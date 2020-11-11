A Cantonese chicken feet soup, boosted with peanuts, herbals and red dates.

Chicken feet is very popular ingredient in China, it is the most expensive part from a whole chicken. The most popular way of eating chicken feet is soy sauce chicken feet, which is a lovely snack and side dish. Or I believe that you tried braised chicken feet in Cantonese dim sum restaurants.

They are also haters for chicken feet, mainly because chicken feet has odor taste and it is hard to separate the meat and bone. However, chicken feet contains rich collagen, which can help to thicken the soup. Consequently one of the best ingredients for stocks.

There are several tips for yummy chicken feet soup

use regular pot, not high presser cooker for chicken feet soup or stock. So the odor can be removed by the incessant vapour. Using large piece of ginger and scallion to help removing odors. Side ingredients peanut, , red dates and other herbals can add a natural sweetness and flavor to the stock.

Instructions

In a large pot of water, add ginger, green onion, sichuan peppercorn and cooking wine. Cook the chicken feet for 2 minutes after water boils and then transfer out and wash under warm water.

Place chicken feet, lean meat, smashed ginger, dried red dates, longan, goji berry, dried yam, dangsheng in a pot. Add 4L water. Bring to a boil and then heat over fire fire for 10 minutes, and then cover and continue simmering for another 30 minutes.