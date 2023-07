Taro chips and taro fries are my favorite healthy snacks. If you haven’t tried cooking with taro yet, you’re missing out! Native to Southeast Asia, it’s similar to a potato in taste, texture, and appearance, but it’s healthier. Today, we’re going to share how easy it is to make homemade taro chips and fries in three different possible methods: deep-frying, in an oven, and air fryer.

What’s taro?

Taro is a starchy tropical root vegetable native to Southeast Asia. It has a brown outer skin that resembles tree bark with its ring pattern and a white interior that has purple specks.

Fun fact: taro leaves and corm (its underground stem) are toxic when eaten raw but safe to eat when cooked. Now, taro has a similar starchy texture to a normal potato. But the taste is a little bit more like a sweet potato, as it’s mildly sweet and nutty.

Why do we love to cook with taro?

Here are just a few reasons why we love cooking with taro and why you should give it a go:

As you’ll see below, taro is healthier than a normal potato and packed full of more fiber, vitamins, and minerals. So you can have fries without the guilt!

and packed full of more fiber, vitamins, and minerals. So you can have fries without the guilt! Taro is just as easy to prepare as potatoes and the two starches can be used interchangeably.

It’s lower in moisture compared to potatoes, which means it gets crispier when fried and baked. You won’t hear any complaints from us!

which means it gets crispier when fried and baked. You won’t hear any complaints from us! Taro tastes delicious when cooked, there’s no doubt about it. A little bit sweet, buttery, and nutty, if you like sweet potatoes you’ll like taro.

Are taro fries healthier?

Yes, taro chips and fries are healthier than normal potato chips or french fries. Taro itself has 30% less fat than a potato. Furthermore, it has more fiber and vitamin E.

How to peel taro (wearing gloves)

Before we talk about cooking taro chips, you should know there’s a particular way to peel taro. We recommend trimming the ends and cutting it off with a sharp knife instead of using a peeler as the skin is quite thick.

To avoid skin irritation (it’s been known to make sensitive hands itch), use a pair of disposable gloves or coat your hands.

Or another magic way is to coat your hands with just a few drops of cooking oil or vinegar. Sounds weird but it works.

I recommend washing the taro first to remove dirty stuff on the surface before peeling. Once you cut the taro into your preferred chip shape, there is no need to wash them again. Because it may become a little bit slimy. If there’s excess moisture, pat them dry before moving on to the next and most important step – cooking them!

How to make taro fries Quick, easy and healthy taro fries. You can make taro chips and fries at home using three different appliances: the deep fryer, oven, and air fryer. We’ll give you instructions for each and then let you choose your weapon of choice! 5 from 1 vote Print Pin Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Calories: 46 kcal Ingredients ½ taro

oil for tossing

sriracha chili sauce Instructions Peel the taro with a sharp knife and then cut into halves. You may need to put a little bit more force over it.

Firstly slice the taro into slices about ¼ inch thick. Then lay down the slices and cut them into ¼ inch strips, similar to potato fries. Try to cut them into similar sizes. Deep-frying method: Place about three inches of oil into your deep fryer or a deep-bottomed pot. Heat this to 320 degrees.

Add the chips or fries in a single layer and deep-fry until they turn golden brown (this should take between four and five minutes).

Remove the chips with a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel-lined plate or baking sheet. Oven method: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Toss the chips or fries in olive oil before arranging them on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer.

Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown, flipping halfway through. Air-frying method: Toss the chips or fries in olive oil and then place them in a single layer in your air fryer.

Set it to 390 degrees F and cook for 20 minutes turning twice during the process.

serve with sriracha chili sauce or salt and pepper. Video Nutrition Calories: 46 kcal | Carbohydrates: 11 g | Protein: 1 g | Fat: 0.1 g | Saturated Fat: 0.02 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.03 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.01 g | Sodium: 5 mg | Potassium: 244 mg | Fiber: 2 g | Sugar: 0.2 g | Vitamin A: 29 IU | Vitamin C: 2 mg | Calcium: 18 mg | Iron: 0.2 mg

How to make taro chips Quick, easy and healthy taro chips. With a air-fryer method, this can be done very quickly. 5 from 1 vote Print Pin Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Calories: 46 kcal Ingredients ½ taro

oil for tossing

salt and pepper Instructions Peel the taro with a sharp knife and then cut into halves. You may need to put a little bit more force over it.

Then cut the half into 4 or 5 wedges. Then find a secure position and cut the taro into thin slices. As thin as possbile. You can also refer to a larger vegetable peeler. Air-frying method: Toss the chips or fries in olive oil and then place them in a single layer in your air fryer. You may need to make the taro chips in batches.

Set it to 390 degrees F and cook for 20 minutes turning twice during the process. Deep-frying method: Place about three inches of oil into your deep fryer or a deep-bottomed pot. Heat this to 350 degrees F.

Add the chips or fries in a single layer and deep-fry until they turn golden brown (this should take between four and five minutes).

Remove the chips with a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel-lined plate or baking sheet. Oven method: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Toss the chips or fries in olive oil before arranging them on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer.

Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown, flipping halfway through. Nutrition Calories: 46 kcal | Carbohydrates: 11 g | Protein: 1 g | Fat: 0.1 g | Saturated Fat: 0.02 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.03 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.01 g | Sodium: 5 mg | Potassium: 244 mg | Fiber: 2 g | Sugar: 0.2 g | Vitamin A: 29 IU | Vitamin C: 2 mg | Calcium: 18 mg | Iron: 0.2 mg

Great flavorings for taro chips and fries

If you want to use something other than salt to spice up your taro fries, check out these seasoning options:

For spicy taro fries, once you coat them in oil, toss them in a combination of a tablespoon of paprika, half a teaspoon of garlic powder, and a pinch of cayenne pepper (or to taste). Or simply serve it with sriracha chili sauce. This is my favorite way.

Toss them in a teaspoon of cumin powder for a hint of flavor, or use Chinese five-spice powder, or a basic salt and pepper.

As you can see, it’s just as easy to make taro chips and fries at home as it is to make french fries. The best part is, when fried or baked, they’re healthier than potato chips. Happy cooking with taro!