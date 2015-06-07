China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Winter Melon Tea

8 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Healthy winter melon tea for the hot summer；
I know that this summer drink might be slightly strange to you. However if you ever visited Taiwan, you may see it available everywhere. In China, winter melon tea is believed to be help people dealing with hot temperature. And since it contains no fat and may help to eliminate extra water in human body, winter melon tea is also named as slim tea, indicating that it might be help to loose weight.

healthy winter melon tea

Firstly, I would think the taste is slightly weird especially when served hot. However it really taste fresh and cool when serve with ice cubes. By the way, just for some information, winter melon 冬瓜 is a common ingredient in Chinese kitchen. It goes well with soups, braised dishes and even salad. When serving this winter melon, you will need to dilute concentrated liquor by three times of pure water. The little bottle in the following picture is the concentrated  liquor  I extracted from winter melon while the two cups behind are diluted version.

healthy winter melon tea
healthy winter melon tea
Print
Winter Melon Tea
Prep Time
1 hr
Cook Time
2 hrs
Total Time
3 hrs
 
Healthy and traditionally winter melon tea. Perfect iced drink for summer.
Course: Drinks
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: tea, Winter Melon
Servings: 2
Calories: 646 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1500 g winter melon
  • 250 g brown sugar powder
  • 50 g rock sugar
For serving
  • Clean water
  • Ice cubes
Instructions
  1. Wash the winter melon carefully and then remove the skins. Then cut the left part into small cubes. Throw them into a large pot.
  2. Spread brown sugar powder and give a big stir to mix them evenly. Set aside for around 1 hour until there is a thin layer of water in the bottle.
  3. Use high fire to bring everything in the pot to a boiling and then add rock sugar. (I would suggest adding the skins and seeds back in this step. But it is totally up to you) Slow down the fire to simmer for 1.5 hours to 2 hours based on your cooking ware until the winter melon is totally transparent. Turn off the fire and wait to cool down.
  4. Strain the juice out. And press the winter melon with heavily during the process to get as more juice as possible. Or you can use gauze to wrap the winter melon and squeeze the juice out.
  5. How to store: store in airtight container and refrigerate up to 2 weeks, as there is no preservatives in our homemade version.
  6. How to serve: add water three times more than the juice to make an easy winter melon tea whenever you want. Add some iced cubes will make it a perfect summer drink.
Recipe Notes

For a even sweeter taste, you can adjust the amount of rock sugar.

Nutrition Facts
Winter Melon Tea
Amount Per Serving
Calories 646
% Daily Value*
Sodium 40mg 2%
Potassium 166mg 5%
Total Carbohydrates 161g 54%
Sugars 146g
Protein 3g 6%
Vitamin C 9.1%
Calcium 32.9%
Iron 38.3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

healthy winter melon tea

 

healthy winter melon tea

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  3. Thank you for the recipe! I left the melon pieces to soak in brown sugar overnight and left out the rock sugar because my family doesn’t like sweet drinks. It’s chilling in the refrigerator now. Can’t wait to drink it. 😀

    Reply

    • Andreas,
      The sugar I used in this recipe is made from Sugarcane. We call it “甘蔗” in Chinese.

      Reply

  5. Hi Elaine,

    I’d really like to try this. But I’m having trouble figuring out how much water to start with and what amount to reduce it to.

    Reply

    • Andreas, I was a bit confused myself, but from my understanding it does not look like you’d add any water during the boiling process. And that you’d just turn off the heat when the melon becomes transparent.

      The water comes when you are ready to serve it, add 3 times the amount of water to winter melon concentrate in your cup only. Hope, I’m interpreting it correctly!

      Reply

      • Thank you Kim,

        yes now when I reread it you’re probably right.

        Too bad summer is already gone… I’ll try next one.

        Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。