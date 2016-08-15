I shared tips for making the perfect classic Chinese style tomato and egg stir fry. It is juicy, tender and full of flavor.Have you seen this year’s Chinese olympic uniform, the media inside China describe it as one of the most classic Chinese dish–tomato and egg stir fry. Chinese red VS egg yellow!

Tomato and egg stir fry is the most popular dish on Chinese table. It is quick, easy but really not that simple to make the perfect version. The egg should be tender, wrapped with tomato juice and highlighted by a faint scallion aroma. This dish is one of the best partner of steamed rice, steamed buns or even noodles.

The key step of tender egg is to get it well beaten. Use a whisker to beaten the egg with a small pinch of salt and pepper until there is a small layer of fine bubbles. The air inside the egg liquid can help to make them fluffy and tender. Another key step is to choose mature enough tomatoes (juicy ones).

Heat around 1/4 cups of oil in wok until really hot, pour egg liquid in. Wait for seconds until the mixture firms. Turn off the fire immediately and then break into smaller pieces. Transfer egg out and leave the oil.

Add tomato wedges in and then use your spatula to slightly press them, so you can end up with more juices. Return egg back, add salt, sugar and scallion. Do a quick stir fry and serve immediately.