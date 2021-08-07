Garlicky poached clam with glass noodles. Summer is a great time for seafood and also clay pot dishes. I love to use clay pot because it requires little time in front of fire, comparing with common stir frying recipes.

Hot garlic sauce is the best partner for almost all small seafood like oyster with garlic sauce. And it also great with noodles and mushrooms like steamed enoki mushrooms. This is a lovely combination to use mushrooms as the bottom ingredient to avoid noodles sticky to the bottom and use the glass noodles to absorb the flavors from the clam and the seasonings. No cooking skill required and no fail for beginners.

Instructions

Soak the freshly bought clam with a very small pinch of salt and oil, so they can spit sands.

Then heat a large pot of water to a boiling, add ginger and then cook the clams until opened. Don’t over cook in this step. This helps to remove the odd taste.

In the claypot, add 1/2 tablespoon of oil in the bottom (avoid sticky) and then place golden needle mushroom in bottom. Then pre-soaked glass noodles in middle and blanched clam on top.

In a small pan, add 3 tablespoons of vegetable cooking oil and fry garlic, ginger, scallion and chili peppers until aromatic. Add oyster sauce, light soy sauce, salt, sugar and black pepper. Mix well.

Add 1 cup of water along with the edges and then spread the sauce on top of the clay pot. Heat for 10 mins.