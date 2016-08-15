I shared tips for making the perfect classic Chinese style tomato and egg stir fry. It is juicy, tender and full of flavor.Have you seen this year’s Chinese olympic uniform, the media inside China describe it as one of the most classic Chinese dish–tomato and egg stir fry. Chinese red VS egg yellow!
Tomato and egg stir fry is the most popular dish on Chinese table. It is quick, easy but really not that simple to make the perfect version. The egg should be tender, wrapped with tomato juice and highlighted by a faint scallion aroma. This dish is one of the best partner of steamed rice, steamed buns or even noodles.
The key step of tender egg is to get it well beaten. Use a whisker to beaten the egg with a small pinch of salt and pepper until there is a small layer of fine bubbles. The air inside the egg liquid can help to make them fluffy and tender. Another key step is to choose mature enough tomatoes (juicy ones).
Heat around 1/4 cups of oil in wok until really hot, pour egg liquid in. Wait for seconds until the mixture firms. Turn off the fire immediately and then break into smaller pieces. Transfer egg out and leave the oil.
Add tomato wedges in and then use your spatula to slightly press them, so you can end up with more juices. Return egg back, add salt, sugar and scallion. Do a quick stir fry and serve immediately.
- 2 eggs
- 2 middle size tomatoes , cut into small wedges
- small pinch of salt and pepper , for egg liquid
- 1/4 cup oil
- 1/8 tsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. salt , or to taste
- 1 scallion , cut into inch pieces
In a small bowl, crack and add a small pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk until there is a small layer of fine bubbles and the mixture becomes slightly white.
Cut tomato in halves and remove the core and then further cut into small wedges.
Heat up oil in wok until really hot, stir egg mixture in. Wait for seconds until the egg liquid firms. Turn off the fire immediately and then break the egg into small pieces. Transfer the egg out and leave the oil in.
Add tomato wedges in, fry until juicy. Return egg pieces, add salt, sugar and scallion. Do a quick stir fry to combine everything well. Serve immediately.
Comments
Aubrey says
So easy, so delicious. I caramelized the scallion whites slightly before pouring in the egg to obtain the additional sweet notes you get from cooked onions.
Elaine says
Thanks Aubrey for the feedback!!