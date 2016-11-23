Cheung fun (Cantonese steamed rice noodles) is one of my favorite breakfast dishes. You may find lots of sub-versions if you visit Guangdong province. With similar methods, people use different flour mixture and water ration to adjust the thickness, transparence and elasticity of Cheung fun.
The most secretarial part of a popular Cheung fun restaurant is the sauce. Although basically soy sauce, sugar, water and oyster sauce are used in the sauce, restaurants usually add their preferred ingredients to create unique flavors. For example, some of the local restaurants use fried garlic and starch to create a garlicky thick sauce while others may offer a cleaner one.
It is really not difficult to make Cheung fun at home, but it is quite hard to achieve the same thickness as offered in restaurants because of the equipments and skills. However homemade version yield great results too.
You can adjust the filling accordingly. For example, you can use egg and green leaf to create a vegetarian version or you can skip everything and make pure steamed rice rolls.
Batter
- 1 cup rice flour (110g)
- 1/3 cup corn starch (40g)
- 1/3 cup+1 tbsp. wheat starch (50g)
- 500ml water
- a tiny pinch of salt
- 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
Filling
- 1/2 cup chopped shrimp (either dried shrimp or fresh shrimp)
- 1/3 cup chopped green onion
Sauce
- 1/2 tbsp. oyster sauce
- 1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce
- 2 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 2 tbsp. water
- 1 tsp. rock sugar
- 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
Garnishing
- Chopped spring onion
- Toasted white sesame
- Sha Cha sauce or fried shallots
In a large bowl, mix rice flour, cornstarch, wheat starch, salt oil and water. Stir well to make sure the batter is well mixed. Set aside for 10 minutes.
Prepare a rectangle or square pan and a large wok that can hold the pan. Bring enough water to a boiling and then place your pan in. In a small bowl, pour a small amount of oil and then brush the steaming pan with a very very thin layer of oil and then pour the batter in. (I pour around 3 tablespoons of batter each time and it should spread to form a very thin layer at the bottom).
Make it even and then steam for 1 minute until the batter firms, then sprinkle shrimp and green onions. Re-steam for 2 minutes over high fire.
Transfer out, use a knife to separate the edges from the pan firstly and then roll it up to a 2-3cm wide tube. Serve with garnishes and sauce.
If you prefer, you can cut them into one bite size sections.
Prepare a rectangle or square pan and a large wok that can hold the pan. Bring enough water to a boiling and then place your pan in.
Comments
Amir Najam Sethit says
Wow..Looking so yummy and tasty i will definitely try it.
Sean says
Can I use corn starch instead of wheat starch? Can I use any other alternatives for wheat starch and rock sugar?
Elaine says
You can try to use cornstarch only.
Rock sugar can be replaced by brown sugar or other sweet agents.
Georgina says
could I use potato starch instead of one of the other two starches, perhaps instead of the corn starch? many thanks
Elaine says
Hi Georgina,
Yes, potato starch can be used as a substitute for cornstarch.
Paul Golub says
can I use glutinous rice flour instead of rice flour to make cheung fun?
Elaine says
Paul,
Glutinous rice flour cannot be used to make cheung fun. It has totally different texture and taste.
Kim says
Hi
I only have regular soy sauce.. doesn’t say light or dark. Could I still use or need both?
Thanks
Elaine says
You can use regular soy sauce and skip light and dark soy sauce.
ELAINE says
IS 500 ML OF WATER ENOUGH? IT’S VERY THICK
Elaine says
The water amount might need adjusting based on the climate and different brand of the flour.
nikki says
hi can i skip the wheat starch. just use rice flour and corn flour?
Elaine says
Yes, that should work too.