Taiwanese three-cup chicken with sweet basil, rice wine, soy sauce and sesame oil is a must try braised chicken dish. It has a well-balanced taste with strong aroma bought by the combination of the seasonings.

I get my sweet basil from one of my friend with the initial purpose of making basil pesto. This braised chicken is quite normal in Chinese but the sweet basil really highlights the taste.

During my last visit to Yunnan province (I have introduced some of the interesting recipes Yunnan food), I met another three-cup chicken, using peppermint to replace sweet basil. It was delicious too!! Food really can be customized.

And other interesting dish during that trip was the deep-fried ribs made by the little girl in the yard we were boarded with. She marinated the ribs and then fried with peppermint. The ribs absorbed the taste of the peppermint and presented a very unique taste. So cooking is really creative!

You can use whole chicken or chicken thighs. Cut the chicken into small pieces so it can absorb the sauce well. I am introducing a clay pot version. If you do not have a clay pot in the kitchen, use deep wok or deep casting iron pan.