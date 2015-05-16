China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Three Cup Chicken



Taiwanese three-cup chicken with sweet basil, rice wine, soy sauce and sesame oil is a must try braised chicken dish. It has a well-balanced taste with strong aroma bought by the combination of the seasonings.

three cup chicken--calypot version

I get my sweet basil from one of my friend with the initial purpose of making basil pesto. This braised chicken is quite normal in Chinese but the sweet basil really highlights the taste.

During my last visit to Yunnan province (I have introduced some of the interesting recipes Yunnan food), I met another three-cup chicken, using peppermint to replace sweet basil. It was delicious too!! Food really can be customized.

And other interesting dish during that trip was the deep-fried ribs made by the little girl in the yard we were boarded with. She marinated the ribs and then fried with peppermint. The ribs absorbed the taste of the peppermint and presented a very unique taste. So cooking is really creative!

three cup chicken--calypot version

You can use whole chicken or chicken thighs. Cut the chicken into small pieces so it can absorb the sauce well. I am introducing a clay pot version. If you do not have a clay pot in the kitchen, use deep wok or deep casting iron pan.

three cup chicken--calypot version

Print
Three Cup Chicken
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
30 mins
Total Time
50 mins
 
Taiwanese three-cup chicken with sweet basil, rice wine, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic and ginger. Clay pot version.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken
Servings: 2
Calories: 361 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 chicken leg quarters , you can use whole chicken, just cut it into small pieces
  • 2 cups fresh sweet basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons rice wine
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce , 1 and 3/4 tablespoons light soy sauce+1/4 tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon rock sugar
  • 1 and 1/5 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 2 garlic cloves , sliced
  • 1 thumb ginger , sliced
  • 3 green onion whites
Instructions
  1. Cut chicken into small pieces for better flavoring. Cook chicken in boiling water for around 2 minutes to remove impurities. Drain and set aside.
  2. Heat up a clay pot over medium fire, add 1 tablespoon of sesame oil and then lay garlic, ginger and green onion whites in bottom.
  3. Add chicken chunks, rice wine, light soy sauce and rock sugar. Cover the lid and simmer for 15 minutes to 20 minutes over medium fire or slow fire.
  4. Add sweet brail leaves and turn up the fire to thicken the sauce.
  5. Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Three Cup Chicken
Amount Per Serving
Calories 361 Calories from Fat 234
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 26g 40%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 104mg 35%
Sodium 1089mg 45%
Potassium 326mg 9%
Total Carbohydrates 6g 2%
Sugars 2g
Protein 20g 40%
Vitamin A 27%
Vitamin C 6.8%
Calcium 5.1%
Iron 10.6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

three cup chicken--calypot version

Comments

  1. This is our favorite Taiwanese dish. My children especially enjoy it at a Taiwanese restaurant. The basil gives wonderful aroma to the dish and flavor to the sauce… And how interesting there is a peppermint version! 😀

    Reply

    • Food really is always changing but quite interesting. I am quite amazed by the peppermint version actually, as it tastes so unique and full of flavors too.

      Reply

  3. Hi Elaine,

    I am very impressed with your creations and you have such an amazing collection will try three cup chicken for sure.

    Keep up the good work.

    Reply

  6. Is it 4 whole CUPS of basil leaves? I just want to make sure that’s correct before I start since that is a lot of basil for 4 chicken legs.

    Reply

