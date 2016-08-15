China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Tomato and Egg Stir Fry

39 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

I shared tips for making the perfect classic Chinese style tomato and egg stir fry. It is juicy, tender and full of flavor.Have you seen this year’s Chinese olympic uniform, the media inside China describe it as one of the most classic Chinese dish–tomato and egg stir fry. Chinese red VS egg yellow!

Chinese tomato and egg stir fry

Tomato and egg stir fry is the most popular dish on Chinese table. It is quick, easy but really not that simple to make the perfect version.  The egg should be tender, wrapped with tomato juice and highlighted by a faint scallion aroma. This dish is one of the best partner of steamed rice, steamed buns or even noodles.

The key step of tender egg is to get it well beaten. Use a whisker to beaten the egg with a small pinch of salt and pepper until there is a small layer of fine bubbles.  The air inside the egg liquid can help to make them fluffy and tender. Another key step is to choose mature enough tomatoes (juicy ones).

Chinese tomato and egg stir fry

Heat around 1/4 cups of oil in wok until really hot, pour egg liquid in. Wait for seconds until the mixture firms. Turn off the fire immediately and then break into smaller pieces. Transfer egg out and leave the oil.

Chinese tomato and egg stir fry

Add tomato wedges in and then use your spatula to slightly press them, so you can end up with more juices. Return egg back, add salt, sugar and scallion. Do a quick stir fry and serve immediately.

Chinese tomato and egg stir fry

Chinese tomato and egg stir fry

5 from 12 votes
Print
Chinese Tomato and Egg Stir Fry
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Classic Chinese style tomato and egg stir fry-- with small tips to make the most perfect version in your life.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese cuisine
Keyword: egg, stir fry, tomato
Servings: 2
Calories: 354 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 middle size tomatoes , cut into small wedges
  • small pinch of salt and pepper , for egg liquid
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 1/8 tsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. salt , or to taste
  • 1 scallion , cut into inch pieces
Instructions
  1. In a small bowl, crack and add a small pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk until there is a small layer of fine bubbles and the mixture becomes slightly white.
  2. Cut tomato in halves and remove the core and then further cut into small wedges.
  3. Heat up oil in wok until really hot, stir egg mixture in. Wait for seconds until the egg liquid firms. Turn off the fire immediately and then break the egg into small pieces. Transfer the egg out and leave the oil in.
  4. Add tomato wedges in, fry until juicy. Return egg pieces, add salt, sugar and scallion. Do a quick stir fry to combine everything well. Serve immediately.
Nutrition Facts
Chinese Tomato and Egg Stir Fry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 354 Calories from Fat 297
% Daily Value*
Fat 33g51%
Saturated Fat 3g19%
Cholesterol 223mg74%
Sodium 1537mg67%
Potassium 319mg9%
Carbohydrates 4g1%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 3g3%
Protein 8g16%
Vitamin A 1205IU24%
Vitamin C 14.6mg18%
Calcium 44mg4%
Iron 1.3mg7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Chinese tomato and egg stir fry

Chinese tomato and egg stir fry

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. 5 stars
    So easy, so delicious. I caramelized the scallion whites slightly before pouring in the egg to obtain the additional sweet notes you get from cooked onions.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。