Classic dim sum dish-Chinese turnip cake (Radish cake)

Chinese radish cake or turnip cake is a famous Chinese dessert available during the morning dim sum, Yun Cha. In Chinese, we name this type of cake as Gao in marinade or Gow in Cantonese dialect. There are also fried sponsored cake and taro cake. Those savory and yummy cake desserts are perfect side dish for a morning tea especially in fall or winter.

When winter finally comes, the feeling of New Year becomes stronger too. We will have a big family part for this year. So I am testing, trying and preparing my New Year dinner dishes and spring festivals dish now. In the following month, we will begin to embrace holidays.

Food with white color, like radish and lotus root, lotus seeds, and white lily are considered to be beneficial lung according to Wuxing Healthy Science. I did not test it but eating white food in fall and winter is a long Chinese history.

To make this radish cake at home, usually we need long radish (turnip), shitake mushroom, dried shrimp and Chinese sausage also known as Leop Cheung. However if you failed to find Chinese sausage, you can replace it with fresh ground pork. If you want to duplicate the taste at home, high quality Chinese sweet sausage is something worth searching.

Larger shreds of white radish can remain some radish test and texture in the final cake, while if they are finely shredded, it would be really hard for eater to connect radish with this yummy rice cake.