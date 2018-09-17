Healthy and easy to prepare Chinese chive and egg stir fry.

Chinese chives are read as Jiu Cai (韭菜) in Chinese. There are both lovers and haters to Chinese chives. It is widely used in Chinese kitchen as a dumpling filling aroma ingredients. I believe you have tried Chinese chive dumplings and potstickers. Additionally, we roast the tender leaves or make a simply stir fry dish like we do today.

To prepare Chinese chives, remove the dirty parts on the tail and remove the tough parts on the head.

When chive meats eggs, there are usually two combinations. One, we fry scrambled egg and chive sections together to make a light stir fry dish. In the second way, Chives are chopped and mixed with whisked egg liquid and make a Chinese chive omelet.

Cook’s Note

Frying Chinese chive is easy and they are quite like to be overcooked and thus providing a grass like texture especially when the chives are not tender enough. But I have found that most of the barbecue providers cook excellently tender chives. The reason I figure out is because of the oil brushed previously. We can benefit from this tip too in home style stir frying by mixing around 1/2 tablespoon of vegetable oil in the preparation stage. Chop stick is a magic tool for scrambled egg.

Ingredients 2 eggs

1 small bunch of Chinese chives, 200g, remove the hard heads

a pinch of salt to taste

2 tbsp. cooking oil, divided

1 tbsp. light soy sauce (optional) Steps Prepare Chinese chives, discard any dirty leaves on the tail and the tough parts in the head sections. Wash well and drain. Mix in around 1/2 tablespoon of cooking oil firstly. Whisk egg well with a small pinch of salt. Set aside. Heat your wok firstly and then pour in oil, heat oil until smoky. Stir the egg liquid a few times and pour in the wok. Wait for 2-3 seconds and then use chop stickers to separate the egg into small pieces. When you using a pair of chop stickers, the eggs can be separated naturally. Add chives in, give a big stir fry until the chives are almost softened. Add salt and light soy sauce is using. Serve with steamed rice.

