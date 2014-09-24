China Sichuan Food

Chinese Steamed Chicken Recipe

Chinese steamed chicken with ginger and green onion.

I have made this steamed chicken recipe several times this summer. Steaming is a really popular cooking method in every Chinese kitchen. Steamed dishes are simple, quick and always tender in texture. For poached version, please check white cut chicken.

This is ginger and green onion steamed chicken with my own tested dipping sauce. People in Guangdong and Guangxi province love to serve this chicken directly since the steamed chicken keeps the natural taste of a high quality chicken. During my high school time, I love to dip to some chili powder directly. You decide your way.

Preparation:

Spread the marinating sauce evenly on the cleaned chicken—every place. Put ginger and green onion shreds on top and marinating at least for 30 minutes. If you are not in hurry, I would suggest preparing the chicken in the morning and making this as lunch or dinner.

Steaming tips:

When cooking steamed rice with electric cooker, I always love to steam some fresh vegetable or meat with the inside steamer. This method is  highly recommend  to simply the process and save energy.

Chinese Steamed Chicken Recipe
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
30 mins
 
Easy and healthy Chinese steamed chicken recipe with a savory dipping sauce.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken, steamed
Servings: 2
Calories: 445 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • Half of a whole chicken , around 1 and 1/2 pound
  • 1 tbsp. ginger shreds
  • 1 tbsp. green onion shreds , white part
Marinating sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. Chinese cooking wine
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
Dip sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 4 tbsp. water
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 tbsp. chopped green onions
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
Instructions
  1. Clean the chicken and then spread the marinating sauce evenly on both sides.
  2. Lay ginger shreds and green onion shreds over to marinate at least 30 minutes. Then place in your steamer. I am using the steamer of my electric rice cooker. If you are using a steamer with wok or pot, steam with high fire around 20 to 30 minutes until soft (or you can easily insert a chop sticker in). Transfer out and cut into chunks of your favorite size. Decorate with green onions.
Dipping sauce
  1. In a sauce pan, heat up 1 tablespoon sesame oil and stir fry chopped garlic and green onion until aroma. And then add oyster sauce, light soy sauce and water. Mix well and bring all the content to a boiling. Transfer to dipping bowl and cool down a little bit.
  2. Serve steamed chicken with dipping sauce.
Nutrition Facts
Chinese Steamed Chicken Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 445 Calories from Fat 288
% Daily Value*
Fat 32g49%
Saturated Fat 8g50%
Cholesterol 122mg41%
Sodium 1624mg71%
Potassium 379mg11%
Carbohydrates 4g1%
Protein 32g64%
Vitamin A 375IU8%
Vitamin C 6.2mg8%
Calcium 29mg3%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

    • Steamed hen is cooked in a steamer. Poached ones are cooked in simmering but not boiling water. They have small difference in texture and flavors. Steamed chicken is even stronger in flavor. However poached chicken gives a more pure flavor and a smoother skin texture.

