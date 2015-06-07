Healthy winter melon tea for the hot summer；

I know that this summer drink might be slightly strange to you. However if you ever visited Taiwan, you may see it available everywhere. In China, winter melon tea is believed to be help people dealing with hot temperature. And since it contains no fat and may help to eliminate extra water in human body, winter melon tea is also named as slim tea, indicating that it might be help to loose weight.

Firstly, I would think the taste is slightly weird especially when served hot. However it really taste fresh and cool when serve with ice cubes. By the way, just for some information, winter melon 冬瓜 is a common ingredient in Chinese kitchen. It goes well with soups, braised dishes and even salad. When serving this winter melon, you will need to dilute concentrated liquor by three times of pure water. The little bottle in the following picture is the concentrated liquor I extracted from winter melon while the two cups behind are diluted version.