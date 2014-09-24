Chinese steamed chicken with ginger and green onion.
I have made this steamed chicken recipe several times this summer. Steaming is a really popular cooking method in every Chinese kitchen. Steamed dishes are simple, quick and always tender in texture. For poached version, please check white cut chicken.
This is ginger and green onion steamed chicken with my own tested dipping sauce. People in Guangdong and Guangxi province love to serve this chicken directly since the steamed chicken keeps the natural taste of a high quality chicken. During my high school time, I love to dip to some chili powder directly. You decide your way.
Preparation:
Spread the marinating sauce evenly on the cleaned chicken—every place. Put ginger and green onion shreds on top and marinating at least for 30 minutes. If you are not in hurry, I would suggest preparing the chicken in the morning and making this as lunch or dinner.
Steaming tips:
When cooking steamed rice with electric cooker, I always love to steam some fresh vegetable or meat with the inside steamer. This method is highly recommend to simply the process and save energy.
- Half of a whole chicken , around 1 and 1/2 pound
- 1 tbsp. ginger shreds
- 1 tbsp. green onion shreds , white part
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tsp. Chinese cooking wine
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 4 tbsp. water
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 tbsp. chopped green onions
- 1 tbsp. sesame oil
Clean the chicken and then spread the marinating sauce evenly on both sides.
Lay ginger shreds and green onion shreds over to marinate at least 30 minutes. Then place in your steamer. I am using the steamer of my electric rice cooker. If you are using a steamer with wok or pot, steam with high fire around 20 to 30 minutes until soft (or you can easily insert a chop sticker in). Transfer out and cut into chunks of your favorite size. Decorate with green onions.
In a sauce pan, heat up 1 tablespoon sesame oil and stir fry chopped garlic and green onion until aroma. And then add oyster sauce, light soy sauce and water. Mix well and bring all the content to a boiling. Transfer to dipping bowl and cool down a little bit.
Serve steamed chicken with dipping sauce.
Comments
David Lincoln says
Do you leave the ginger in the steamer with the chicken?
Elaine says
Yes, discard them after steaming.
Errol says
I would like to learn chinese cooking
Karalee says
Please tell me what is the difference between steamed hem and a poached hen, thank you.
Elaine says
Steamed hen is cooked in a steamer. Poached ones are cooked in simmering but not boiling water. They have small difference in texture and flavors. Steamed chicken is even stronger in flavor. However poached chicken gives a more pure flavor and a smoother skin texture.