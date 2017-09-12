Autumn is here and it is always pleasuring to have bowls of warm wonton soup in cooler days. This is my ultimate guide to the prefect homemade Chinese wonton soup with several common ways to make it.

Wontons and dumplings are two specialties from China. They can be served among meals or as meals. Wonton can be deep-fried but the most common serving way is with a broth. Wonton soup can be mild in chicken stock, or hot and sour in a spicy Sichuan broth or even hotter with larger amount of chili oil. In this post, I will guide you to make paper thin wrapper, fluffy and well flavored filling and easy method to prepare the broth, plus how to wrap wonton in 6 different ways.

Make the perfect wonton filling at home

Since there is no extra vegetable added in wonton fillings, it is quite important to keep the filling juicy and fluffy, otherwise the meat get dried out after cooking. The process of wonton filling shares some commons with meatballs. Instead of adding water in the meat, I use egg in most of my daily cooking because egg liquid holds the filling better while moisten it to avoid drying out.

The key technique for a fluffy and tender filling is to stir the filling in one direction at least for 3-4 minutes until the filling becomes quite sticky. When the filling is well stirred, you can feel a strong resistance if you want to continue mixing. Refrigerating the filling for 15 to 20 minutes before wrapping if you are not in a hurry can improve the taste greatly.

About the wrappers

If you purchase wonton wrappers in an Asian market, you may find white larger ones and yellow small ones. The yellow wonton wrapper comes from Cantonese cuisine. But in other areas like Sichuan, wonton wrappers usually present in yellowish white. Both types are ok. In addition to store-bought wrappers, we can make wonton wrappers at home. Handmade wonton wrappers can be paper thin, usually much thinner than store-bought ones.

Tips for starting wrapping wontons at home

Always keep the wonton skin covered so they will not dry out in the air.

Mind the size of your filling and avoid big wontons. I recommend around 1 teaspoon of filling for each wonton.

Place around 1 teaspoon of filling at 1/3 of the wrapper. Moisten the edges with your fingers. Fold the wrap in the middle to form a rectangular shape in the center part of the wrapper. Fold up the filling again. Moisten one corner and at last overlay the two corners.

If you need picture tutorial or learn other ways, check how to wrap wontons.

How to store or freeze wonton

We usually make a large batch of wonton, sometimes they are leftover so we need to freeze them for the next meal. Lots of guys destroyed their wontons in this freezing process. Following is my method of keeping the raw wonton well kept after frozen.

Firstly take a large pan, line with paper. Place the filled wonton and keep some space among each one and make sure they don’t touch. Place the pan to your freezer, wait until they’re frozen and become firm. Transfer the wontons to a bag and move the air by pinching. Otherwise, they sticky to each other and you are not able to separate them after frozen, which further destroy the wrappers completely.

How to serve wonton in soups

The easiest way to make a wonton soup is to use light soy sauce, sesame oil, dried seaweed and baby dried shrimp to give a pot of boiling water a seafood kind flavor. This version is easy, quick and the most frequently one used in my kitchen.

Or with a hot and sour sauce. In my hometown Chongqing, wontons are usually served in this way.

If you get any stock like pork stock or chicken stock at home. Simply add salt, white pepper and stock to make a light wonton soup.