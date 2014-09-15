China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Xiao Long Bao— Soup Dumplings

43 Comments

Xiao Long Bao (Chinese steamed soup dumplings) is a famous Chinese dessert. Sometimes you may hear Shanghai Xiao Long Bao, but like Beijing style Zha Jiang Mian, this soup dumpling can be found in many Chinese cuisines. Xiao Long Bao recipe might differ from one cuisine to another. However Shanghai style is the most dedicate and elegant version.

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

It is not easy to make this little, juicy and yummy soup dumplings at home. Soup dumping usually is featured by its juicy soup filling. There are two different varieties of the pork filling. Some use pork rind jelly while the other one use stock directly. For beginners, pork rind jelly version is much easier since it would be easy to assemble to soup dumplings.

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

The basic processing should be: prepare the pork meat jelly in the previous day—knead the dough and set aside—Make the filling and set aside—Make the wrapper and assemble soup dumplings one by one.

In a pot, add cold water and pork rinds to cook for around 5 minutes after boiling until the pork skin becomes slightly transparent. Transfer the pork rind out and rinse in running water. Remove impurities and fat layer. Cut the pork rind into small strips.

In a high pressure cooker or pot, add enough water to cover the pork rinds. Add 4 slices of ginger and several green onion sections. Cook for at least 40 minutes for high pressure cooker and at least one and half hour for ordinary cooker. Leave the soup to cool down. Use food processor to blend for seconds. And then filter the soup once. Pour into an airtight container and refrigerate overnight.

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

Tips about how to make the juicy filling for soup dumpling

In a small bowl, soak minced ginger and green onion with 1/2 hot water for around 10 minutes to make ginger and green onion water.

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

In a larger mixing bowl, mix the ginger and green onion water prepared in step 1 by three batch. Use your hand to stir in one direction until the water is completely absorbed by the minced pork.Then add all the seasonings. Mix well and set aside for around 10 minutes to 20 minutes for a better absorption.

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

To assemble the soup dumplings:

Place the wrapper in your left hand. Place 1 tablespoon of the filling in the center of your wrapper. Fix the starting point with the thumb of right hand and begin to fold the edge counterclockwise. Move the thumb slowly in the process. Repeat the process until the dumpling is completely sealed. For more details and photos, you can refer to this post: how to fold baozi.

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

Steam for 8 minutes after the water boils. And here we are! Enjoy!

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

Juicy filling.

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

Xiao Long Bao—Chinese Soup Dumpling

Comments

  1. This was so much fun to make and we had many successful ones in our batch of like..3 dozen lol!

    But a problem we came across a lot- was that the dough at the top (when you pinch it) was too thick once cooked.

    Is there something I may be doing incorrectly that is causing this?

    Originally when I was steaming these, I had them at High Heat. But I lowered the heat and they seemed to cook better.

    I also had to use Chicken Fat instead of Pork, because I keep kosher. So the receipe for the Gel/Stuffing got changed a lot. It all came out delicious! And I replaced everything equally.

    But I’m still stuck on the dough and what I may be doing wrong. Do you need to roll these out with a rolling pin? Or is hand pushing them just enough?

    How thick should each piece be?

    Thanks for your recipe and time! <3

    • Hi Ora,
      The problem is caused by your method of making the wrappers. The wrappers should be rolled out with a rolling pin and more importantly you need to make the edges thinner than the center part by rotating the wrapper during the process, just like make dumpling wrappers. So the pinched top will not be over thick.
      Chicken fat is a great substitute for pork for sure and I believe you get the right taste. Good job and continue practicing, you are close to the perfect ones now.

  5. My first encounter of soup dumplings was in Flushing, NY three months ago. DELICIOUS!
    I am going to try your recipe for our Chinese New Year Celebration.
    What is the size of the 4 slices of ginger which I need to add to the 1/2 of hot water and green onions? Thank you for sharing.

    • Hi Rhodora,
      2 pieces of ginger for cook the pork rind and the mince the left and soak with green onions. Happy cooking! I am sorry for the late reply due to the Chinese Spring Festival Gap.

  6. Hi, I’ve had these dumplings once before and am now In love with them so I’m going to attempt to make them at home. However, I can’t get hold of pork rind for the base. Any recommendations or substitutes that I could use instead???

  7. Thank you for this Recipe. They taste exactly like the one I had in Hong Kong!
    unfortunately mine always stick to the surface or to each other. When they are lifted, they tear open. Any tip?

    Reply

    • Hi Sid,
      You need to use larger steamer and leave more space between each one. For the opening problem, are you lifting them warm or slightly cooled? I suggest eating this directly after removing from the heat. Water can escape very quickly along with the cooling down process.

  8. How much water do you use when cooking the pork rind down with the ginger and green onion? I don’t have a pressure cooker so doing it on the stove. My water is almost completely evaporated – I put just enough to cover the pork rind… doesn’t seem right to me. Should I be adding more water?

    Reply

    • If you using regular pot, the water evaporated very quickly. I recommend the water level should be at least 4 cm higher. Use slow fire after the content boils.

