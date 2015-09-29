China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

72 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Hot oil noodle- Biang Biang mian (Biang Biang noodles) is a very interesting and popular dish in Shaanxi province. And definitely it was one of my favorite dishes during my four years of university life.

If you never tasted it or have little background information, the name might be weird to you. “Biang” actually is an Onomatopoeia word describing the sound when the noodles smashing against the board (especially when smashing against stainless steel board).

The word Biang is considered as the most complicated Chinese character. People even draw up a pithy formula in order to write it correctly. In case you are curious about how it looks it.

Biang Biang Noodles

If you ever visited Xi’an, you will find another wider hand ripped noodles—belt noodles (known as KuDai mian in Chinese). That particular word is trying to describe the appearance. So the name for Chinese dish are quite interesting right? There are also Mapo tofu, Kung Pao Chicken, Fuqi Feipian with stores behind the name.

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

Before we go to the recipe, Elaine wants to introduce Shaanxi cuisine slightly. Unlike Sichuan cuisine and Cantonese cuisine, Shaanxi dishes are less famous outside China. Even in Mainland China, lots of people have very little information about Shaanxi cuisine. However, Shaanxi cuisine is quite unique brand of Chinese cooking, which features flour with chili oil (with vinegar version), vinegar and many local vegetables. At the beginning, the dishes look less impressive as they are neither not so strong as Sichuan dishes, nor so delicate as Cantonese dishes, but you will fall in love after several attempts. Shaanxi province locates in the center of China and different dishes combine and impact each other here. My mom once said we have the most multifarious food in our college dining room after staying with me for several couple of weeks in my university. If you want to try more, check Liangpi cold skin noodles and Roujiamo (Chinese hamburger).

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

Now, jump to this particular recipe—Biang Biang Mian. I recommend using all-purpose flour to make the dough and try to use less water. You may think high gluten flour can make the noodles chewier. Ok, that envision is right. However it is not easy for beginners to use high gluten flour to make Biang Biang Mian as the gluten will make the smash process even harder. And the noodle strips may shrink after pulled out.If you cannot eat too spicy food, try to use pepper flakes or powder less spicy! As we are pouring hot oil directly over the chili powders, the spicy taste will be motivated greatly.

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

5 from 11 votes
Print
Biang Biang Mian
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
1 hr
Total Time
1 hr 15 mins
 
Biang Biang Mian (Hot Oil Noodle) - a very interesting and popular dish in Shaanxi province.
Course: staple food
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: noodles
Servings: 2
Calories: 759 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
Noodle dough
  • 300 g all-purpose flour , 2 cups
  • 2 g salt
  • 130 ml to 140ml water
Assemble the noodles
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder+pinch of salt
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons vinegar
  • 2 garlic clove , minced
  • 2 green onion , minced
  • green vegetable for blanching
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable cooking oil
  • oil for brushing
Instructions
To make the noodle dough
  1. In a large bowl, mix salt with flour. And stir in water by batches. I usually add 130ml firstly and then see whether the dough is too tough to knead. Less water indicates a chewier taste. Grasp everything by hand and continue kneading the dough until smooth. Forcefully please or resort to a standard mixer. Cover with plastic wrapper and rest for 20 minutes.
  2. Knead the dough again for several minutes until the surface is really smooth as I show in the video. Cover with plastic wrapper again and rest for another 15-20 minutes
  3. Prepare a plate and brush some vegetable oil on surface. And then cut the noodle dough into halves and each half into 6 portions (as equal as possible and cover the other half with plastic wrapper to avoid drying out ). So we will end up with 12 portions. Shape each one into a long log and brush oil around. Cover with plastic wrapper and let the noodle strip log rest for 1 hour.
  4. Take one portion out, flat it and roll out to a rectangle. Press the center with a chopstick so we can separate the noodles later. Hold the two ends of the noodle strip and smash it against the operating board. You can slightly stretch it during the smashing process. But do not hurry; slow down so that you will not break it.
  5. And the separate the noodles along with the chop sticker trace.
To cook and assemble the noodles
  1. Boil water in pot and add noodles in. If you feel they shrink, stretch each strip slightly. Bring the large pot to boil.
  2. Add cold water once after it boils again. And then add green vegetable to blanch. The whole process of cooking lasts for around 4 minutes. Transfer out to serving bowl.
  3. In the mean time, heat up 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a small pot until slightly smoky.
  4. Place garlic, green onion and chili peppers on top and pour the hot oil over the noodles (mainly on the chili powders). Add soy sauce and vinegar and combine well.

Recipe Video

Nutrition Facts
Biang Biang Mian
Amount Per Serving
Calories 759 Calories from Fat 189
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 21g 32%
Saturated Fat 12g 60%
Sodium 1534mg 64%
Potassium 374mg 11%
Total Carbohydrates 122g 41%
Dietary Fiber 7g 28%
Sugars 1g
Protein 19g 38%
Vitamin A 53.5%
Vitamin C 3.7%
Calcium 5.8%
Iron 48.7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Elaine, I made the hand-pulled noodles from this dough and it came out chewy and delicious. As you said, the douigh was tough to work at first, but by resting and kneading several times, I finally got it nice and smooth. I added some spicy chili crisp to the sauce, which my wife and I liked. Next I’ll try the biang-biang noodles!

    An English suggestion: Where your instructions say to “smash” the noodles, I think a better word is “slap”. For example, “Hold the two ends of the noodle strip and slap the middle against the counter.”

    Reply


  2. Made these, and they came out great! Thanks for the recipe. I used spinach as my veggie, and had to improvise the sauce because we didn’t have peppercorns.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。