Taiwanese three-cup chicken with sweet basil, rice wine, soy sauce and sesame oil is a must try braised chicken dish. It has a well-balanced taste with strong aroma bought by the combination of the seasonings.
I get my sweet basil from one of my friend with the initial purpose of making basil pesto. This braised chicken is quite normal in Chinese but the sweet basil really highlights the taste.
During my last visit to Yunnan province (I have introduced some of the interesting recipes Yunnan food), I met another three-cup chicken, using peppermint to replace sweet basil. It was delicious too!! Food really can be customized.
And other interesting dish during that trip was the deep-fried ribs made by the little girl in the yard we were boarded with. She marinated the ribs and then fried with peppermint. The ribs absorbed the taste of the peppermint and presented a very unique taste. So cooking is really creative!
You can use whole chicken or chicken thighs. Cut the chicken into small pieces so it can absorb the sauce well. I am introducing a clay pot version. If you do not have a clay pot in the kitchen, use deep wok or deep casting iron pan.
- 2 chicken leg quarters , you can use whole chicken, just cut it into small pieces
- 2 cups fresh sweet basil leaves
- 2 tablespoons rice wine
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce , 1 and 3/4 tablespoons light soy sauce+1/4 tablespoon dark soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon rock sugar
- 1 and 1/5 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 garlic cloves , sliced
- 1 thumb ginger , sliced
- 3 green onion whites
Cut chicken into small pieces for better flavoring. Cook chicken in boiling water for around 2 minutes to remove impurities. Drain and set aside.
Heat up a clay pot over medium fire, add 1 tablespoon of sesame oil and then lay garlic, ginger and green onion whites in bottom.
Add chicken chunks, rice wine, light soy sauce and rock sugar. Cover the lid and simmer for 15 minutes to 20 minutes over medium fire or slow fire.
Add sweet brail leaves and turn up the fire to thicken the sauce.
Enjoy!
Comments
Nami | Just One Cookbook says
This is our favorite Taiwanese dish. My children especially enjoy it at a Taiwanese restaurant. The basil gives wonderful aroma to the dish and flavor to the sauce… And how interesting there is a peppermint version! 😀
Elaine Luo says
Food really is always changing but quite interesting. I am quite amazed by the peppermint version actually, as it tastes so unique and full of flavors too.
kak jee says
Hi. I am a Muslim. Is there a substitute for rice wine? I’d love to try this recipe. Tq.
Elaine says
Hi Kak,
Rice wine indeed is quite important for three cup chicken. But if necessary, you may change it with any of your Muslim mild wine.
kak jee says
Tq Elaine. Love all your recipes.
Alexandra says
What she means is if there is any non-alcoholic substitute for rice wine as Muslims cannot consume any alcohol at all
Priyanka says
Hi Elaine,
I am very impressed with your creations and you have such an amazing collection will try three cup chicken for sure.
Keep up the good work.
Elaine says
Thank you Priyanka!
Diane says
Can normal basil be used?
Elaine says
I believe normal basil can work too.
Steven Effendi Halim says
Hi,
Is it possible to replace the basil with dried oregano?
Elaine says
I believe yes.
Winni Zhang says
Is it 4 whole CUPS of basil leaves? I just want to make sure that’s correct before I start since that is a lot of basil for 4 chicken legs.