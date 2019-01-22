Healthy black sesame soup (黑芝麻糊)
This is an old fashioned Chinese dessert—black sesame soup or black sesame paste. Black sesame is considered to be healthy especially for hair and kidney. However the most precious memory for me was waiting my grandmother to buy some black sesame soup powder from the vendor who was hawking outside. This healthy soup is perfect for breakfast or booting afternoon.
There are two version of black sesame soup, popular now. One is the traditional water milled (we use high speed blender now) and boiled version and the other one is instant version directly make from black sesame powder (黑芝麻粉). If you plan to serve it as a soup or side dish, make the boiled version directly with a kitchen blender. Black sesame power version can be used as an instant breakfast.
Cook’s Note
Sticky rice usually is added along with black sesame soup in order to add the consistency of the soup. But it will turn the black sesame soup light grey. If you want to keep a pure black color, black or purple sticky rice might be a better option.
Blender version
Pre-soak the sticky rice overnight. Place toasted black sesame seeds, soaked sticky rice and water. Blender until very smoothie.
My blender has a heating function. If your blender do not have the function, transfer out mixture out to a sauce pot. Bring to a boiling and then add sugar to taste.
Instant version (黑芝麻粉版本)
Ground toasted black sesame into powders. Then mix in sticky rice flour. Keep in air-tight container for next serving.
To serve : Pour around 6 times boiling hot water of the powder mixture, add sugar and cover with lid for around 2 to 3 minutes. Mix well and serve hot! Surely you can adjust the amount of water according to personal preference.
- 150 g black sesame seeds
- 70 g glutinous rice or glutinous rice flour
- sugar , to taste
- 4 to 5 cups of water , you can adjust the water amount accordingly
In a small pan, stir fry black sesame seeds over slow fire until fragrant. Keep stirring the seeds. Remove from heat and cool down.
Soak sticky rice overnight. Place black sesame seeds, sticky rice and water into a blender. Blend until really smooth.
Boil the mixture and add sugar to taste.
In a small pan, stir fry the glutinous rice flour over slow fire until slightly brown. Keep stirring the flour. Remove from heat and cool down.
Pour the black sesame seeds to a grinder and grind into powder. Mix with glutinous rice flour. If you plan to make a larger amount at one time, keep the mixture in an air-tight container.
To serve: pour around 6 times boiling hot water of the powder mixture, add sugar and cover with lid for around 2 to 3 minutes. Mix well and serve hot! Surely you can adjust the amount of water according to personal preference.
Comments
Irene says
Hello! What is the difference between using glutinous rice, and glutinous rice flour? Will it give a different taste or texture?
how about using black sticky rice?
thank you!
Elaine says
Irene,
No big difference in taste and texture. You can use either type for convenience. Black sticky rice is perfect for this soup, since it can help to remain a pure black color.
Joey says
For the Peanut or the Walnut version do I just replace the sesame?
Elaine says
Yes,replace 1/3 sesame with peanuts or walnuts.
pema says
How to use paline organic sesame tea paste
Crystal Chan says
How much does this recipe make?
Elaine says
around 6-7 cups.
Crystal Chan says
Thank you! How much sugar did you put in this recipe? What kind of sugar should I use, the rock sugar?
Ivy Lee says
Hi Why does your recipe use stick rice instead of the regular rice?
Elaine says
Sticky rice forms a better consistency than regular rice.
Sophie says
This looks like a great recipe, thanks! How long can you store it? And do you have to keep it in the fridge?
Elaine says
It cannot keep long. So I suggest making smaller batches and eat them directly. If you want a long time keeper, use the powder and keep the powder in air-tight container, store in room temperature and dry place.
Mary Shaw says
Could I use the regular rice instead of the stick rick?
Elaine says
You can skip sticky rice if really hard to get, or use sticky rice flour. Regular rice can’t perform the same as sticky rice in this recipe.
Stephanie says
Your steps are easy to follow, thank you for teaching!!
Elaine says
Thanks Stephanie! My pleasure to be helpful. Big Hug.
Joey says
hello there,
thank you for the recipe, I tried to make it but the final result doesn’t taste as it should be, mine taste like wood.
Do you have to stir-fry the black sesam first to get their taste? I tried stir-frying the glutinous rice flour but i could’t get the color as you said (brown). it’s only the flour no water right? Looking forward to your reply.
Best Regards,
Joey