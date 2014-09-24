China Sichuan Food

Chinese Steamed Chicken Recipe

Chinese steamed chicken with ginger and green onion.

I have made this steamed chicken recipe several times this summer. Steaming is a really popular cooking method in every Chinese kitchen. Steamed dishes are simple, quick and always tender in texture. For poached version, please check white cut chicken.

This is ginger and green onion steamed chicken with my own tested dipping sauce. People in Guangdong and Guangxi province love to serve this chicken directly since the steamed chicken keeps the natural taste of a high quality chicken. During my high school time, I love to dip to some chili powder directly. You decide your way.

Preparation:

Spread the marinating sauce evenly on the cleaned chicken—every place. Put ginger and green onion shreds on top and marinating at least for 30 minutes. If you are not in hurry, I would suggest preparing the chicken in the morning and making this as lunch or dinner.

Steaming tips:

When cooking steamed rice with electric cooker, I always love to steam some fresh vegetable or meat with the inside steamer. This method is  highly recommend  to simply the process and save energy.

Chinese Steamed Chicken Recipe
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
30 mins
 
Easy and healthy Chinese steamed chicken recipe with a savory dipping sauce.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken, steamed
Servings: 2
Calories: 445 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • Half of a whole chicken , around 1 and 1/2 pound
  • 1 tbsp. ginger shreds
  • 1 tbsp. green onion shreds , white part
Marinating sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. Chinese cooking wine
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
Dip sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 4 tbsp. water
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 tbsp. chopped green onions
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
Instructions
  1. Clean the chicken and then spread the marinating sauce evenly on both sides.
  2. Lay ginger shreds and green onion shreds over to marinate at least 30 minutes. Then place in your steamer. I am using the steamer of my electric rice cooker. If you are using a steamer with wok or pot, steam with high fire around 20 to 30 minutes until soft (or you can easily insert a chop sticker in). Transfer out and cut into chunks of your favorite size. Decorate with green onions.
Dipping sauce
  1. In a sauce pan, heat up 1 tablespoon sesame oil and stir fry chopped garlic and green onion until aroma. And then add oyster sauce, light soy sauce and water. Mix well and bring all the content to a boiling. Transfer to dipping bowl and cool down a little bit.
  2. Serve steamed chicken with dipping sauce.
Nutrition Facts
Chinese Steamed Chicken Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 445 Calories from Fat 288
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 32g 49%
Saturated Fat 8g 40%
Cholesterol 122mg 41%
Sodium 1624mg 68%
Potassium 379mg 11%
Total Carbohydrates 4g 1%
Protein 32g 64%
Vitamin A 7.5%
Vitamin C 7.5%
Calcium 2.9%
Iron 11.3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. A simple and delicious recipe! I used a few pieces of drumsticks instead of 1/2 of a whole chicken. The dipping sauce was a winner too. Thank you for sharing this.

    Reply

  2. I actually don’t use the dipping sauce and just spread the marinate sauce over my steam rice. Simpler and still very tasteful. I also steam Chinese mushrooms with it. Do you cut a chicken Chinese style first or just use bought chicken parts. If you use a whole chicken, do you cut it first or steam it as a whole chicken and then cut it?

    Reply

    • I suggest cut chicken into larger pieces to flat them because steaming is slightly different from poaching. Then cut the large pieces into serving sizes after steaming. But it is ok to cut the chicken firstly before steaming.

      Reply

  3. Hi, elaine
    I have been watching your steamed recipes and I would like to know, can I generally use a bamboo steamer? (Including this recipe)

    Reply


  6. Can I steam in a Bamboo Steamer, as well? I think your recipes are the best! Chinese recipes without Any Sugars added. Just as all Chinese say “No Sugars Please”.

    Reply

  7. When you steam rice in a rice cooker, when do you add the chicken onto the top of the rice while it is cooking?
    Thank you.

    Reply

