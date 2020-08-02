In this post, I will introduce a very classic Sichuan style snack made from sticky rice cake named as Ci ba (糍粑). “Ci” (糍) means “sticky” while “Ba” means “cake”. If you visit a real Sichuan style restaurants, brown sugar Ci ba (红糖糍粑) must be listed on their dessert menu.

There are lots of misunderstanding about Sichuan cuisine in current situation because mala flavor dominates so much. However Sichuan cuisine not only features Mala hot flavor, there are also lots of other flavors. This one is a very famous Sichuan style desserts.

I was born on Mid-autumn festival and one of the celebration of my birthday in my childhood is making Ci Ba. However the country style Ci ba is slightly different from the one I introduce this time but quite similar too. We eat both Ci Ba and Mooncake for my birthday.

This one might be less popular outside China but I believe that it can win a large group of loves. The crispy shell is extremely aromatic with the help of soy bean flour and brown sugar syrup.

Cook’s Note

Sticky rice must be pre-soaked until softened, so it can be steamed very easily. If you feel hard to smash the sticky rice, wet the pin slightly. Freezing around 2 hours can make the sticky rice cake easier to cut. For those who don’t like deep-frying, this cake can be also pan-fried with a little bit oil. However pan-fried version can’t present the perfect shape.

Instructions

Wash grain rice and then soak with cold water overnight. In very hot summer days, place in a cooler place or fridge.

Drain and then transfer the rice to a steamer. Steam over high fire for 30 minutes.

Transfer the rice to a large bowl and then smash the sticky rice with rolling pin or smasher. If feel the rice is too sticky and hard to smash, wet the pin slightly.

Transfer the smashed sticky rice to a lined rectangle container, lay another paper on top and flat well with any flat surface. Place in freezer for 2 hours.

Heat oil until very hot (around 190 degree C) firstly.

Take out and cut into strips firstly and further into squares (around 4 cm in diameter). I covered the cake with oil paper so no water attached. Watch carefully to see whether there is water attached, if yes, pat dry with kitchen paper.

Place one cube in the oil and fry for around 10 seconds until the surface is shaped and firmed. Then place the other one, wait for 10 seconds and place the second one. Pick the browned ones to strainer to cool down slightly.

When all of the cubes are finished. Re-heat the oil to 210 degree C. Place the fried cubes in. Heat for around 10 seconds until they turns slightly golden brown. Transfer out immediately. Strain oil and place in serving plates.