Ho fun (He fun, shahe fun) is a wide flat rice noodle, popular in Southern China especially in Guangdong province. It is normally stir fried with meat or vegetables. Those stir fried ho fun dishes are named as chow fun in Cantonese for example this beef chow fun. Ho fun is also great in soup dishes. This ho fun soup uses a beef brisket broth flavored with spices (清炖牛腩河粉). It is one of Elaine’s favorite warm noodle soup in cool morning. I used to have two bowls in the restaurants near our local market with my husbands every Sunday.

In the city where Elaine is living, people love to eat ho fun soup and chow fun as breakfast. Fresh ho fun can be found in almost every market. There is a narrow version and a wide version. Both of them are great for ho fun soups. You can try to search fresh ho fun on market. If fresh version is hard to find, you may use dried version and pre-soak them until soft before using.

The beef soup base flavored by spices and herbs is the key step of a successful ho fun beef noodle soup. Firstly, to prevent the spices mixing in the soup base, soak the spices and wrap them with a gauze and tide it with a rope or a gauze strip.

Place the beef cubes in clean water, bring to boil and cook for 1-2 minutes. Transfer out and drain.

Heat up oil and fry ginger, green onion and garlic slices until aroma, and fry the beef cubes for 2-3 minutes until slightly brown on surface. Pour enough water and add the spice bag in. Simmer for 2 hours until the beef is soft enough. I transfer the soup to a high pressure cooker and cook for just 30 minutes. If you are using normal pot, remember to add extra 1/2 L water in consideration of water evaporation.

Since the ho fun noodle is steamed previously, do not overcook them. Blanch in boiling water for around 15-20 seconds and transfer out immediately. For dried version, check the instructions on the bag.