Cheung fun (Cantonese steamed rice noodles) is one of my favorite breakfast dishes. You may find lots of sub-versions if you visit Guangdong province. With similar methods, people use different flour mixture and water ration to adjust the thickness, transparence and elasticity of Cheung fun.

The most secretarial part of a popular Cheung fun restaurant is the sauce. Although basically soy sauce, sugar, water and oyster sauce are used in the sauce, restaurants usually add their preferred ingredients to create unique flavors. For example, some of the local restaurants use fried garlic and starch to create a garlicky thick sauce while others may offer a cleaner one.

It is really not difficult to make Cheung fun at home, but it is quite hard to achieve the same thickness as offered in restaurants because of the equipments and skills. However homemade version yield great results too.

You can adjust the filling accordingly. For example, you can use egg and green leaf to create a vegetarian version or you can skip everything and make pure steamed rice rolls.

Batter

1 cup rice flour (110g)

1/3 cup corn starch (40g)

1/3 cup+1 tbsp. wheat starch (50g)

500ml water

a tiny pinch of salt

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

Filling

1/2 cup chopped shrimp (either dried shrimp or fresh shrimp)

1/3 cup chopped green onion

Sauce

1/2 tbsp. oyster sauce

1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce

2 tbsp. light soy sauce

2 tbsp. water

1 tsp. rock sugar

1/2 tbsp. sesame oil

Garnishing

Chopped spring onion

Toasted white sesame

Sha Cha sauce or fried shallots

In a large bowl, mix rice flour, cornstarch, wheat starch, salt oil and water. Stir well to make sure the batter is well mixed. Set aside for 10 minutes.

Prepare a rectangle or square pan and a large wok that can hold the pan. Bring enough water to a boiling and then place your pan in. In a small bowl, pour a small amount of oil and then brush the steaming pan with a very very thin layer of oil and then pour the batter in. (I pour around 3 tablespoons of batter each time and it should spread to form a very thin layer at the bottom).

Make it even and then steam for 1 minute until the batter firms, then sprinkle shrimp and green onions. Re-steam for 2 minutes over high fire.

Transfer out, use a knife to separate the edges from the pan firstly and then roll it up to a 2-3cm wide tube. Serve with garnishes and sauce.

If you prefer, you can cut them into one bite size sections.