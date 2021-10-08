China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Peking Ribs (Jin Du Ribs)

2 Comments

Ketchup style sweet and sour ribs. The very similar sister dish to Chinese sweet and sour ribs(糖醋排骨)

This name peking style ribs might be a little bit confusing. This is a sweet and sour ribs with ketchup. In China, we name it 京都排骨,  but it has less connection with the real peking sauce (peking style duck sauce).  This is a super dish for children. All chicken loves this great flavor. 

 

Peking ribs|chinasichuanfood.com

Rib is loved by all of my family members, thus you may see lots of rib recipes shown up in this little blog. I know that there is a famous American-Chinese dish: Peking pork chops. The sauce used here should be great when matched with pork chops. It is just not a common Chinese ingredient except for some dishes from Shanghai where western eating culture has its unique role. We make ribs soups with lotus root, fry ribs with garlic, steam ribs with black bean sauce. I also love to BBQ ribs with a famous Sichuan mixed spice.

Instructions

In general, this recipe is a super easy version, requires almost no unique cooking skill. Firstly clean the ribs and then soak in clean water for 15 minutes. 

Peking Ribs|chinasichuanfood.com

Firstly we need to blend the washed ribs in water with green onion and slices of ginger. Bring the pot of water to a boiling and then continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes to remove the impurities and odd taste.

Peking Ribs|chinasichuanfood.com

Pick ribs up and then drain because we are going to sauté them later. 

Peking Ribs|chinasichuanfood.com

Add around 1 tablespoon of oil in wok and fry the ribs with middle fire until the surface becomes slightly browned. This step can improve the aroma. Then add ketchup, light soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and enough water to cover. The simmer for 25 minutes over slow fire. 

how to make peking ribs|chinasichuanfood.com

Then lastly, add around start water to help thickening the sauce. Sprinkle some toasted white sesame seeds before serving. 

Peking ribs|chinasichuanfood.com

Peking ribs|chinasichuanfood.com
Peking (Beijing Style)Ribs
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
30 mins
Total Time
40 mins
 
Chinese Peking Ribs
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Beijing (Peking)
Keyword: peking, ribs
Servings: 3
Calories: 544 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 700g pork ribs , cut into sections
  • 2 green onions
  • 2 slices of ginger
  • 1 tbsp. cooking oil
  • toasted sesame seeds for garnish
Sauce
  • 4 tbsp. ketchup
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tbsp. rice vinegar
  • water to cover
  • 1 tbsp. sugar
  • small pinch of salt
Instructions

  1. Firstly clean the ribs and then soak in clean water for 15 minutes. 

  2. Add ribs in water with green onion and slices of ginger. Bring the pot of water to a boiling and then continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes to remove the impurities and odd taste. Pick ribs up and then drain because we are going to sauté them later. 

  3. Add around 1 tablespoon of oil in wok and fry the ribs with middle fire until the surface becomes slightly browned. This step can improve the aroma. Then add ketchup, salt, light soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and enough water to cover. The simmer for 25 minutes over slow fire.  Stay covered.

  4. Then lastly, add around start water to help thickening the sauce. Sprinkle some toasted white sesame seeds before serving. 

Nutrition Facts
Peking (Beijing Style)Ribs
Amount Per Serving
Calories 544 Calories from Fat 387
% Daily Value*
Fat 43g66%
Saturated Fat 13g81%
Trans Fat 1g
Polyunsaturated Fat 8g
Monounsaturated Fat 17g
Cholesterol 131mg44%
Sodium 588mg26%
Potassium 496mg14%
Carbohydrates 11g4%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 9g10%
Protein 26g52%
Vitamin A 181IU4%
Vitamin C 2mg2%
Calcium 35mg4%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Peking ribs|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  1. I love this website and have made many recipes from it. Unfortunately this was very underwhelming and I even made sure I had every ingredient beforehand.

    I had made Asian style ribs before, with a lot less steps and they were much more tender and flavoursome.

    The boiling and simmering processes seem to be overkill. Thanks for sharing it though. Every recipe cannot always be a winner…Cheers

    Reply

    • Hi Robbo,
      I agree that there are many simple Asian style ribs and this dish is a very traditional Chinese dish. Tenderness in fact is not always the aim in many Chinese dishes. Anyway, thanks for your feedback. Cheers and happy cooking ahead.

      Reply

