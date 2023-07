Century egg, also known as preserved egg or thousand-year egg, is a Chinese delicacy that has been enjoyed for centuries. This is an introduction page about Chinese century eggs, all of the concerns, how they are made and why they are popular in China, and why not outside China.

What's a century egg

Century eggs have a large group of other names: Chinese preserved eggs, Chinese black eggs (because some century eggs are black ), or even 1000 years eggs.

In fact, there are two popular types of preserved eggs in China including salted egg and this century egg. The Chinese name is “皮蛋”. “皮” actually refers to the extra shell of the egg. So you can understand the Chinese name “皮蛋” as “Coated eggs”. Its pronunciation is Peedan eggs in Mandarin Chinese.

On the surface of the century egg, there are beautiful crystallizations of amino acid salt, similar to pine flowers, on the surface of the eggs. So those eggs are also called pine flower eggs.

What's the taste of century eggs

It is a type of preserved food made by preserving eggs usually duck eggs duck, in a mixture of clay, ash, salt, quicklime, and rice straw for several weeks to several months.

In the process, the egg white turns jelly-like with a little bit of bunny texture. What about the yolk? It turns into a creamy, custard-like texture with brown or dark brown color.

Century is quite rich in flavor. But someone may feel it a little bit pungent because of the high PH value. It is not everyone's food.

Are century eggs safe to eat

If you are century additives like me, you may care about whether are they safe to eat.

Chinese people share healthy concerns about century eggs too. The first problem is heavy metals especially lead. Heavy metals are used to seep up the solidifying process of the protein in the traditional method. But the process has been modified a lot and modernized production uses EDTA as a substitute for lead oxide. So century eggs from the good channel have very little lead.

The second problem is the strong alkaline. Many people may have healthy problems after eating too much alkaline.

Moderate consumption of century eggs will not harm your health. They have the effects of supplementing protein and promoting digestion.

However, century eggs contain lead and sodium elements, it is not suitable for children, pregnant women, or people with chronic diseases.

In conclusion, century eggs from good channels with moderate consumption are safe to eat.

Types of Century eggs

There are two famous types of century eggs one is pine blossom eggs "with pine flowers dotted on the jelly" and the other one is light yellowish eggs. It has a very similar but light taste compared with traditional century eggs.

Why it is still so popular

Because it is delicious!! At the very first bite, you may feel it has accents of sulfur and ammonia. But after the first taste, you will enjoy a world of highly flavorful and umami components which is denatured from egg proteins under the stress of higher PH value.

Why it is named century eggs

At the very beginning, lots of guys like you believe that those eggs are kept for quite a long time, so it has such a unique taste. Besides, the dark color makes people think of rotten eggs. As an exaggeration, people use century or 100 years’ eggs to refer to those eggs. In fact, the mature process only takes months. On hot summer days, it only takes around 25 to 30 days to finish the process.

Can I still eat century egg?

We suggest pregnant women, children, and older ones be cautious about century eggs. For adults, the frequency of eating century eggs should be limited too. I believe this is not a problem for most of you. I highly recommend the yellow century eggs for starters.

Hot Century egg salad Hot Century egg salad 5 from 3 votes Print Pin Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes Total Time: 10 minutes minutes Servings: 5 Calories: 174 kcal Ingredients 5 century eggs

2 green onions chopped Seasoning 2 garlic cloves minced

2 fresh Thai chilies thinly sliced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

4 tablespoons vinegar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon chili oil Instructions Peel the century eggs and cut them into widgets. You can wet the knife or freeze the eggs in the refrigerator before cutting to prevent sticking.

Place the cut century eggs on a plate and set aside.

In a bowl, mix minced garlic, sliced chilies, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, and chili oil.

Pour the mixture over the century eggs and sprinkle with chopped green onions.

Serve cold. Video Nutrition Calories: 174 kcal | Carbohydrates: 3 g | Protein: 10 g | Fat: 13 g | Saturated Fat: 3 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6 g | Cholesterol: 619 mg | Sodium: 506 mg | Potassium: 189 mg | Fiber: 0.2 g | Sugar: 2 g | Vitamin A: 520 IU | Vitamin C: 1 mg | Calcium: 53 mg | Iron: 3 mg

How to eat century eggs-the other ways.