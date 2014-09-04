Chinese Mandarin pancake—Moo Shu shells . This mandarin pancake is known as “Dan Bing (单[dān]饼[bǐng] )”, literally meaning singular pancake. It is originated from Shandong ( 山[shān]东[dōng] ) province. However the Chinese serving way is different from countries outside China. Usually there will be large pot of stew with pork, balls, dried tofu etc. Additionally coriander and soy sauce are used as dips. Pick one mandarin pancake and then roll the ingredients in the pot and then dip in the sauce before serving. A simpler serving way is steamed rice.
I have read some articles on the web saying that this mandarin pancake is served with moo Shu pork. Seeing this combination firstly, wow, what a great match and idea! Moo Shu pork used cucumber, pork, dried lily and wood ear mushrooms, all the ingredients are perfect side ingredients for mandarin pancakes. Successful mandarin pancakes are really thin but quite chewy.
Besides Moo Shu pork, mandarin pancake also goes well withChar Siu, red-braised pork and roasted duck. Usually, mandarin pancakes are made two layers and tear them before rolling with meat and vegetables. However there are great chefs who can make three-layer mandarin pancake.
Tips for making perfect mandarin pancake at home
- Use combination of hot water and cold water can make a soft yet chewy texture.
- Brush some oil on the wrappers before lying on to top of another so you can easily tear them.
You will need
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 3 tablespoon sesame oil or other vegetable oil
How to make Chinese mandarin pancake
- Pour the flour into a large bowl. Prepare boiling water and a pair of chop stickers. Slowly pour the water in, at the meantime stir the flour in one direction immediately. Then pour the cold water with the same process.
- Wait for the flour to cool down to room temperature. Then knead the dough until smooth (around 6-10 minutes, you can use a stand mixer to help this process). Cover with wet towel and set aside for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Transfer the dough into a floured surface. Roll the dough into a long strip and then cut into 20 sections. Press each a little bit to a thick wrapper.
- Prepare two wrappers. Brush some oil on top of one wrapper, and also the bottom of the other one. Press the two together. Roll the overlapped pancake to a large circle.
- Brush some oil in pan and then fry the pancake until one side is slightly browned over middle heat and then turn over to fry the other side.
Tear one pancake from the other one after finishing all the pancakes and serve when still warm.
Served with moo shu pork.
Comments
John Coldwell says
Please recheck your spelling- spell-checker seems to have gone amiss. Mandarin has come out as “marinade”.
Elaine says
Thanks John, updated.
Kim says
Made Moo Shu chicken for dinner tonight and wanted the pancakes to go with it so I tried your recipe. They turned out great! Love your photos of each step. Will definitely make again!
Elaine says
Hi,Kim
I’m glad you have successfully made it. The Moo Shu chicken is definitely match pancakes well. Enjoy!
Jennifer says
I’d love to try these, but not for a quick weeknight meal! Can these be made ahead of time and frozen for later use? If so, what would be the best way to reheat?
Elaine says
Hi Jennifer,
Yes, you can make those pancakes ahead. Firstly finish all the steps before pan-frying and then wrap each pancake with plastic wrapper and freeze. Rest in room temperature until soft back. Then brush oil and fry.
Sue says
Can you buy these pancakes already made?
Elaine says
Yes, there are packaged mandarin pancake or you can use rice papers or spring roll wrappers.
Dolly says
I made it and it really works wonders absolutely they are great and they freeze well thanks for the recipe
Elaine says
Thank you Dolly!!