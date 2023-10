Do you like fresh strawberries with cream? Well, you’re going to love strawberry boba. Let's learn how easy it is to make pink, creamy, and sweet strawberry milk tea with just four ingredients at home.

What’s strawberry boba?

Strawberry boba (also known as strawberry milk tea and strawberry bubble tea) is made for fans of strawberries and cream. The soft pink-colored drink includes a sweet strawberry jam paired with milk, tapioca pearls, and sometimes tea. So it tastes creamy with lots of sweet strawberry flavor and a hint of tea.

The original Taiwan version of strawberry boba does not contain any type of tea base. It is strawberry milk with boba pearls called "草莓波霸鲜奶". With its popularity, sometimes tea base, usually green tea is combined with strawberry boba.

This strawberry boba is a member of the dirty boba family. One of the most popular diry boba is tiger boba.

Why we love it

Here are just some of the reasons why we’re a fan of strawberry boba:

We may be biased, but we think the pretty pink color makes it the best-looking bubble tea on the market. I also love purple taro ones too.

It’s bursting with sweet fresh strawberry flavor – what’s not to like about that?

It’s very easy to make (we promise), either with fresh strawberry or frozen strawberry even strawberry powder.

Strawberry milk tea made with strawberry powder has a thinner texture compared with the version using fresh or frozen strawberries.

Strawberry boba ingredients

Here are the ingredients you’ll need to make strawberry milk tea:

Tapioca pearls: those round, chewy balls add an extra lovely texture to the creamy milk tea. I use pink tapioca pearls this time. Any type of tapioca pearls including the regular black ones, matcha ones, and lychee boba pearls can work. You can also try to use popping boba pearls or crystal boba as a substitute for regular tapioca pearls.

White sugar: white sugar has less influence on the color of the strawberry.

Fresh strawberries or frozen strawberries

Milk: 2% fat whole fresh milk is used this time. You can use half and half cream for an even creamier taste.

Tea (optional). You can use green tea. If you plan to add some tea, replace half of the milk with the tea base. This will make the milk tea thinner but taste super good too.

Strawberry Boba- Strawberry milk tea Strawberry Boba with pink strawberry boba pearls, fresh strawberry jam and whole milk No ratings yet Print Pin Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes Calories: 260 kcal Ingredients 3 tbsp. cooked tapioca pearls already mixed with white sugar

6 fresh strawberries or frozen strawberries

2 tbsp. white sugar

1 cup whole milk Instructions Cook tapioca pearls Bring 8 times of water to a boiling and then place tapioca pearls. Read the instruction on the package (find the required time). It may be 20 minutes or 5 minutes. Cover the lid, turn off the fire and let it rest for another required time.

Rinse the boba pearls under running water. Then mix the boba pearls with syrup or white sugar. Cook the strawberry Smash strawberries in a saucepot and then add the white sugar.

Cook this strawberry mixture over low heat until it thickens and resembles the same consistency as strawberry jam. Assemble the strawberry boba with milk. Grab the cup of your choice and place tapioca pearls down the bottom. We’re using strawberry boba today but you can also use regular tapioca pearls.

Next, add the strawberry puree. You want to coat the inside of the cup with the puree as much as possible to distribute the flavor.

Top with ice cubes, milk, and tea (optional). Note1

Add crispy strawberries as a garnish and decorate with fresh ones if you like. Stir before serving. Notes Note1 if you plan to add some tea in your strawberry boba, using only ½ cup of milk with ½ cup of tea base. Nutrition Calories: 260 kcal | Carbohydrates: 41 g | Protein: 8 g | Fat: 8 g | Saturated Fat: 5 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.3 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g | Cholesterol: 29 mg | Sodium: 93 mg | Potassium: 367 mg | Sugar: 41 g | Vitamin A: 395 IU | Calcium: 300 mg | Iron: 0.01 mg

Variations

One of our favorite variations is to make a strawberry matcha bubble tea. You follow the steps as directed, but you need to leave space after the milk to pour in our matcha mixture (find the ingredients in our matcha boba post). For this drink, you don’t include tea. A strawberry matcha latte with boba not only looks great but tastes delicious!

Is it healthy?

Strawberry milk tea is high in vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. It’s also relatively low in calories compared to other milk teas because it uses less milk. However, it should still be consumed in moderation.

Calories

There are approximately 296 calories in one serving of strawberry boba.

How to make vegan-friendly strawberry boba

To make vegan strawberry boba, you only need to use the dairy-free milk alternative of your choice. The remaining ingredients are already vegan-friendly.