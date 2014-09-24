Chinese steamed chicken with ginger and green onion.
I have made this steamed chicken recipe several times this summer. Steaming is a really popular cooking method in every Chinese kitchen. Steamed dishes are simple, quick and always tender in texture. For poached version, please check white cut chicken.
This is ginger and green onion steamed chicken with my own tested dipping sauce. People in Guangdong and Guangxi province love to serve this chicken directly since the steamed chicken keeps the natural taste of a high quality chicken. During my high school time, I love to dip to some chili powder directly. You decide your way.
Preparation:
Spread the marinating sauce evenly on the cleaned chicken—every place. Put ginger and green onion shreds on top and marinating at least for 30 minutes. If you are not in hurry, I would suggest preparing the chicken in the morning and making this as lunch or dinner.
Steaming tips:
When cooking steamed rice with electric cooker, I always love to steam some fresh vegetable or meat with the inside steamer. This method is highly recommend to simply the process and save energy.
- Half of a whole chicken , around 1 and 1/2 pound
- 1 tbsp. ginger shreds
- 1 tbsp. green onion shreds , white part
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tsp. Chinese cooking wine
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 4 tbsp. water
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 tbsp. chopped green onions
- 1 tbsp. sesame oil
Clean the chicken and then spread the marinating sauce evenly on both sides.
Lay ginger shreds and green onion shreds over to marinate at least 30 minutes. Then place in your steamer. I am using the steamer of my electric rice cooker. If you are using a steamer with wok or pot, steam with high fire around 20 to 30 minutes until soft (or you can easily insert a chop sticker in). Transfer out and cut into chunks of your favorite size. Decorate with green onions.
In a sauce pan, heat up 1 tablespoon sesame oil and stir fry chopped garlic and green onion until aroma. And then add oyster sauce, light soy sauce and water. Mix well and bring all the content to a boiling. Transfer to dipping bowl and cool down a little bit.
Serve steamed chicken with dipping sauce.
Comments
Nicole says
A simple and delicious recipe! I used a few pieces of drumsticks instead of 1/2 of a whole chicken. The dipping sauce was a winner too. Thank you for sharing this.
Elaine says
Thank you, Nicole!
Chris says
I actually don’t use the dipping sauce and just spread the marinate sauce over my steam rice. Simpler and still very tasteful. I also steam Chinese mushrooms with it. Do you cut a chicken Chinese style first or just use bought chicken parts. If you use a whole chicken, do you cut it first or steam it as a whole chicken and then cut it?
Elaine says
I suggest cut chicken into larger pieces to flat them because steaming is slightly different from poaching. Then cut the large pieces into serving sizes after steaming. But it is ok to cut the chicken firstly before steaming.
Ruth says
Hi, elaine
I have been watching your steamed recipes and I would like to know, can I generally use a bamboo steamer? (Including this recipe)
Martin says
tried it & loved it!
Elaine says
Thank you!
hannah says
Do you steam the chicken while the rice is cooking?
Elaine says
Yes. Using the steamer of rice cooker.
Huamei Chen says
Can I steam in a Bamboo Steamer, as well? I think your recipes are the best! Chinese recipes without Any Sugars added. Just as all Chinese say “No Sugars Please”.
Elaine says
Sure, Bamboo steamer is a great tool for this one too.
Kay says
When you steam rice in a rice cooker, when do you add the chicken onto the top of the rice while it is cooking?
Thank you.