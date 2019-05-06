China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Sautéed Green Peppers-Tiger Skin Pepper

4 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

If you ever head of tiger skin pepper, you may wonder what it is? And if you ever eat it, you will fall in love with it. Tiger skin pepper is a famous Sichuan dish among the folk. Although simple ingredients are used, the taste is not that “simple”.

tighter skin green peppers|chinasichuanfood.com

In fact, this tiger skin peppers are sautéed green peppers with mostly garlic, light soy sauce and vinegar. There are many interesting dish names in Sichuan cuisine for example ant climbing a tree(蚂蚁上树), Couple’s Beef (夫妻肺片). Sometimes, dishes are not directly named by ingredients and cooking methods. We use imagination in it. This name theory behind this sautéed green pepper is quite similar with that dish. The whole green peppers will be sautéed in wok until the skins become crinkly, which looks like the figure of a tiger skin. That’s why it is named as Tiger Skin Green Peppers. There are also dishes with similar texture for example dim sum style chicken feet

tighter skin green peppers|chinasichuanfood.com

There are other variations about this dish. Some loves to add vinegar at the very end of the stir-frying process while others might choose to garnish some spices (a mixture of pepper flakes and five spice powder) rather than the black vinegar. The light soy sauce and black vinegar version create a well balanced flavor in addition to the natural hotness of the chili peppers.  

The type of the pepper we commonly used in Chinese cuisine is a local branch of shishito peppers. They are ideal option for this recipe because of the thin skin and thicker “pulp”.tighter skin green peppers|chinasichuanfood.com

Instructions

Preparation|Cap the green peppers and remove the seeds. If you like spicy taste a lot, you can keep the seeds inside. Wash and drain.  tighter skin green peppers|chinasichuanfood.com

Brush a very thin layer in wok (avoid burning ) then add the green peppers in to sauté until the skins become slightly crinkly.  Or if non-stick wok is used, add the peppers directly. Turn the peppers from time and time to water the cooking process.  Slightly press the peppers with a turner so most of the skins can be well toasted. tighter skin green peppers|chinasichuanfood.com

Remove the peppers to the edges and add around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in center. Place garlic and fry until aromatic. 

tighter skin green peppers|chinasichuanfood.com

Add light soy sauce, sugar, salt and vinegar. Continue cooking for 15 seconds or so until the sauce is slightly thickened.  Serve hot!

tighter skin green peppers|chinasichuanfood.com

tighter skin green peppers|chinasichuanfood.com

5 from 2 votes
tighter skin green peppers|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Chinese Sautéed Green Peppers-Tiger Skin Pepper
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Famous common and folk Sichuan dish--Tiger Skin Peppers(sauteed green peppers with garlic)
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: pepper
Servings: 2
Calories: 122 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 10 shishito peppers
  • 2 garlic cloves , minced
  • 2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. black vinegar
  • 1 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt , optional
Instructions

  1. Cap the green peppers and remove the seeds. If you like spicy taste a lot, you can keep the seeds inside. Mince garlic

  2. Heat up around 1 tablespoon cooking oil in wok and then add the green peppers in to sauté until the skins become slightly crinkly. Turn the peppers from time and time to water the cooking process. If you are using a non-stick wok, place the green peppers directly.

  3. Move the green peppers to the edges of the wok and add around cooking oil in, fry garlic until aromatic. Add light soy sauce, vinegar and sugar.  Simmer for a while until the sauce is slightly thickened. Add a very small pinch of salt if necessary (this actually depending on how salty your soy sauce is)

  4. Serve hot with steam rice.

Recipe Notes

You can replace the black vinegar with other spices to make it to another flavor.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Sautéed Green Peppers-Tiger Skin Pepper
Amount Per Serving
Calories 122 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 7g 11%
Sodium 1703mg 71%
Potassium 112mg 3%
Total Carbohydrates 12g 4%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 2g
Protein 1g 2%
Vitamin A 1%
Vitamin C 16.3%
Calcium 2.7%
Iron 2.2%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

tighter skin green peppers|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  1. This is one of my favorite Sichuan dishes–I can’t wait to try this recipe!

    What type of green peppers are traditionally used? I’ve seen this dish done with jalapeños, which was fine, but the time I enjoyed it the most I couldn’t identify the type of pepper used. Is there a particular pepper you prefer?

    Thanks so much for the recipe!

    Reply

    • James,
      jalapeños should be the best. We can make this dish with several types of green pepper based on different hotness.

      Reply


  2. Made this tonight and it was fantastic. My husband, kids, and i all loved it. Our local discount produce store had a large basket of the long finger peppers for $1 so i googled recipes and found this one. So glad i did. I sauteed some bite size pork pieces seasoned with Chinese 5 spice powder and mixed those in at the end. Served the whole thing over rice for a quick school night dinner. I didnt have any black vinegar so i used balsamic. The sweetness really paired well with the peppers (which i did seed since they were pretty spicy). Thanks again for this great recipe

    Reply

    • Thanks Julie for such a great and detailed comment!! Although simple and easy, it is one of my favorite dish too. Sweetness really can milden the hotness. Happy cooking!

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。