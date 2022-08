A cute and lovely appetizer, stuffed mushrooms with hot garlic sauce and glass noodles.

This is an Asian inspired stuffed mushrooms. At the very beginning, I make this with minced pork, shrimp or chicken to serve as a side dish for my daughter. After that I figure out that mushrooms are quite good containers, like scallop shells or oyster. This recipe shares a very similar process with them. This is a totally different recipe from baked mushrooms with cheese or bacon.

Glass noodle with lovely garlic sauce is always a perfect combination for both seafood like oyster or scallop as well as mushrooms. But If you do't have glass noodles, just simple skip it. This recipe can be simply invented to vegan dish by removing oyster sauce. Shiitake mushrooms can be replaced by other mushrooms with similar shapes like button mushrooms.

Tips

Don’t soak the mushrooms when cleaning and wash them quickly under running water can prevent the cooked mushrooms to be soggy. Soak the glass noodles with hot boiling water this time to avoid the noodles being undercooked. I use fresh Thai chili pepper this time. But it is quite hot for children. Fresh red pepper with lower pungency can be used to replace the hot chili pepper.

Instruction

Soak glass noodles with warm water and then cook in boiling water for 1 minutes. Drain.

Remove the stem of the shiitake mushrooms. And wash very quickly under running water if necessary. Prepare a pan, lay the shiitake mushroom in, surface side down. Roast shiitake mushroom at 180 degree C for 5 minutes.

After that, the mushrooms will withered. Take them out, circle the glass noodles around the finger and then place the noodles on top of the shiitake mushrooms.

Make the garlic sauce

Heat oil in a small pan and fry garlic until aromatic, then place in chili peppers. The amount of the peppers used can be adjusted based on personal preference. Continue to heat for 2 minutes, turn off the fire. Add light soy sauce, salt, sugar, oyster sauce (optional), sesame oil and chopped garlic. Mix well.

Scoop the hot garlic sauce on top of the glass noodles.

Continue roast for another 5 minutes. Serve hot!