead and check traditional Spring Roll wrappers.

Why this shortcut version?

I keep my promise and have been testing spring roll wrappers or egg roll wrappers at home for the last two weeks. And I finally figure out the critical factors of paper thin and elastic spring roll wrappers, using the very traditional way.

When I finally master the skills, my husband showed me his concern that the traditional method was hard to control and the readers might fail at the first attempts just like me. After so much time cleaning up my cabinet surface, he strongly recommended that I should figure out a simplified version, the same as scallion pancakes. Since I think he offered a really great point. I started my journey and tested again. So this is the result and it produces quite great results. The wrappers are slightly thicker than the traditional version but thin enough and round enough! What’s better, I have matched those wrappers with several types of dishes. All of them taste fabulous.

Method of making spring roll wrappers- brushing Vs swirling

I use the brushing method to ensure the wrappers are as thin as possible. But I get feedback saying there might be small bumps inside the wrapper if this method is not well used. Then swirling method might be a good option. Scoop the batter into the pan and quickly swirl to cover, with the same fire control method. Sounds quite reasonable. But I believe that version is slightly thicker than the brushing version.

About fire control

Keep a slow fire when brushing the batter, so you have enough time to spread the batter as thin as possible. When all the brushing work is done, slightly turn up the fire and the wrapper can be cooked within 10 seconds.

You should repeat the process of slow fire and high fire for successful spring roll wrappers. In addition, if the pan is too hot and the batter becomes solid too quickly, wait for a while until it is slightly cooled.

Cook’s Note

If there are any skins left on the pan, use a wet cloth to clean them up. Otherwise, those things will create bumps in the next wrapper. The cooked wrappers should be cooled down separately before overlapping, otherwise, they may stick to each other.

🧂 Ingredients and Tools

We only need three ingredients for this recipe, flour, water, and salt. Then a non-stick pan and a brush.

all-purpose flour

water: 300~320ml

salt:1/2 tsp.

non-stick pan, recommend using small ones so we can make the perfect roundness based on the shape of the pan.

a brush

🍳How to make Spring roll wrappers

Mix salt and all-purpose flour and then pour in water. Keep stirring until well combined.

Strain the batter to remove any lumps.

Prepare a non-stick pan and a small brush. Heat your pan over the slowest fire and then quickly brush the batter on the pan to form a round skin.

Slightly turn up the fire and heat the skin until white and firm. Transfer to cool down aside.

Clean the pan with a wet cloth and then repeat the process until all the batter is finished.

How to use spring roll wrappers

There are several ways of using spring roll wrappers. My favorite serving way is to either use it simply as Chinese spring roll wrappers or use it as pancakes for roasted chicken, Peking duck, and moo shu pork.

It can also be used to wrap salads, traditional spring rolls, or make egg rolls.

How to keep spring roll wrappers

I highly commend you for using freshly made spring roll wrappers to ensure the spring rolls are super crispy. But if you have leftovers, remember to store them in an air-tight bag to avoid moisture.

