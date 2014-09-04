Chinese Mandarin pancake—Moo Shu shells . This mandarin pancake is known as “Dan Bing (单[dān]饼[bǐng] )”, literally meaning singular pancake. It is originated from Shandong ( 山[shān]东[dōng] ) province. However the Chinese serving way is different from countries outside China. Usually there will be large pot of stew with pork, balls, dried tofu etc. Additionally coriander and soy sauce are used as dips. Pick one mandarin pancake and then roll the ingredients in the pot and then dip in the sauce before serving. A simpler serving way is steamed rice.

I have read some articles on the web saying that this mandarin pancake is served with moo Shu pork. Seeing this combination firstly, wow, what a great match and idea! Moo Shu pork used cucumber, pork, dried lily and wood ear mushrooms, all the ingredients are perfect side ingredients for mandarin pancakes. Successful mandarin pancakes are really thin but quite chewy.

Besides Moo Shu pork, mandarin pancake also goes well withChar Siu, red-braised pork and roasted duck. Usually, mandarin pancakes are made two layers and tear them before rolling with meat and vegetables. However there are great chefs who can make three-layer mandarin pancake.

Tips for making perfect mandarin pancake at home

Use combination of hot water and cold water can make a soft yet chewy texture.

Brush some oil on the wrappers before lying on to top of another so you can easily tear them.

You will need

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup boiling water

1/2 cup cold water

3 tablespoon sesame oil or other vegetable oil

How to make Chinese mandarin pancake

Pour the flour into a large bowl. Prepare boiling water and a pair of chop stickers. Slowly pour the water in, at the meantime stir the flour in one direction immediately. Then pour the cold water with the same process. Wait for the flour to cool down to room temperature. Then knead the dough until smooth (around 6-10 minutes, you can use a stand mixer to help this process). Cover with wet towel and set aside for 20 to 30 minutes. Transfer the dough into a floured surface. Roll the dough into a long strip and then cut into 20 sections. Press each a little bit to a thick wrapper. Prepare two wrappers. Brush some oil on top of one wrapper, and also the bottom of the other one. Press the two together. Roll the overlapped pancake to a large circle. Brush some oil in pan and then fry the pancake until one side is slightly browned over middle heat and then turn over to fry the other side.

Tear one pancake from the other one after finishing all the pancakes and serve when still warm.

3 tablespoon sesame oil or other vegetable oil Instructions Pour the flour into a large bowl. Prepare boiling water and a pair of chop stickers. Slowly pour the water in, at the meantime stir the flour in one direction immediately. Then pour the cold water with the same process. Wait for the flour to cool down to room temperature. Then knead the dough until smooth (around 6-10 minutes, you can use a stand mixer to help this process). Cover with wet towel and set aside for 20 to 30 minutes. Transfer the dough into a floured surface. Roll the dough into a long strip and then cut into 10 equal sections. Press each a little bit to a thick wrapper. Prepare two wrappers. Brush some oil on top of one wrapper, and also the bottom of the other one. Press the two together. Roll the overlapped pancake to a large circle. Brush some oil in your pan and then fry the pancake over middle heat until one side becomes slightly browned, turn over to fry the other side until slightly browned too. Tear one pancake from the other one. Recipe Notes The Nutrition Facts is based on each pancake. Nutrition Facts Chinese Mandarin Pancake Amount Per Serving Calories 128 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Total Fat 4g 6% Sodium 1mg 0% Potassium 26mg 1% Total Carbohydrates 19g 6% Protein 2g 4% Calcium 0.4% Iron 6.4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Served with moo shu pork.