Tasty braised tofu with Chinese mushroom and sweet basil, a great partner to steamed rice and steamed buns.

We stuck to lots of veggies tofu in summer days, following the tradition of classic Chinese meals. Tofu is a great substitute to meat because it can be extremely delicious when share similar cooking method with meat. I add some sweet basil leaves in this dish, learning from the classic three cup chicken and it turns out amazing.

You will need

1 box of regular firm tofu

3-5 dried shiitake mushroom (pre-hydrated)

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1/2 thumb ginger, sliced

2 scallions, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon dark soy sauce

1 teaspoon rock sugar

1/2 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon black vinegar

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

50ml mushroom hydarted water

How to hydrate dried shiitake mushrooms

wash the shiitake mushroom under running water and then lay in a bowl. Add warm water to soak the mushroom and set aside for 15-20 minutes. Slightly squeeze the mushrooms to remove any dirt. Remove the tough ends and slice. Save the hydrated water and set aside until all the solids sank to the bottom.

Firstly cut tofu into triangle or square (around 1.5cm thick) and then fry until both sides become golden brown. And then transfer out.

Heat oil and fry garlic, scallion and ginger pieces over slow fire until aroma.

And then fry mushroom slices for 2-3 minutes, return fried tofu, add all the seasonings and simmer for 4-5 minutes. Add fresh sweet basil leaves in the last minute.

Add some fresh thai pepper on top–to create a wonderful looking. You can fry the pepper along with scallion, ginger and garlic to create a slightly spicy taste.