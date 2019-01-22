China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Black Sesame Paste/Soup

42 Comments

Healthy black sesame soup (黑芝麻糊)

This is an old fashioned Chinese dessert—black sesame soup or black sesame paste. Black sesame is considered to be healthy especially for hair and kidney. However the most precious memory for me was waiting my grandmother to buy some black sesame soup powder from the vendor who was hawking outside. This healthy soup is perfect for breakfast or booting afternoon.

There are two version of black sesame soup, popular now. One is the traditional water milled (we use high speed blender now) and boiled version and the other one is instant version directly make from black sesame powder (黑芝麻粉).  If you plan to serve it as a soup or side dish, make the boiled version directly with a kitchen blender.  Black sesame power version can be used as an instant breakfast.

Cook’s Note

Sticky rice usually is added along with black sesame soup in order to add the consistency of the soup. But it will turn the black sesame soup light grey. If you want to keep a pure black color, black or purple sticky rice might be a better option.

Blender version

Pre-soak the sticky rice overnight. Place toasted black sesame seeds, soaked sticky rice and water. Blender until very smoothie.

My blender has a heating function. If your blender do not have the function, transfer out mixture out to a sauce pot. Bring to a boiling and then add sugar to taste.

Instant version (黑芝麻粉版本)

Ground toasted black sesame into powders. Then mix in sticky rice flour.  Keep in air-tight container for next serving.

To serve : Pour around 6 times boiling hot water of the powder mixture, add sugar and cover with lid for around 2 to 3 minutes. Mix well and serve hot! Surely you can adjust the amount of water according to personal preference.

5 from 2 votes
Black Sesame Paste/Soup
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
6 mins
Total Time
16 mins
 
Healthy and traditional Chinese black sesame soup
Course: Sauce and paste
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Black Sesame
Calories: 94 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
Instructions
  1. In a small pan, stir fry black sesame seeds over slow fire until fragrant. Keep stirring the seeds. Remove from heat and cool down.
Direct version

  1. Soak sticky rice overnight. Place black sesame seeds, sticky rice and water into a blender. Blend until really smooth.

  2. Boil the mixture and add sugar to taste. 

Instant version
  1. In a small pan, stir fry the glutinous rice flour over slow fire until slightly brown. Keep stirring the flour. Remove from heat and cool down.
  2. Pour the black sesame seeds to a grinder and grind into powder. Mix with glutinous rice flour. If you plan to make a larger amount at one time, keep the mixture in an air-tight container.

  3. To serve: pour around 6 times boiling hot water of the powder mixture, add sugar and cover with lid for around 2 to 3 minutes. Mix well and serve hot! Surely you can adjust the amount of water according to personal preference.

Nutrition Facts
Black Sesame Paste/Soup
Amount Per Serving (100 g)
Calories 94 Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 4g 6%
Sodium 4mg 0%
Potassium 42mg 1%
Total Carbohydrates 13g 4%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 6g
Protein 1g 2%
Calcium 8%
Iron 6.5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. Hi, if I am using the black sesame ground powder, do I still use 70g of glutinous rice flour? And would it be better if I use black glutinous rice flour?

    • Juliet,
      If you pursue a pure black color, black glutinous rice flour can be a better choice. Yes, you should match the powder with the same amount of sticky rice flour.

