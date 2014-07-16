China Sichuan Food

Chinese Water Spinach Stir Fry

Healthy Chinese style green vegetables stir fry—water spinach.

Water spinach also known as Chinese water spinach, rive spinach is the most popular leafy greens in hot summer days. It has long leaves and hollow stems so we name it “空(kōng)心(xīn)菜(cài)”, literally translated as hallow heart vegetable. It is grown in water or damp soil. The tender leave usually has a sweet and mild taste. Usually break the steam into 2 inch pieces along with the leaves. It can be used as a simple garlic stir fry or in stews and noodles.

We do not need too much condiments in this recipe other than garlic and dried chili peppers. When frying leafy vegetables, cooks usually work hard to reduce the cooking time. So firstly we need to heat up the wok and then add oil to heat. Try to move the vegetables around the wok so they can be heated by the hotness of the entire wok. We call the hotness of the wok “锅气”.

If you are familiar with Chinese style food planning and preparing, you may noticed that we promote a balance diet. My summer meal plan is one meat dish (fish, chicken, pork, beef and lamb) + one salad or vegetarian dish + one green vegetable stir fry + soup in winter or cool drink in summer. We eat water spinach twice per week because I love it but my husband loves edible amaranth. Heathy water spinach stir-fried with garlic. Chinese cooking has a different theory from western cuisine.  We emphasize on the table balance other than balance of a single dish. So stir-fried leaf vegetable is an essential part of a classic Chinese meal.

water spinach stir fry

4.5 from 2 votes
Print
Chinese Water Spinach Stir Fry
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
10 mins
 
Chinese Water Spinach Stir Fry, Healthy vegetable stir fry
Course: stir fry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Water Spinach
Servings: 2
Calories: 158 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 250 g water spinach
  • 2 garlic cloves , sliced
  • 2 dried chili peppers cut into small sections;
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1/4 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn
Instructions

  1. Discard the tough stems and keep the tender parts. Then break the water spinach into 10cm length sections. Wash carefully and drain.

  2. Heat oil in wok over highest fire, add dried chili pepper and heat until they turn dark red. Add garlic, fry for a short time (around 5-8 seconds). Add water spinach and salt, quickly fry for no more than 20 seconds until all of the vegetables get seared evenly. Add salt and mix well.

  3. Serve immediately. After around 8-10 minutes, the vegetables become dark due to oxidation process. So this should be the last to make dish if you are preparing a large meal.

Recipe Notes

Try to eat the vegetables within 15 minutes; otherwise, both color and taste will be destroyed.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Water Spinach Stir Fry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 158 Calories from Fat 135
% Daily Value*
Fat 15g23%
Saturated Fat 12g75%
Sodium 142mg6%
Potassium 390mg11%
Carbohydrates 5g2%
Fiber 2g8%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin A 8010IU160%
Vitamin C 69.7mg84%
Calcium 102mg10%
Iron 2.1mg12%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  2. I always wondered what goes into a simple Chinese vegetable stir fry. I tried googling it once and came up with gazillions of useless hits. This is wonderful. This is exactly what I was looking for. I often make an Asian meat dish then scrabble around at the last minute for a side dish, I don’t know many Chinese side dishes that are easy to make for mid week meals. This is super! Thank you!

    Reply

    • Hi Nagi,
      This is an ideal side dish for me. Stir frying one vegetable dish is a must for me because of the nutrition balance. Glad to know that it helps and you like this too.

      Reply

    • Hi Julia, stir frying green vegetables with garlic and chili peppers is kind of childhood memory to me. Thanks for your sweet comment.

      Reply

  5. The local Chinese supermarket had some fresh Water Spinach today and as I was doing Atlantic Salmon I thought that it would go well with it. I used your recipe and it was delicious, thank you. I will certainly be doing it over and over again.

    Reply

  6. Thanks for your post. I was just given some Chinese Spinach. I fixed it like you said. So delicious. Now i am going to grow my own.

    Reply

    • Hi Peterson,
      Water spinach is just in season in China now. I cook it in almost every two days. It grows super fast in summer. Good luck and I hope you can enjoy them in the next summer.

      Reply

  7. My husband and i, make it a point to meet up in a chinese Dim Sum for lunch once in awhile in our daily busy day from work, the chinese water spinach in garlic and the Choy Sum in oyster sauce or chinese baby bok choy is a must for us! We both love easy chinese veggies steamed or stir fried. I will definitely try your recipe so made it easy and iml sure it will taste very good. Tnx for sharing your recipe.

    Reply

    • Hi, Shirly
      Thank you for your kind comments. Chinese veggies stir fried are necessary on our every daily meal. Hope you can make it successfully and share your result to me by then. ?

      Reply

  9. Hi, I miss where you add the sichuan peppercorns…At the same time as the dried chili’s? And do you then discard them? Thx, Ini

    Reply

  10. 4 stars
    Nice, simple, easy, go-to for cooking a side dish of water spinach. I did make a couple of changes. When prepping the spinach, seperate the tender crunchy stalks from the leaves. I just cut the larger leaves in half and leave the smaller ones whole. Rinse the leaves and stems seperately in a salad spinner. When cooking the spinach, add the stems first, and cook for about a minute, then add the leaves until they wilt. I also added a dash of freshly ground white pepper at the end.

    Reply

