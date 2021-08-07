China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Clam with Glass Noodles

Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Garlicky poached clam with glass noodles. Summer is a great time for seafood and also clay pot dishes. I love to use clay pot because it requires little time in front of fire, comparing with common stir frying recipes.

clam with glass noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Hot garlic sauce is the best partner for almost all small seafood like oyster with garlic sauce. And it also great with noodles and mushrooms like steamed enoki mushrooms. This is a lovely combination to use mushrooms as the bottom ingredient to avoid noodles sticky to the bottom and use the glass noodles to absorb the flavors from the clam and the seasonings. No cooking skill required and no fail for beginners.

Instructions

Soak the freshly bought clam with a very small pinch of salt and oil, so they can spit sands.

Then heat a large pot of water to a boiling, add ginger and then cook the clams until opened. Don’t over cook in this step. This helps to remove the odd taste.

clam with glass noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

In the claypot, add 1/2 tablespoon of oil in the bottom (avoid sticky) and then place golden needle mushroom in bottom. Then pre-soaked glass noodles in middle and blanched clam on top.

clam with glass noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

In a small pan, add 3 tablespoons of vegetable cooking oil and fry garlic, ginger, scallion and chili peppers until aromatic. Add oyster sauce, light soy sauce, salt, sugar and black pepper. Mix well.

clam with glass noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Add 1 cup of water along with the edges and then spread the sauce on top of the clay pot. Heat for 10 mins.

clam with glass noodles|chinasichuanfood.com
clam with glass noodles|chinasichuanfood.com
clam with glass noodles|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Clam with Glass Noodles

Poached clam with glass noodles

Servings: 3
Calories: 206 kcal
Ingredients
  • 500 g clam
  • 100 g golden needle mushrooms , remove the ends
  • 100 g soaked glass noodles
  • 1 cup water
Sauce
  • 3.5 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil , divided
  • 1/2 cup minced garlic
  • 2 tbsp. minced ginger
  • 2 tbsp. minced scallion
  • 2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 2 tbsp. chopped fresh chili pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. ground pepper
Instructions

  1. Soak the freshly bought clam with a very small pinch of salt and oil, so they can spit sands.

  2. Then heat a large pot of water to a boiling, add ginger and then cook the clams until opened. Don’t over cook in this step. This helps to remove the odd taste.

  3. In the claypot, place golden needle mushroom in bottom. Then pre-soaked glass noodles in middle and blanched clam on top.

  4. In a small pan, add 3 tablespoons of vegetable cooking oil and fry garlic, ginger, scallion and chili peppers until aromatic. Add oyster sauce, light soy sauce, salt, sugar and black pepper. Mix well.

  5. Add 1 cup of water along with the edges . Spread the garlic sauce on the surface of the claypot and cook fro 10 mins.

  6. Serve hot!

Nutrition Facts
Clam with Glass Noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 206 Calories from Fat 135
% Daily Value*
Fat 15g23%
Saturated Fat 12g75%
Trans Fat 1g
Cholesterol 8mg3%
Sodium 1005mg44%
Potassium 200mg6%
Carbohydrates 13g4%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 7g14%
Vitamin A 178IU4%
Vitamin C 9mg11%
Calcium 67mg7%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
clam with glass noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。